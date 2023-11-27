Why is Steven Spielberg Silent About the Hamas Pogrom in Israel?

As the Academy Award-winning director of Schindler’s List and founder of the USC Shoah Foundation, which records the testimonials of Holocaust survivors, the Jewish Steven Spielberg has been surprisingly silent about the barbaric October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel.

Silent about the 1,200-1,400 Jews who were raped, mutilated, and murdered.

Silent about the thousands of Jews who were injured.

Silent about the hundreds of Jews taken hostage.

Not. One. Word.

Many have asked Spielberg to say something…anything…but have been met with (yes) silence. David Schaecter, a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor and the president of Holocaust Survivors’ Foundation USA, wrote an open letter to Steven Spielberg. As you read the following heartbreaking excerpts, understand that Spielberg won his Academy Award in a movie detailing the story of Jews whom the Nazis raped, mutilated, and murdered. From Schaecter’s letter:

“…I, along with countless other Survivors, are so heartbroken that, since October 7, 2023, you have not spoken out and publicly taken a stand against terrorism, against Hamas and the millions who celebrate the shedding of Jewish blood.”

“Jews will never be safe until Israel is safe and secure.”

“Mr. Spielberg, Schindler’s List was about one man having the moral courage to risk his life to save others. We are not asking you to risk your life. We are asking you to use your voice.”

Schaecter’s anguished letter closes with:

“We do not need another film in three years about the horrors of October 7th. Instead, we need you and others to speak out NOW, when it truly matters.”

NOT. ONE. WORD. FROM. SPIELBERG!

Image: Steven Spielberg in a video from four years ago about the Legacy of Schindler’s List, the movie. YouTube screen grab.

Oh, but he will say something on December 8 when he co-hosts a star-studded fundraiser for his pal Joe Biden. From Christian Toto in Hollywood in TOTO (a right-leaning look at the entertainment industry): “Spielberg Rallies for Biden, Silent on Hamas Atrocities.”

Spielberg will break his public silence Dec. 8 when he co-hosts a celebrity-studded fundraiserfor President Joe Biden. Invites have gone out for the event, with tickets starting at $1,000 per person. The ticket level rises to $500,000 for those who write or raise, a group that will be listed as co-chairs. Those who contribute $25,000 and above will get access to a photo line. Proceeds will go to the Biden Victory Fund, the joint fundraising committee of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

How can any American who supports Israel remain in the Democrat party and want Joe Biden re-elected? Many observers believe that the Biden administration has worked overtime helping Iran so that the Middle Eastern nation would have the financial ability to fund Hamas’ terrorism. For example:

Shortly after the horrific Hamas pogrom that killed 1,200-1,400 Israelis, injured thousands more, and kidnapped 200 mostly civilians, the Biden administration gave Hamas $100 million in humanitarian aid. Does the Biden administration call it “humanitarian” because Hamas hides the ammunition, guns, and missiles in and under a hospital?

On November 14, the State Department reissued a sanctions waiver that gave Iran, the world’s leading exporter of terrorism and the number one country funding Hamas, access to more than $10 billion.

Before the attack, it was known that Iran ignored US sanctions and was earning billions selling its oil to China, Russia and other pro-terrorist nations.

Hollywood’s creative community, people from both the left and right and of many faiths, have signed an open letter condemning Hamas’s barbaric actions and supporting Israel’s right to fight back and defend itself using military force. More than 1,500 people signed the letter but not Steven Spielberg.

What does that say about Steven Spielberg? Not about his identity as a Jewish man, but as a human being who received his industry’s highest acclaim by directing a movie that denounced Nazis who raped, mutilated, and murdered Jews 80 years ago, but so far has refused to denounce Iran-supported Hamas, the members of which have raped, mutilated, and murdered Jews less than eight weeks ago?

Not. One. Word.

Maybe Mr. Spielberg is too busy preparing for his Biden love-fest fundraiser. He certainly won’t be the only Jewish person at the event. I would probably be one of Spielberg’s ritzy Pacific Palisades neighbors if I had $10 for every time someone has asked me (even before the Hamas attack), “Why do Jews remain in the Democrat party when the Democrat party doesn’t care about Israel and has so many anti-Semitic members serving in Congress?”

There is evil scattered throughout the world. Every day, we hear of Christians who are attacked and/or arrested for practicing their faith in one of the many Muslim countries where they are a small minority. Good, righteous people must always condemn barbarism no matter who are the perpetrators or victims.

Shame on Jews, especially those like Steven Spielberg with a large platform, who refuse to condemn the atrocious Hamas October 7 attack on Israel. Shame on these same Jews helping to re-elect Joe Biden while ignoring the Biden administration’s support for the Iranian regime that helped fund the barbaric Hamas attack.

Are these Jews building their own cattle cars? Holocaust survivor Primo Levi said, “It happened; therefore, it can happen again. It can happen anywhere.”

Maybe instead of hosting a Biden fundraiser, Steven Spielberg should watch Schindler’s List.

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.