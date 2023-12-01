The Curse of Sanctimonious Republican and Conservative Voters

Thirty-one years ago, an event occurred that was among the primary catalysts in the elevation into the political mainstream of the Marxist-inspired American Left. The presidential election of 1992 marked the turning point when the American people set in motion the dynamic that has eventuated in the radical Left’s dominance of government.

These Marxist ideologues, with their totalitarian mindset and statist convictions, have skillfully exploited an overwhelmingly self-centered and ill-educated populace, while being greatly aided by foolishly sanctimonious segments of the conservative electorate and the Republican Party. These factors, in combination with a political system that can only function with just two major political parties, have placed the United States in its present seemingly insolvable predicaments.

The Founders of the United States were determined to diffuse political authority as much as possible in order to avoid the prospect of any faction being able to seize the reins of power. As a parliamentary system could be more easily manipulated by those with evil intent, the founders designed a governmental system that was extraordinarily cumbersome. The underlying foundation of the American governmental system is the concept of unprecedented power vested in quasi-independent states and a central government split into three distinct and equal branches.

As the country expanded from a small nation of 3.5 million located along the Atlantic coast to one with 330 million encompassing a continent, and from 13 to 50 states, it became increasingly clear during the first sixty years of the nation that, unlike a European parliamentary arrangement, the only way the unique American system could successfully function would be with just two dominant national political parties.

In 1992 the United States was still an overwhelmingly right of center country. In the six presidential elections from 1968 to 1988, the Republican candidates averaged 417 electoral votes per cycle (the Democrats 113). Additionally, the average margin of victory per election in the popular vote for the Republican candidate exceeded 10% or an average of 8.5 million votes during this same period.

However, beginning in 1992 this trend was completely reversed. In the eight presidential elections since 1992 to the present, the Republican candidates have averaged only 224 electoral votes per election, a precipitous drop of nearly 50%, while the Democrat candidates have averaged 314 electoral votes. Moreover, the average margin of victory in the popular vote tally favored the Democrats by 3.9% or an average of 4.5 million votes per cycle, a reversal of nearly 14 percentage points and 13 million votes for the Republican candidates.

In 1992 the baby-boom generation was the dominant influence in the nation as the World War II generation had begun to fade into history. Having been the beneficiaries of unprecedented peace and prosperity for nearly 45 years, many had become single issue true believers. To these self-righteous narcissists nothing was more important than their cause -- whether that issue was environmentalism, abortion on demand, drug legalization, disarmament, gay rights, social justice or a laundry list of other lifestyle concerns.

As the Democrat party increasingly fell under the thrall of the Marxist-inspired American Left and their core strategy of the end justifying the means, the Party hierarchy came out in vocal support of all of these causes in the knowledge that these true-believers would not care about who they were voting for or the end game of permanently seizing all political power, as long as lip service was paid to their issues. Combining these myopic groups with those wholly dependent on government, as well as the monolithic African American vote, gave the Democrat Party a significant and reliable voting base.

However, more was needed in order for the new and evolving iteration of the Democrat party to become the dominant force in a right of center America. That was provided in 1992 by Ross Perot and the emergence of the sanctimonious Republican and conservative voters who are still determined to persist in their myopia until there is effectively no viable opposition to the Democrat party.

Ross Perot proclaimed to the world the absurd assertion that there wasn’t a dime’s worth of difference between the two parties because the Republican Party had not accomplished all that he, Ross Perot, demanded. He then formed a third party which in 1992 garnered nearly 20 million votes and assured the election of Bill Clinton.

However, his gospel of a so-called “uniparty” fell on fertile ground and took hold among far too many who were Republican voters or were essentially conservative. They failed to understand the essential nature of why there can only be a two-party system in the United States and that it would take at least a decade or more for a third party to ultimately replace the Republican Party. During this period it would be impossible to capture the presidency or gain control of either house of Congress, thus, the Democrats would have complete unfettered control of the government and would make certain another party does not challenge their supremacy.

Taking their cue from Ross Perot’s ridiculous assertion, over the past thirty years, these sanctimonious voters have chosen to not to participate, preferring instead to spend their time complaining and throwing rocks at the Republican Party and its candidates, thereby abetting by default the ever-increasing dominance of the Democrat party and those intent on permanently and irretrievably transforming the nation.

With the exception of Donald Trump in 2016, it is inarguable that the Republican candidates for president since 1992 have been far too moderate and the party hierarchy too integrated into the Washington, D.C. power structure. The underlying reason for the Party choosing losing candidates in presidential and congressional elections is the failure of a large segment of conservative voters to participate in the all-important primaries as well as the election of state and national party delegates and leaders as, on average, less than 30% of Republicans turnout for the primaries and, thus, oftentimes marginal and non-conservative candidates are chosen.

While Trump did succeed in mobilizing many votes from people who did not think of themselves as conservative, the fact remains that the party is fractured going into 2024 as far too many potential primary voters are captive to either believing there is no difference between the two political parties or to mindless and intractable allegiance for a candidate or to equally mindless and intractable animosity toward a candidate.

There are a number of recent polls indicating that this is still right of center country as 38% of Americans self-describe themselves as conservative and 37% as moderate (25% as liberal). Assuming that half of the moderates lean conservative, the universe of potential voters is at a minimum 57% of the electorate. Thus, this is a nation still amenable to voting for principled conservative candidates.

The American Left understands the dynamic of the two-party system in the United States. That is why they are determined to permanently marginalize the Republican Party, which would leave them in near permanent control of government. They are relying upon not only voting fraud and manipulation but apathy, arrogance and sanctimony by far too many Republican and conservative voters in order to achieve their goal.

It is not too late to rescue the nation from the clutches of the American Left, but Republican and conservative voters must abandon their sanctimony, acknowledge the reality that there can only be two national political parties in the United States, and unite as a movement to rescue both the Republican Party and America.

Image: Carol M. Highsmith Archive, Library of Congress