A State-by-State Look at Noncitizen Voting

Very recently, the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports released the shocking results of their survey of 1,085 national likely voters. Of the ten questions asked, I think the most disturbing responses were related to these:

“During the 2020 election, did you cast a mail-in ballot in a state where you were no longer a permanent resident?” (17% said, “Yes.”).

“During the 2020 election, did a friend, family member, or organization, such as a political party, offer to pay or reward you for voting?” (8% said, “Yes.”).

“Do you know a friend, family member, co-worker, or other acquaintance who has admitted to you that he or she filled out a ballot on behalf of another person?” (11% said, “Yes.”).

Those results are bad enough, but I’d like to expand them to include two groups that probably did not respond to the survey: noncitizens and dead people. I could be wrong about the noncitizens, but I am certain I am correct with regard to our lately departed friends.

In 2018, at an event with Senator Elizabeth Warren, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams told supporters that a “blue wave” would carry her to victory in her competition with Brian Kemp. That wave, she emphasized, would include both documented and undocumented voters.

It may seem shocking that a major candidate would advocate the recruitment of illegal voters, but Abrams was simply saying out loud what many politicians seem to welcome.

The impact of noncitizens on the Electoral College

Noncitizens have significantly impacted our elections for decades, in more ways than one. Let’s start with the impact of noncitizens on the Electoral College. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that noncitizens constitute 6.5 percent of the U.S. population. If that estimate is correct, we can calculate exactly how many of the electoral votes are assigned to that illegal element of our population. The number is 29.

Who gets those 29 electoral votes? Primarily, they are awarded to certain Democrat “sanctuary” states and to border states. Those include Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, and the State of Washington, along with Washington, D.C. Of course, with Biden’s open border policy, the 29 noncitizen electors will rise sharply after the next Census. In a close election, those noncitizen “electors” could change the presidential election results.

Noncitizens who vote in Texas

In early 2019, the Texas secretary of state compiled a list of about 95,000 people who appeared to be noncitizens yet had also registered to vote in one or more elections. In addition, the secretary found 58,000 noncitizens who might have actually voted. It was not a final list: the goal was simply to make inquiries. But the Republican secretary of state did not understand that sensitive Democrat voters might find those questions intimidating. Soon, multiple lawsuits were filed (claiming voter intimidation), and a quick judicial decision shut down the process.

As a result of the court’s ruling, the Texas secretary of state was forced to modify his procedures, and he made modifications that seriously undermined efforts to investigate noncitizen voting.

Here is how the new Texas system works: the only people who can be investigated are those who register to vote and subsequently confess to the Texas Department of Public Safety that they are not citizens. In effect, the voter has to volunteer that he may have committed a felony.

Despite the crazy new rules, the Texas secretary of state has identified nearly 12,000 noncitizens who may have registered to vote — in just the four Texas counties studied.

Georgia — 80,000 complaints

In 2021, Georgia passed a law that gave citizens the right to lodge election-related challenges against fellow voters in their own counties. These challenges could be made for a variety of reasons — not just lack of citizenship. Since that time, 80,000 challenges have been filed. CBS News seems to be upset about these “intimidating” challenges, yet 12,000 have already been upheld. That number is higher than Biden’s winning margin in the 2020 Georgia election.

Nevada — Noncitizen voters

In response to allegations made by President Trump and Nevada GOP legislators, the Nevada secretary of state did some investigating of election irregularities — several months after the 2020 election. One of the issues she investigated concerned noncitizen voters.

The secretary asked the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles to identify individuals who had “presented an immigration document” during the previous five years. That method led to a list of 110,163 potential noncitizens, of which 5,320 were active voters. As the secretary correctly pointed out, some of the 5,320 voters may have become naturalized citizens during the five-year period. On the other hand, there are two significant reasons why the 5,320 estimate may be far too small.

If the secretary had used a 15-year look-back period (instead of five), it is likely that the number of potential noncitizens would have been substantially higher. Many noncitizens do not even present their immigration papers when applying for a driver’s license. Those people would be totally excluded from the secretary’s analysis.

Wisconsin — No effort made to block noncitizen voting

Do you know how many noncitizens voted in Wisconsin during the 2020 election? The number is unknowable because the Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to comply with requirements of federal law.

Section 21083 of the Help America Vote Act requires that states remove the names of noncitizens from their computerized lists of qualified voters. Wisconsin did not do that for the 2020 election.

According to the Wisconsin special counsel, who audited the election, “Wisconsin election officials failed to prevent noncitizens from voting in the 2020 Presidential election — casting doubt on the election result.”

For that reason alone, we cannot say with any confidence that the election in Wisconsin was fair and legal.

Nationwide — Voting by 300,000 deceased people

Starting in 2019, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) engaged in a huge project to determine the accuracy of the nation’s voter registration records. In September 2020, it issued a disturbing report.

Here are some of the findings: The organization found 349,773 deceased voter registrants across 41 states, 43,760 duplicate registrants who cast two votes each in 2016, and 37,889 duplicate registrants who cast two votes each in 2018. Most of the duplicate registrants were mail-in voters.

As a result of these findings, PILF reached these conclusions:

What does this report show? It appears there are hundreds of thousands of undetected dead registrants, dead registrants casting ballots, registrants with multiple registrations within the same state and different states, people voting twice across state lines, and many registered at improper commercial addresses like casinos, gas stations, and restaurants.

The PILF conclusions are not really surprising. Way back in 2012, the highly respected Pew Research Center estimated that there was a huge number of registration errors, throughout several states. It stated:

Approximately 24 million — one of every eight — voter registrations in the United States are no longer valid or are significantly inaccurate.

More than 1.8 million deceased individuals are listed as voters.

Approximately 2.75 million people have registrations in more than one state.

Arizona gives us the best evidence of noncitizen voting

Thanks to policies adopted in Arizona, we have a fairly good idea of the size and growth of the noncitizen voting problem. To accommodate a Supreme Court ruling that blocked officials from requiring proof of citizenship, Arizona began using two different registration forms a few years ago. The Arizona state form requires proof of citizenship, and it enables the user to vote in any election: federal, state, or local. The other form is called the “federal only” form because it enables a person to vote only in federal elections.

We can guess at the number of noncitizen voters in Arizona by assessing the meteoric growth in the use of the federal only registration form, which is primarily used by noncitizens.

In 2018, there were around 11,900 federal only voters. Two years later, Just the News reported that the number grew to 36,500, and by October 2022, there were 43,200 Arizonans registered with the federal only form. That is a 360% increase in just four years — an amazing growth rate for a form that is of limited use to the voter.

At that rate, we can expect over 50,000 Arizona federal-only voters by 2024.

Joe Fried is an Ohio-based CPA who has performed and reviewed hundreds of certified financial audits. He is the author of the book Debunked? and a new book called How Elections Are Stolen. It outlines 23 problems that must be fixed before the 2024 elections. More information can be found at https://joefriedcpa.substack.com (a permanently free subscription).

Image: cagdesign via Pixabay, Pixabay License.