Globalism Is a Disease That Deprives Life of Meaning

Two recent statistical surveys keep bouncing around in my head. One study concludes that one out of every four young people in the world feels lonely today. The other study finds that 72% of Americans have no interest in defending the United States in a major war. In other words, a quarter of the planet’s emerging leaders are clinically depressed, and nearly three-quarters of the voters in the world’s wealthiest, most powerful nation have no interest in fighting to preserve the “American dream.” People, it seems, are so disappointed in the present that they have no appetite for the future.

Signs of such debilitating malaise should be a smack across the face to those who insist on ruling planet Earth from privileged perches secured behind steel gates at private social clubs such as the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and the United Nations. Across the globe and in poor and rich countries, alike, the human race is suffering. Real leaders would recognize this phenomenon for what it is: a worldwide cry for help.

Does it seem as if the post-WWI eruption of think tanks, international associations, economic clubs, and foreign policy institutes has had a net-positive effect on human happiness? Has the Council on Foreign Relations successfully steered the planet toward sustained peace? Have the privately controlled central banks that are empowered to manipulate national currencies at whim safeguarded middle class families from regular economic disaster? Has the League of Nations’ successor, the UN, prevailed in its self-appointed mission to build a better world? Or, after a solid century of international busybodies obsessively micromanaging the world’s affairs, is it perhaps time to conclude that a glut of governmental and non-governmental organizations with a penchant for starting wars and triggering economic calamity has, quite demonstrably, done more harm than good?

With so many global institutions dominating private life, is it any wonder why so many people now behave as if they should be committed to institutions? True meaning — the kind formed through personal struggle, adventure, hard work, religion, community, and family — has been replaced with the incremental oppression of international rule-making. The sanctity of the family home has been bulldozed, so that a global cabal of atheists — whose only real mission is to severely reduce the human population — can poison the natural bonds nurtured between parents and children. The blessings of marriage have been paved over with such vulgar elevation of sin as to condemn human beings, who would otherwise have been made whole through matrimonial commitment, to lonely lives — bereft of hope and adrift in promiscuous isolation.

Culture, marriage, children, and a devotion to God are the bricks that build communities, which in turn fortify nations against the evils propagated by those who lead drab, meaningless lives drenched in self-loathing and hatred for humanity’s existence. The UN and its sister organizations do one thing well: they vanquish cultural bonds and, by doing so, demolish civilizations. And with the wreckage that they reap, they extinguish human happiness.

How successfully have these globalist parasites spread their cancer of human meaninglessness? The Canadian Human Rights Commission claims that the celebration of Christmas perpetuates “colonial” oppression and “intolerance.” In the United States, a trend has metastasized online in which young Americans who have been indoctrinated to condone the evils of Hamas terrorists now openly express their support for the words and deeds of Osama bin Laden. Nearly twenty-five years after an Islamic supremacist murdered 3,000 of their countrymen, lost and confused Americans with no sense of their own history or purpose now thank the 9/11 mastermind for his vile service. And former CIA director Michael Hayden — a Deep State thug who once called for the execution of President Trump — took some time during Thanksgiving to equate Second Amendment-supporting Christians with jihadist terrorists. These kinds of sicknesses — revolting to their core — are vivid proof that life within the United States and throughout the West must imminently change.

Globalism — or the secular philosophy that a small group of international elites can successfully govern nation states better than the people who reside within the nooks and crannies of those nations — insists that bureaucratic mandarins in Brussels, Geneva, or New York City should be managing the day-to-day activities of an electrician in Verona, a winemaker in Sopron, a sailor from Cooranbong, and an accountant living in a suburb outside Cincinnati.

Right now the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference is spending the next two weeks in Dubai deciding just how much energy ordinary folk should be permitted to use to heat their homes and run their businesses in hundreds of thousands of villages and towns throughout the world. Somewhere there is a fisherman on the Cape West Coast of South Africa whose future livelihood will suffer because of some UN regulation being written and inserted into the twenty-sixth paragraph of section eighty-five of article twelve of the seventh official draft of a new environmental edict that probably does nothing other than protect the monopoly power of a wealthy multinational conglomerate with influential connections but whose passage in Dubai will nonetheless be touted as an instrumental step toward “saving the planet.”

“Saving the planet” is big business. Behind every poor worker who struggles that much harder to make ends meet after each new global mandate purportedly constructed to fight bad weather, there is an international oligarch with a corporate board at his side adding new zeroes to his already colossal cache of multigenerational wealth. Extracting every last penny from the world’s poorest in the form of “green” taxes and fees — so that the globe’s most obscenely rich can buy private armies and islands — is what John Kerry and Klaus Schwab’s “Green New Deal” has always had in mind.

No form of national government could be properly described as “democratic” or “representative” of the people if it takes its marching orders from the WEF, WHO, EU, or UN. Globalism seeks nothing less than to create a planetary system of vassalage in which cultural practices, historic customs, religious beliefs, and national sovereignties are all subsumed under the all-powerful dominion of an insular ruling elite. Speaking the most parseltongued form of “political correctness,” its propagandists denounce “imperialism” while building the most sinister empire the world has ever seen.

After a century of coercive internationalism in which corporate oligarchs, central bank money-printers, and clandestine security services have conquered the world under an artificial olive branch and deceptive promises of peace, where are we today? The global population has never been more unhappy. Apparently, serving as meaningless chits for unelected globalists to trade and control has starved humanity of its zest for living.

In this black hole of human meaning, however, I see a tremendous opportunity for excising the cancer that causes us so much harm and lifting a world that is desperately in need of saving. As a Christian, I have always been particularly drawn to one of Jesus Christ’s lessons: It is not those who are healthy who need a physician, but those who are sick; I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance.

The Marxist globalists who seek to rule the world have sunk the world into a morass of misery. Intentionally destroying culture, marriage, family, national borders, and God have brought nothing but pain and suffering. The world is sick and requires a spiritual physician. And for those who see clearly and have accepted a calling to carry God’s light, there is no shortage of patients who seek healing.

“Great Awakenings” and civilizational rebirths are built on the ruins of unhappiness. I urge you to see today’s chaos not as the beginning of the end but rather as the prologue to our spiritual and cultural redemption. Embrace this journey.

