America’s Last Stand: How 2024 may be our 1776

In a flooded book market where it seems more difficult to find a person who hasn’t written a book than has, it has likewise become more challenging to identify and purchase those books of importance and value, particularly in the nonfiction genre.

Consequently, too often we wind up buying those books of little or no consequence written by men and women of consequence. Name recognition sells books and it is these books from household names that become bestsellers. That said, while name recognition may sell books, it too often doesn’t sell great ones, or even good ones.

Searching for great books then -- those which must be read and by many -- is like searching for the proverbial needle in a haystack or diamond in the rough. But one such diamond has emerged and it’s such a rarity that everyone should buy it, read it, and reflect on its powerful potential to affect American history. That book is America’s Last Stand: Will You Vote to Save or Destroy America in 2024.

The author Drew Thomas Allen is coincidentally, if not ironically, a publicist for many of these very household names whose books have become bestsellers: Dr. Ben Carson, Dr. Naomi Wolf, Chadwick Moore, who wrote the biography Tucker, and countless others, including congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent book MTG.

What makes Allen’s book so important is its profound sense and clarity of purpose. Christina Bobb, familiar to many as a frequent guest on Newsmax and an attorney to Donald J. Trump, perhaps best identifies this in her own advanced praise for America’s Last Stand, writing:

“The left’s attacks against former President Trump and America are unprecedented in US history. Drew Thomas Allen has written a powerful and timely book that gives Americans the fuel they need to confront and defeat the threat of tyranny in our time. Honest and unapologetic, Allen sees opportunity rather than despair as he charges a new generation of Americans to rescue America. America’s Last Stand is the right book at the right time.”

This is, indeed, what distinguishes Allen’s book from so many others. Not only is it the right book at the right time but the book we need at this time. 2024 is the most consequential election of our lifetime and Allen is wildly successful in conveying those stakes and leaving no doubt otherwise in the mind of any reader.

Allen’s words are direct and honest. “Our present conflict is unprecedented in our own nation’s history and in our own lifetimes and marks the third major test, which will determine whether America survives or dies,” Allen writes.

Too many Americans are idling while the charade that is the GOP primary pointlessly delays the inevitable Trump nomination, Allen is speeding ahead with a sense of urgency as he makes the compelling and irrefutable case to re-elect Trump in 2024.

“We must not let our Temple of Liberty fall. While our enemy recruits an army of our brothers and sisters to join their jihad to reduce America to rubble by appealing to our worst and wildest passions, we must rise and plant our feet firmly in their midst and preach the truth with cold, calculated reason,” Allen writes.

Allen’s voice brings clarity to chaos. He cuts through the nonsensical hypotheticals and fanciful scenarios and distractions -- and cuts straight to the chase: 2024 will be Trump versus Biden, or some other Democrat they replace him with.

While many Americans are understandably distracted and overwhelmed by the constant barrage of Biden scandals, disasters, and media propaganda, America’s Last Stand is impressively focused. Allen not only chronicles the historic failures and lies of the Biden administration but reminds Americans of the historic successes of the Trump Administration.

“Are you better off under the Biden presidency than you were under the Trump presidency?” Allen asks the reader in Chapter Two, before dismantling the Biden Administration with facts, statistics, and reality.

Sadly, many Americans’ hatred of Trump overrides their sense of self preservation and Allen has an uncanny ability to address these concerns or counter-arguments just as they may enter the mind of the reader.

"These voters would elect Biden to oversee the complete collapse of America simply because they believe that Biden is a ‘better person’ than Trump,” Allen writes. “But the reality is that so much of what has been said about Trump is not true and that which may be true pales in comparison to the loathsome corruption and amorality of Joe Biden.” Allen then proves this with the same artful efficiency he employs throughout the book.

America’s Last Stand is a tour de force that not only makes the definitive case for Trump’s re-election in 2024, but perhaps even more importantly makes the definitive case against the entire Democratic Party. Allen exposes the inherent racism that fuels the Democratic Party, dismisses and eviscerates the Left’s climate hoax, and warns Americans what awaits them should Biden or another Democrat be re-elected.

While the impact of Allen’s book cannot yet be understood, it is feasible this book might one day rank among other seminal American works; works that changed and influenced American history.

Thomas Paine wrote Common Sense in 1776 and ignited the will of the colonists to support the nascent American cause of independence.

Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin was published in March of 1852 and opened reader’s eyes to the inhumane realities of slavery. The novel was so influential that Abraham Lincoln allegedly told Stowe upon meeting her at the White House in 1862, “So you’re the little woman who wrote the book that started this great war.”

Americans may very well look at America’s Last Stand with similar admiration as its contents hold the power to ignite the American people’s will to rescue America.

If you only read one book ahead of the 2024 election -- America’s Last Stand must be the one.

Greg Young is host of the nationally syndicated Chosen Generation Radio Show, which airs Monday through Friday on stations coast to coast. He served as a Russian linguist at the USAF. Discover more at chosengenerationradio.com.

Image: Archiblad Willard