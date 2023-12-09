Joe Biden Meets the Gestapo

Last night, I watched a documentary about the Gestapo. It occurred to me that it used the same tactics as the bumbling joke that currently occupies the Bully Pulpit and his minions. I did some research to substantiate my thoughts.

History

The Geheime Staatspolizei, abbreviated Gestapo, was the official secret police of Nazi Germany. It was created by Hermann Göring in 1933 by combining various political police agencies of Prussia into one organization. On April 20, 1934, oversight passed to Heinrich Himmler, the head of the Schutzstaffel (the SS, originally Hitler’s personal body guard), who was also appointed chief of German police by Hitler in 1936.

Tactics

The Gestapo’s power focused upon Hitler’s political opponents through lies, atrocities, and reprisals. It often made up facts against political opponents in order to achieve its objectives. Those political opponents included people deemed dangerous to Nazi policies and politics. They could arrest and imprison anyone and always assumed that their targets were guilty. Once arrested, people found it difficult to prove their innocence.

The Gestapo crushed opposition through actions, both legal and illegal, such as fear and intimidation. It operated without any civil or criminal restraints. Propaganda, which included censoring the media, kept the majority of the population in line.

Sound familiar?

The Department of Justice

I begin with Attorney General Merrick Garland’s lie about DOJ investigators being nonpartisan. He said, “Justice Department prosecutors are nonpartisan. They don’t allow partisan considerations to play any role in their determinations.” To Scott Pelley’s question, “And this is not peculiar to the Trump investigations?,” Garland responded, “This is the rule for all investigations.”

The DOJ today is increasingly motivated by partisanship. The PATRIOT Act laws were designed to fight terrorism. But they have been transformed into tools by which the DOJ keeps constant tabs on law-abiding Americans and threatens to disrupt their lives if they dare act contrary to Joe Biden.

Republican lawmakers blasted Biden over the weaponization of the DOJ after it charged former president Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents. Yet it has not charged Biden after a similar investigation yielded classified documents at his Delaware home.

Wrote Danielle Wallace of Fox News, “The DOJ turned a blind eye to blatant violations of 18 US Code §1507 — the provision that prohibits people from protesting at the homes of Supreme Court justices. By not prosecuting them, the Biden administration legitimized the protests last spring.”

Barack Obama weaponized the Deep State, the massive unelected bureaucracies that represent the “big” in big government, in an effort to transform America into a socialist nation. Joe Biden has taken it one step farther by empowering the Deep State to crush his political opponents. Who could have dreamed 20 years ago that Gestapo tactics would rule the USA?

Biden has compared Americans who disagree with him to racists and terrorists. According to a report ordered by Biden, domestic political extremism is “the most urgent terrorism threat the United States faces today.” His DOJ has labeled parents as domestic terrorists if they oppose the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools, as well as Catholics who protest at abortion facilities.

Garland delivered his most ridiculous lie when he claimed that the DOJ doesn’t prosecute many Antifa pro-life pregnancy attacks because they happen at night. Said Garland to Senator Mike Hill (R-Utah), “there are many more prosecutions [of pro-life groups]. ... But that is generally because those actions are taken with photography at the time, during the daylight, and seeing the person who did it is quite easy.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation

The FBI uses Gestapo tactics. It has assumed vast investigatory powers and vast discretion to determine who is a political enemy of Biden and the Democrat party. These are not tactics used by constitutional republics, where the rule of law and the rights of the public reign supreme. They are the tactics of an authoritarian organization, where secret police control the populace through intimidation, fear, and official lawlessness on behalf of Biden’s sycophants. It’s the FBI that does the dirty work of ensuring compliance, keeping tabs on potential dissidents, and punishing those who dare to challenge him.

You would think the FBI would concentrate its effort to stem the tide of rising crime and violence. But no! Biden’s DOJ has focused the FBI’s attention on cracking down on “domestic terrorists,” on conservative parents concerned about their children being indoctrinated in public schools, on Republicans who questioned the validity of the 2020 presidential election, and on those who didn’t accede to COVID-19 mandates.

Drawing a card directly from the Gestapo playbook, numerous FBI agents have said that bureau leadership is pressuring agents to create domestic terrorism cases by labeling individuals as “white supremacists.” The agents say agency heads “have already determined that White supremacy is a problem” and has established a policy to prioritize racially motivated domestic extremism.

Under Biden, the FBI has become the embodiment of how power, once acquired, is easily corrupted and abused.

The Internal Revenue Service

The Tea Party, a national grassroots movement, emerged in 2009 in cities across the U.S. to fight then-president Obama’s spending agenda and government takeover of American health care. Bureaucrats at the IRS noticed and stopped it. In 2016, three years after the IRS admitted that it gave extra scrutiny to conservative groups, it released a list of targeted organizations. Sixty groups on the list had the word “tea” in their name, 33 had “patriot,” eight referred to the Constitution, and 13 had “912,” the title of a conservative movement, in their names. Another 26 group names referred to “liberty.” The list raises questions such as how wide the IRS’s net was when it went after nonprofit groups for unusual scrutiny.

ProPublica, a progressive investigative journalism group, published in 2021 an article to “expose” how some wealthy Americans exploit the tax code to pay less in taxes. About the article, Charles Cooke of National Review wrote, “There are only a few ways in which the information ProPublica examined could have made it onto the internet. It could have been leaked by someone who works for — or with — the IRS. ... Or it could have been surreptitiously released by a member of Congress or a Biden administration staffer. Whichever one of these happened, the conclusion must be the same: We cannot trust the IRS.” (Emphasis mine.)

As Betsy McCaughey of Real Clear Politics wrote, “[the IRS’s] magnified clout will be used to muzzle and punish political critics. That’s a serious blow to our freedom.”

Bottom Line: With every passing day, the Biden bunch borrows yet another tactic from the Gestapo: secret police, courts, and agencies; surveillance; lies; censorship; intimidation; harassment; entrapment; indoctrination; and indefinite detention. Biden’s weaponization of the DOJ, the FBI, and the IRS, which should be completely non-partisan and non-biased, is an assault on our civilization. The problem is, “The MSM won’t point it out!”

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.