Do not apologize for saying the COVID virus came out of China, with the help of Fauci, and that the Deep State tried to cover up America’s involvement in the COVID creation and China’s involvement. Do not apologize for saying that those in Washington care very little for the average normal American, who works five to six days a week in a forty- to fifty-hour work week. Do not apologize for wondering if the CIA/FBI were involved in the assassination of JFK. Stop apologizing when someone calls you a “conspiracy theorist,” since most of these theories eventually become facts. Stop apologizing for wondering if FOX News has become the “controlled opposition” since Tucker was fired. Stop apologizing for wondering if our two distinct and disparate cultures can remain one country. Stop apologizing for wondering out loud if God has taken his hands off of America.

Do not apologize for believing that the 2020 election was stolen. Do not apologize for wondering if FOX News was in on the steal. Do not apologize for pointing out that FOX News anchor Chris Wallace thought it normal to stop the counting of votes at 11:30 that night (when that had never occurred before). Do not apologize for pointing out that January 6 was probably a fed-surrection inside job by the FBI/CIA/NSA, with Deep State personnel used to entrap law-abiding American citizens. Do not apologize for pointing out that the ACLU remains silent and a co-conspirator in the denying of 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 5th Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. Stop apologizing for wearing “Make Orwell Fiction Again” t-shirts. Stop apologizing for worrying that “America” cannot be clearly seen or mentioned in the Book of Revelation.

Do not apologize for believing that people live happier, more productive lives by governing themselves by the Gospels, rather than following the tenets of the Communist Manifesto. Stop apologizing for stating how many millions of citizens were murdered by their own governments in communist China, Russia, and Cuba. Do not apologize for pointing out that cultures, norms, and customs that are governed by applying Jewish and Christian values are usually more prosperous, more safe, and much more free. Do not apologize for believing that man’s best hope was born in the manger in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago. Do not apologize for stating our own government has practically declared war on the Christian faith. Do not apologize for condemning the FBI for putting moles inside Catholic churches to spy on pro-life parishioners. Do not apologize for believing that God’s judgment will not be held back forever.

Do not apologize for asking where Epstein’s client list is. Do not apologize for wondering if many Republicans are being blackmailed in D.C. because of Epstein, his client list, and flying on the Lolita Express. Do not apologize for believing that San Francisco is getting exactly what it deserves. Do not apologize for stating that blue cities are crumbling and falling apart because of the bad seeds that they themselves have sown. Do not apologize for now believing that Hillary’s Pizzagate could be real. Do not apologize for being suspicious about where these thousands of unaccompanied children have disappeared to. Do not apologize for believing that Biden and blue-city district attorneys are operating under tyrannical rules today. Do not apologize for refusing to take the untested, untried, and apparently unhealthy vaccine.

Do not apologize for believing that unborn babies should have just as much of a right to birth as unborn alligators, owls, and turtles. Do not apologize for stating that unborn lives matter. Do not apologize for believing that with the millions of aborted babies since 1973, there really is a “replacement theory” because there are no longer enough American workers. Do not apologize for believing moms that who spoke at school board meetings should not have been put on the FBI’s watchdog list of domestic terrorists. Stop apologizing for believing that Dr. Martin Luther King was not a racist, but Joy Reid and Al Sharpton most assuredly are. Stop apologizing for loving Jackie Robinson but not at all liking LeBron James. Stop apologizing for refusing to believe that Washington and Jefferson invented the idea of slavery.

Do not apologize for believing that American tax dollars should be going to protect America’s borders from foreign invasion. Do not apologize for believing that Deep State politicians who value Ukraine’s borders more than America’s border are treasonous. Do not apologize for now believing that Ukraine is simply being used to “wash” American tax dollars for corrupt oligarchs and also the enemies of the American people. Do not apologize for believing that there must be bio labs in Ukraine for the Deep State to care so much about this undemocratic and oligarchial government. Do not apologize for now understanding that Trump Impeachment 1 was all about covering up crimes by Obama, Biden, and the Deep State inside Ukraine.

Do not apologize for believing that the new “kill switch” in cars made after 2025 is just another way to control the American citizens seeking fairness from D.C. Do not apologize for stating that “15 minute cities” are yet again another way to control the American citizenry. Do not apologize for wondering if “15 minute cities” sounds so much better than concentration camps. Do not apologize for thinking environmental species laws are just a ruse to take away private property rights.

Do not apologize for believing that children being raised in a conventional nuclear family have a better chance of success than the ones who do not. Do not apologize for believing that teens having babies makes it extremely hard on those children to succeed. Do not apologize for believing that if blue cities do not clamp down on violent crimes, then these cities will become unlivable and virtual ghost towns. Do not apologize for wondering what happens in blue cities (sanctuary cities) when a fourth of their population is made up of illegal aliens. Do not apologize for knowing that countries without borders really aren’t countries anymore. Do not apologize for believing in American sovereignty.

Do not apologize for feeling that Mr. Biden’s and General Milley’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan emboldened America’s enemies throughout the world. Do not apologize for believing that Biden has committed treasonous acts against our country. Do not apologize for believing that Biden has taken bribes from America’s enemies. And do not apologize for believing that China and Ukraine are blackmailing the Biden family. Do not apologize from believing that Obama committed crimes worse than Watergate when he illegally spied on the Trump transition team after the 2016 election. Do not apologize for believing that the Obama disciples are pulling the strings of the Biden regime.

Do not apologize for believing that the Second Amendment and the American citizens’ right to bear arms might be one of our last best hopes of remaining free. Don’t apologize for knowing that the Deep State, including those in the CIA/FBI/NSA, do not want the American citizens to enjoy the rights stated in the Bill of Rights. Do not apologize for wondering: if Reagan and Goldwater were alive today, would they be incarcerated via made-up crimes from their political opponents?

Do not apologize for believing that the “climate change” hoax is all a part of the New World Order. Do not apologize for knowing that inflation is not going down, but keeps trending higher. Do not apologize for wondering why the pope appears to be so liberal, communist, and anti-American. Do not apologize for beginning to believe that there are major players outside America who are now making the decisions for America. Do not apologize for wondering if most Republicans in D.C. are corrupt, cowards, or compromised. Do not apologize for wondering if the majority of the Supreme Court are corrupt, cowards, or compromised.

Do not apologize for wondering what the Deep State and the NWO will do to President Trump before Election Day in November. Do not apologize for wondering what will happen to President Trump after he wins on Election Day but before he is sworn in in January 2025. Do not apologize for wondering what “worldwide calamity” might intentionally befall us over the next year. Do not apologize for thinking something terribly, terribly wrong is going on in America today. Do not apologize for wondering who is ultimately pulling the strings. Stop apologizing for seeking God’s grace.

In other words, stop apologizing for believing you are right. Stop apologizing for being correct. Stop apologizing for wondering. Stop apologizing for thinking. Stop apologizing for being historically accurate. Stop apologizing for having unsanctioned thoughts and values. Stop apologizing.

Image: Tom Hilton via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.