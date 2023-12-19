Is the Bubble You Live In Making You Dumb?

A comic in a club started to make a joke about President Joe Biden and was promptly heckled by a woman shouting, “Stop it. I like Joe.”

I watched the YouTube video of it and once again marveled at the very idea that anyone in 2023 could be so ignorant of Biden’s character.

At present, polls show that his approval ratings are the lowest ever for an incumbent president but the very fact that 30% of those polled still believe he’s doing a good job means that idiocracy is now the normal state in America.

All right, perhaps, I’m wrong and the average I.Q. in America hasn’t decreased to -50.

Perhaps, the answer is that a significant portion of the population live in a bubble of complete ignorance of current reality.

They have not read any economic indicators that report highest inflation levels in decades. They have not seen any of the many, many videos of the president sniffing little girls’ hair and touching them inappropriately. (Heads up, people -- these videos are all on YouTube.) They have not listened to the reports that confirm that the entire Biden family is as corrupt as the fictional Corleone family in The Godfather only the Bidens get their money from China and the Ukraine. The millions of illegals that this administration has allowed to enter the country have not invaded their neighborhood yet so they still think the Biden administration is securing our borders.

I can only imagine what it must be inside that magic bubble that these low-information Americans live in. The only newspapers probably allowed are the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Los Angeles Times. The New York Post and the New York Sun are verboten in this realm. T.V. channels are limited to CNN, MSNBC, and sometimes PBS. The only radio channel listened to is NPR, Howard Stern and any broadcaster who is inflicted with the Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Cocktail parties are only for left-leaning Democrats; never-Trumpers; globalists, and climate alarmists. Conversations must include multiple pronouns Sane people are nowhere in sight within this bubble.

Who are these bubble people? They are the ones in The View audience who cheer whenever the lame-brain hosts spout idiotic, ignorant political statements. They are also the ones who are hooting and clapping when Bill Maher’s liberal guest insults the conservative speaker. Remember when Bill Maher was in New York with his Politically Incorrect Show? Then he went to Los Angeles and became politically correct. Now he’s sniffing the air and sensing the tide is turning and is actually making sensible comments. I am not impressed.

There are sane commentators out there declaring the truth that I have always ranted about in my columns during the past 23 years and one can only hope that they are breaking through the left-wing bubble. They have videos that anyone can view on YouTube at the moment. Watch and learn from Andrew Klavan, Douglas Murray, Jordan Peterson, Lawrence Fox, Eric Metaxas and Dave Rubin. For those who will not be triggered by foul language, sexual inuendo and comic racial putdowns, I heartily endorse the Hodge Twins despite their casual use of the N word because I believe they represent the real black community, not the BLM frauds that the left is pushing on humanity.

For those unable or unwilling to seek out the truth outside the nefarious bubble, I will list it here and hope that anyone reading this will spread it far and wide.

There are only two genders. Male and female. Any biological man seeking to play in a women’s sport that still has his package intact should be banned from participating. Nor should he be allowed in girls' bathrooms.

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election because it was stolen with mass fraud perpetrated by the Democrat party. All efforts to present credible evidence was denied even though the proof was egregious and clearly visible. How can anyone explain the video showing paper ballots, unsigned and unverified, being brought into the polling center after hours and after GOP poll watchers were forced to leave?

Al Gore is probably the first climate change billionaire since initiating the global warming hoax with his An Inconvenient Truth film. Although he is not the only charlatan who’s grown wealthier by scamming municipalities to invest in useless alternate energy sources like eagle-killing wind turbines. Soon, brain dead academic disciples were shoving this lie down the throats of public-school students. The very idea that humans need to save the billions year-old planet by going green is beyond dumb. The fact is that the levels of carbon dioxide that we’ve been told is so deadly is actually way lower than what the planet requires for life. Carbon dioxide is necessary for plant life which will convert it to oxygen which the planet needs. Do your homework and buy Fake Catastrophes and Threats of Doom by a real scientist, Patrick Moore. You will be amazed at how many lies we’ve swallowed as gospel.

by a real scientist, Patrick Moore. You will be amazed at how many lies we’ve swallowed as gospel. In 2020, Antifa riots organized by a certain left-wing billionaire looted and burned their way to infamy while somehow convincing communities to defund the police who were there to protect them. Black Lives Matter (BLM) which promoted anti-cop protests received millions of donations from Americans under the delusion that innocent unarmed blacks were being murdered by police even though statistics show that more unarmed whites had been during police actions. Ironically, three Black Lives Matter leaders, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Melina Abdullah allegedly paid $6 million that was donated to the activist group to buy a 6,500-square foot mansion. These funds should have gone to restore the businesses that had been destroyed by the senseless violent protests.

2024 may be the most important election year in our nation’s history. The bubble denizens need to acknowledge one thing: While there are extremist groups on both sides, those on the right love America and those on the left do not. In fact, the left (a.k.a., the Democrats), are doing everything possible to destroy our history, our culture, our moral standards and our religion.

I will be writing more truths to puncture the bubble. Let me know which ones deserve exposure. Aliciav.colon@gmail.com

Image: cogdogblog, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 1.0