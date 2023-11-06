The Deadly Folly of Our Open Border

Borders are “real or artificial lines that separate geographic areas,” according to National Geographic. They describe the purpose of borders - “to keep out invaders,” to “keep citizens in,” or to “protect resources.”

How is the U.S. border doing on these accounts?

Who is coming into America? Are we being invaded? What about American resources? I don’t mean minerals or timber, but taxpayer-funded resources such as food, shelter, clothing, education, and health care.

Our border is not keeping anyone in, especially virtue-signaling celebrities promising to leave America if a Republican is elected. Cher promises to leave America if Donald Trump is reelected in 2024. She also planned to leave America if George W. Bush was elected in 2020, and two decades later she is still here. The beat goes on, as she sang with Sonny.

Since President Biden took office in early 2021, the Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) has “encountered” almost 8 million border crossers, the majority young military aged males. In August alone, that number was 232,972, an annualized rate of 3 million migrants a year.

“Encounters” are only part of the story. How many snuck through without being encountered? Those are called “gotaways”. CBP reports 1,000 “known gotaways” per day.

As Fox News notes, “That means more than 1,000 individuals were seen or detected by Border Patrol agents but not apprehended per day this month. “

1,000 per day? That’s 365,000 per year, more than half the population of Wyoming. If you use the figure of 8 million known migrants during the Biden presidency, that’s more than the population of all but the 12 most populous U.S. states.

Image: YouTube screen grab

How many were undetected? That number is unknowable but the Center for Immigration Studies estimates somewhere between 50 and 68 percent of illegal border crossers are caught. How can they be sure?

How reliable is that number? How can they know what they can’t even measure? What if far fewer are caught? You don’t know what you don’t know.

The House Judiciary Committee also reports:

1.7 million known ‘gotaways’ have evaded Border Patrol and escaped into the interior since January 20, 2021, with untold numbers of unknown ‘gotaways avoiding detection during that period.

America’s open border czar, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, during recent Congressional testimony, reluctantly offered this gem

600,000 migrants evaded apprehension this year alone as they illegally crossed the border into the U.S. Additionally, Mayorkas did not have information readily available on whether the 169 terror watch list members who illegally crossed the southern border were in jail or deported.

Again, these are the border crossers they “know” about. How many crossed in the dead of night, encountered no one, and were undetected? 10 percent more? 100 percent more? 1,000 percent more?

And who are among these “gotaways”? Is it easy to cross the border undetected and get away? Who is more likely to evade detection, a mother with two young children, or a 25-year-old man with some military-type training, or, in other words, a potential terrorist or criminal?

I’m not sure what’s taught in Hamas or Hezbollah training camps, but if these warriors are being sent to illegally cross into the U.S. across the southern border, you can be sure detection avoidance is in their training curriculum.

As reported by Gateway Pundit,

Federal officials have seen an alarming increase in border crossers listed on the U.S. Terror Screening Dataset, the official name for what is commonly called the “terrorist watchlist.” In fiscal 2023, which ends this month, Border Patrol agents have apprehended 172 such people, all but three of them along the southwest border. When all U.S. places of entry are added – by land, sea and air – another 564 people on the watchlist were caught, bringing the total to 736.

So, it’s not simply poor young families “risking everything for a better life” as Time claims. Or MS-13 members, a.k.a., “God’s children” as Nancy Pelosi sympathized. Or an “opportunity” as Pelosi also once acknowledged. Opportunity for what? Terrorism? Democrat votes?

What’s the danger to America with our open border?

After Hamas attacked Israel, the FBI issued this statement on October 9, “The FBI does not have specific and credible intelligence indicating a threat to the United States stemming from the Hamas attacks in Israel.”

How things have changed in just a few weeks. Or did things not change but we are finally getting a peek behind FBI obfuscation?

In Congressional testimony last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray claimed, “The FBI is not tracking “currently operating” terror cells or foreign terror cells in the United States” as summarized by The Last Refuge. Why not? Are they too busy tracking Catholics or school board parents?

Then comes the money quote from Wray, “The gaps in our intelligence are real, and that’s something we have concerns about.” Ya think? I hope they are doing far more than just having concerns.

Director Wray said, “We haven’t seen evidence that it’s actually happening yet” speaking of foreign terrorist directed attacks in the U.S. That’s comforting. Once the attack happens, “seeing evidence” is too late as it will be obvious to the world and of no benefit to the victims.

The Last Refuge outlines how many mass shooters and terrorists that the FBI had been fully aware of and watching, doing nothing preemptively but waiting until Americans were killed before acting on their knowledge.

These include the Boston Marathon bombers, the San Bernadino terrorists, the Colorado grocery store shooter, the Pulse Nightclub killer, and so on.

Instead, the FBI is wasting time organizing and inspiring the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot and the January 6 “insurrection.” They send agents to investigate garage door pull handles that resemble a noose, harass parents attending school board meetings, and spy on and raid their political opponents and his associates while giving the current president and his family a pass on bribery and foreign influence peddling.

The Department of Homeland Security is no better. Secretary Mayorkas insists “The border is secure.” At the same time, his special agents are “making sandwiches” for illegal migrants. It’s a clown show.

Another caravan, 7,000 strong and growing, is heading to the U.S. while the Biden administration claims no less than 17 times that the border is secure.

End Wokeness tweeted how the Biden administration is organizing this invasion. Talk about a real insurrection.

This is Irineo Mujica He is the man leading a massive caravan of illegal migrants to the U.S. He admits that this crisis is a coordinated attack on the United States and Biden is allowing it

Chinese influencers are instructing migrants how to cross the U.S. southern border.

How many in the caravan are Hamas or Hezbollah terrorists? And President Biden seems just fine with it all.

Day late and dollar short FBI Director Wray acknowledges,

“In just the past few weeks, multiple foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against Americans and the West," he added, noting al-Qaida "issued its most specific call to attack the United States in the last five years."

As reported by the Times of India, “Hezbollah has issued a stern warning, stating that it will target American positions in the Middle East if the United States directly intervenes in the Israel-Hamas conflict.”

Could the U.S. homeland be next?

For Biden officials, including Wray and Mayorkas, this is a dereliction of their constitutional duty. Republicans are good at holding hearings, huffing and puffing, but not using their Congressional authority to impeach or defund agencies that are ignoring their obligation to protect America and the homeland.

There will be plenty of finger pointing after an attack but beforehand, nothing but cheap talk. For Republicans it’s a brilliant campaign issue, “It’s the border stupid.” Yet they fiddle while America burns.

Wake up before it’s too late. It’s not migration. It’s an invasion.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack,Truth Social @BrianJoondeph and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph