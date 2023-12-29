The Fall of One Capital, the Threat to Another

In 1933, four weeks after winning the German national election, Hitler leveraged the burning of the German Reichstag (parliament) building to gain public support for seizing absolute power, dismissing his cabinet, his chancellor, and the legislature. Are we now seeing the transformation of another democracy into a dictatorship?

The weaponization of Washington, D.C. has been going on for decades, but the pace is accelerating. We saw it when J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI collected intelligence files on politicians and with Nixon trying to avoid impeachment. But the real acceleration began during Clinton’s term, with Clinton initiating a “pay to play” scam, where interested parties and foreign governments donated to the Clinton Foundation in exchange for favorable government treatment, and he used presidential executive orders to usurp congressional authority. It is reported that the Clinton Foundation accumulated close to $3 billion in donations, but less than 20% was given to charitable causes, and the rest enriched the Clinton family. Sound familiar?

Under President Obama, House speaker Nancy Pelosi passed the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) without reading or voting on the act as required; she “deemed it passed” in spite of 1.2 million protesters in front of the Capitol demanding its repeal. As a result, voters punished the Democrats in the 2010 midterm election, costing them 63 House seats, which flipped control to the Republicans. In the Senate, they lost six seats but retained control. Obama admitted that the Democrats took a shellacking. He blamed the opposition TEA (Taxed Enough Already) Party for their loss and targeted them with IRS audits, which drove them underground.

The tyranny didn’t stop there. With Obama’s approval, Hillary Clinton, the Democrat National Committee, and the FBI paid over $9 million to Christopher Steele to create the faux Russia-Trump collusion “Steele Dossier.” The U.S. federal government was weaponized against their political enemies: Trump and his supporters. The Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and Rule of Law were null and void.

But to their shock, Trump defeated Hillary. During Trump’s four-year term, the Democrats used a special counsel, who investigated Trump for two and a half years and found no high crimes or collusion. So they tried to impeach him twice, which failed.

Under the tyranny of Obama and Biden, they also accepted bribes from foreign government agents, which raises the questions. What did these governments receive in exchange for their millions? Are they compromised?

The weaponized DOJ/FBI allowed Black Lives Matter rioters to loot and burn in over 200 major cities, causing $2 billion in damages, 35 violent deaths, and 1,500 injured police, but few were arrested. Black Lives Matter activists executed a shocking $83 billion shakedown of American corporations.

But after the January 6 demonstrations at the Capitol, 300 legal unarmed protesters were arrested. Under the Constitution, these people were “peaceably assembled, with the right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Our tyrannical government is now prosecuting presidential candidate Trump to convict and jail him so Democrats can hold onto their dictatorial powers and avoid prosecution after the next election.

Speaker Pelosi organized the House January 6 Select Committee to investigate and charge the protesters who entered the Capital. They hired a professional movie producer to edit over 40,000 hours of video and assemble video proof that January 6 was a Trump-led insurrection. And the raw video was not released to the public to determine if it was an insurrection or mostly a peaceful demonstration with some “bad ANTIFA actors” fighting police and damaging the Capital building.

But was there a second purpose to the Jan. 6 Select Committee? With the Democrats controlling both the House and Senate, they chose not to investigate election fraud in the swing states, since their candidate, Joe Biden, won. Although the voters in all states were legally harmed if there was voter mail-in ballot fraud, which denied them of their constitutional right to a fair and impartial election, the Supreme Court refused to take the case.

But what if there is proof of significant mail-in voter ballot fraud in 2020? Just released, the Heartland/Rasmussen Poll found that one in five (20%) of mail-in voters admit to committing at least one kind of voter fraud during the 2020 election, and 8% were paid to commit fraud.

Biden’s margin of election victory in the six swing states was only 2.5%, or 312,600 votes. In another poll of Democrat voters, 16% answered that they would have switched their vote from Biden if they had known that Hunter’s “laptop from hell” was not Russian disinformation, as the FBI-controlled media reported several months before the 2020 election, which would have suppressed or flipped 2,039,055 Democrat votes to Trump, and he would have won! And “We the People” would have avoided the Biden disaster we are forced to live with.

Americans have repeatedly been told that the 2020 election was the most secure in history, but if this poll’s findings reflect reality, the exact opposite is true.

“A democratic republic cannot survive if election laws easily allow fraud, and that’s exactly what occurred in the 2020 election.”

The left is terrified of Trump winning with more than half the county’s support. More than half of America’s citizens are unitedly opposed to the left’s liberal policies, a weaponized federal government, the goal of fundamentally transforming America, and anti-Trump judges twisting laws to convict him or remove him from the ballot (as in Colorado). The voters clearly see this “Leftest Insurrection,” and they will save America!

