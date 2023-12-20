Biden's Party is Over… and the Hangover Has Begun

As we approach the last year of Joe Biden’s term, it’s an opportune moment to reflect back on January of 2021. Our new President had been inaugurated (though we still don’t know that he was elected). Democrats believed the evil Trump had been vanquished from the body politic forever. We were assured that blue-collar Joe from Scranton was going to return normalcy to Washington -- as if that were a good thing.

Biden was riding high in the polls. His “wingmen” were in control of the executive branch. His allies were in power in Congress and his media lapdogs would guarantee that all news was good news. It was a heady time for team Biden.

The Left was giddy too. In Joe Biden, they had found that one kid in the gang who would act on any suggestion and accept any dare. Nothing could stop them now. This would be their opportunity complete the “fundamental change” that Barack Obama had started, but not finished -- because he had a sense of self-preservation that Joe lacks.

So, the Left unleashed their man-child in the candy store without adult supervision. Joe did what any spoiled child would do. He indulged his every wish -- and he wished to play king. He plundered the candy store like a Viking raider, with complete disregard that the sugar-high would be followed by a stomachache. The man-child was oblivious to the notion that in the adult world, choices come with consequences. That’s a lack of wisdom universal to immaturity regardless of whether one is 8 or 80.

Biden’s first year in office was a time of historic action -- and not in a good way.

Goaded by the Left, Joe unleashed his inner id, using his pen and phone to fulfill his lusts, and those of his radical toadies. With every action he considered, his gallery of sycophants remained behind him chanting: Go ahead Joey. Do it. We double dog dare you. And Joe did it -- consequences be damned.

He bragged about beating the tyrant Trump, and signed executive orders at a rate of dozens per day -- to cancel any accomplishment of Trump. It was irrelevant to him if Trump’s achievements were beneficial to Americans. If Donald did it, Joe undid it because… well, just because.

He threw our borders open to foreign invasion, simply because Trump had closed them. Joe’s policies added an additional 3.8 million criminals to our society. That’s enough people to populate Los Angeles -- admitted with no vetting, no control, and no apology.

Joe added $5 trillion to our national debt -- enough $100 bills to reach the Moon and back 10 times. The spending drove inflation to a 40-year high. Interest rates reached a 20-year high, as the Federal Reserve struggled to tame the mess. In so doing, Joe placed home mortgages out of reach for many Americans.

He choked domestic energy production, making us again dependent on foreign oil. Prices for gas and electricity skyrocketed. In the process, he enriched Russia (a producer of oil) and China (a producer of solar and wind technology). We’re expected to pay no attention to the little issue that the Biden family received millions of dollars from Russia and China, for no apparent service.

Joe surrendered unconditionally to the Taliban in Afghanistan. As we fled, 13 soldiers were killed, Joe broke our word to our allies, and he armed a global threat. It was done because he wanted a talking point on the twentieth anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center.

Joe shipped billions of dollars of our war material to Ukraine -- which coincidentally was another multi-million-dollar benefactor of the Biden family. While he armed Ukraine, our own military has fallen to its lowest level of preparedness since before WWII. But our soldiers do get their pronouns correct now.

Joe funded Hamas, using Iran as a financial cutout. Hamas then committed the single largest one-day killing of Jews since the Holocaust. Hamas’ Bidenbucks facilitated murder, gang rape, kidnapping, and infanticide. While the world watched in horror, Joe went on another beach vacation.

Joe used the power of the executive branch to infringe on our rights of assembly, religion, speech, property, due process, and self-defense. When stopped by the courts, he didn’t comply but pursued workarounds -- showing utter contempt for the Constitution that he is sworn to defend.

He weaponized our criminal justice system, breaking all legal precedents in a childish tantrum to punish anyone whom he disliked. Actual criminal wrongdoing was irrelevant. Political adversaries, pro-life protesters, election deniers, and non-compliant members of the press had their homes raided and faced criminal prosecution via creative application of laws, for purposed they were never intended.

Biden gave a national address standing before a satanic red backdrop with symbols of his military power standing at attention. He dehumanized half of the Americans whom he is sworn to represent, calling them semi-fascists. In other comments he has repeatedly threatened military force against anyone who challenges his government.

Joe Biden’s first year in office was a time of great hubris, for which I’m sure he felt entitled, given his 46 years of “government service.” But Greek philosophy frowns on hubris for a reason:

Hubris was not something you wanted to be accused of if you were in ancient Greece. It was thought to be behavior outside the norm. Most specifically, that behavior in which one would attempt to defy -- or challenge -- the gods. To display such arrogance meant that you became a target of Nemesis and she is inescapable.

So, has Joe:

Acted outside the norm in weaponizing the government against its people? Check.

Defied God by infringing on God-given rights? Check.

Displayed arrogance by ignoring his oath and the courts? Check.

Joe dared Nemesis, the Greek Goddess of Divine Retribution, to pay him a visit. It seems that Nemesis has now arrived, signaling that the party has ended, and the hangover has begun.

As we near the end of Joe’s first term, his last year looks very different from the first.

Biden’s approval is down to 34 percent, and that doesn’t appear to be the floor.

The party he leads is losing the minority vote, and tearing itself apart over its hatred of Jews.

His son is facing felony charges for being the collections guy in the family bribery business.

The House of Representatives has opened an impeachment investigation, because the corruption became too great to ignore.

Biden faces the possibility that his legacy will be as America’s most corrupt President.

The public is ridiculing him for his inability to navigate stairs or stages.

His friends are abandoning him.

His nemesis Trump is poised to exact revenge in 11 short months.

If Biden were an adult, he might reflect on the last three years and wish that he’d simply exercised a bit of self-control. But that’s not who Joe Biden is. President “Man-Child” will spend his last year stamping his feet, denying any wrongdoing, and demanding more candy.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He is a staff writer for the American Free News Network and can be reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: RawPixel.com