Jewish Hatred Ironically Found in ‘Safe Spaces’

How the horrifying atrocities in Israel against Jewish women and children on October 7th could result in an explosion of hatred towards Jews in America makes no sense. It defies all logic, and the initial epicenter of that hate was on “safe space” college campuses.

But, then, maybe it’s understandable if you consider the role of “socialist-loving ‘intellectuals’” or, anti-American academics. When assessing the hate that I encountered returning from combat in Vietnam in 1969, that group came out on top as the leading offender.

Today, socialist-loving “intellectuals” are the root cause of the hatred against the Jewish people. They’ve been sowing the seeds of animosity for decades; the targets just change. So, when broadly-based loathing of any societal element arises, you can look to the college campuses as the likely perpetrators. Since October 7th, it has been illuminated as antisemitism.

College students nationwide didn’t come up with it on their own. “The rot at academia’s heart” is to blame. Academe’s “Hitler youth” of today noted therein are merely regurgitating what was shoved down their throats by socialist-loving “intellectuals.” As also noted in that recent appraisal: “Hurting someone’s feelings can get you kicked out. Calling for the slaughtering of an entire race … meh!”

Sick!

Since the buck stops at the top, university presidents should obviously be held accountable as highlighted in the blog above, but the three that recently testified before Congress (Liz Magill, Claudine Gay, Sally Kornbluth) were likely DEI hires. Qualifications matter little, if at all, when diversity, equity, and inclusion are factored in. Plus, as specified in my previous piece, IED and DIE are more accurate descriptors than DEI.

Accountability may still win out though. One of the three has resigned—almost certainly with the only other option being termination by the university’s board—and the other two may be on their way out.

Having spent over a half a century inside the once hallowed halls, it’s pretty clear that most of today’s “higher education” truly isn’t. While the degradation likely began prior to the Vietnam War where I was a draftee in the infantry, that period supercharged the college spiral downward. And my front row seat to campus hostility began a mere three weeks after returning to America from Southeast Asia.

As a result, the “Hitler youth” phenomenon is not new to me, although the slugs I encountered were more unkempt than their Nazi predecessors or the 2023 iteration. In 1969/70, the ridicule targeted anyone who served honorably in the United States armed forces.

Those who couldn’t be proud of their performance during the war sided with the antiwar mobs as their way out; the war was bad, not them. And, yes, Klimate Kerry comes to mind as the poster child of someone devoid of military honor and pride—an assessment confirmed by those who served with him in the explosive 2004 book, Unfit for Command: Swift Boat Veterans Speak Out Against John Kerry.

It was not a good time, and “the rot at academia’s heart” today began as root rot back then. And as any gardener can tell you, root rot will destroy all once-healthy endeavors.

Problematically, or perhaps deplorably, the other four groups supporting anarchy and hate a half century ago are also contributors again today. They include: “screw-the-public profiteers” (politicians and government bureaucrats); “mass media manipulators”; “antimilitary/antiauthority zealots”; and “sanctimonious amoral moralists” (Hollywood blowhards).

Nonetheless, who’s responsible for the political and bureaucratic rot at the heart of screw-the-public profiteers that allows irrational hate to proliferate unchecked?

Socialist-loving “intellectuals” who have been educating—i.e., brainwashing in socialism—future screw-the-public profiteers (politicians and bureaucrats) for decades.

Who’s responsible for the rot at the heart of mass media manipulators—make-believe journalists—who disseminate irrational hate daily?

Socialist-loving “intellectuals” who have been educating—i.e., brainwashing in socialism—future mass media manipulators for decades.

Who’s responsible for the rot at the heart of antimilitary/antiauthority zealots who carry out acts of irrational hate?

Socialist-loving “intellectuals” who have been educating—i.e., brainwashing in socialism—current and future antimilitary/antiauthority zealots for decades.

Who’s responsible for the rot at the heart of sanctimonious amoral moralists (Hollywood narcissists and allied windbags) that preach irrational hate?

Socialist-loving “intellectuals” who have been educating—i.e., brainwashing in socialism—future sanctimonious amoral moralists (Hollywood blowhards) for decades.

All were promoting or supporting anarchy back in the 1960s and ’70s, but as just detailed, socialist-loving “intellectuals” were responsible for teaching every other segment the socialist arts of anti-Americanism and irrational hate. “And, of course, they continually propagate more of their own … with the in-breeding generating precisely what genetics predicts.”

Unsurprisingly, the initial eruption of support for the Hamas terrorists and denigration of Jews after October 7th occurred on the “elite”—in their eyes—university campuses. Class totally lacks class at all of these places today. They are the root cause, along with far too many other college campuses, i.e., lots of non-elites as well.

Beyond that, a question that should scare the living daylights out of anyone concerned with America’s future is, what’s the root cause of the nationwide rot at K-12’s heart?

Again, socialist-loving “intellectuals,” unequivocally! They’re “educating” (sic) the K-12 educators. That is truly sick, since it destroys most viable options to turn the problem around. It’s also why K-12 education in America ranks below most first-world nations, as well as some second and third-world nations. Worst of all, the top two communist countries out to destroy America (China and Russia) provide far superior education to their youth.

Do you sense a problem here?

America—protector of the free world—is racing towards the bottom, and the purveyors of irrational hate are taking us there. The source of “the rot at academia’s heart,” socialist-loving “intellectuals,” are the root cause of the illogical loathing writ large.

Wake up America! The clock—a timebomb actually—is ticking!

R.W. Trewyn earned a PhD after surviving Vietnam combat, and more treacherously, survived 53-years postwar slogging academe’s once-hallowed halls.

Image generated by AI.