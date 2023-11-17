Responding to Bin Laden’s Letter to America

As part of the emerging genocidal war against Israel, Tik Tok is unleashing an anti-American and anti-Semitic meme with regard to Bin Laden’s letter to America. Young Americans are posting pensive reconsiderations of their own convictions after reading Bin Laden’s childish screed. It is important to create rhetorical responses for overcoming the relentless assaults on human freedom originating in this ongoing war against the “two Satans” of America and Israel.

In 2010, I wrote an article now suppressed by Google entitled: “Top Ten Things America has Done for Muslims.” It was written in response to my college argumentation class being unable to summon a single argument in favor of not blowing up the largest office building in downtown Dallas in allegiance to Bin Laden’s genocidal agenda. I incorporated updates to that analysis in my 2014 book, the Rhetoric of Genocide. Things have only gotten empirically worse for the iterations of genocidal supremacism unleashed by leaders like Osama Bin Laden, Abu Bakr Baghdadi, Saddam Hussein, Omar Bashir, Hasan Nasrallah, and Ali Khameni.

One important reason that no one should sympathize with Bin Laden or these other genocidaires is that they first and foremost kill Muslims. No one has killed more Muslims in the past 25 years than the associated henchmen professing to lead a 21st-century Islamic caliphate. Much like his secular counterpart Friedrich Nietszche, Osama Bin Laden believed that humanity would be drawn to “the man on the strong horse.” Much like Nietzsche’s “Ubermensch,” genocidaires fantasize that profound shows of annihilation against innocent civilians like that seen on September 11, 2001 and October 7, 2023 will draw the general public to greater political affiliation and support. Hamas warlords sincerely believed that as they raped women, slaughtered infants, and kidnapped grandmothers, that this timeless edict of mass murderers would turn a vast global public to their side. Presently, the curators of Tik Tok are working tirelessly to support their agenda. The violent schism between Sunni and Shia Muslims is but one small cascade of interpretive rhetorical manipulations made to show how various adherents of Islam lack the fidelity to the radical politics of Hamas, Hezb’allah, the Iranian theocratic revolution, Boko Haram, the Taliban, or Al Shabaab. Muslims and Arabs are not being killed by America or Israel. Arabs and Muslims are being rescued by Israel and America time and time again from the fanatical genocidal politics of madmen like Osama Bin Laden.

In 2005, when a tsunami killed over 200,000 people in the largest Muslim nation (Indonesia) in the world, it was not Saudi Arabia or Bin Laden who rushed to the aid of those devastated by arguably the worst disaster of the present century. The United States expended nearly one billion dollars in federal government aid and nearly one billion dollars in private donor aid (such as Red Cross) to rescue Muslims left behind. Not included in that financial aid package were massive naval fleets deployed by America so that Blackhawk helicopters could drop off water and food aid to individuals wearing “I love Osama Bin Laden” t-shirts. The United States government in the mid-1990s, while Bin Laden was divorcing himself from his affluent Saudi background, carved out a largely Muslim nation within the larger civic Christian culture of Europe known as Kosovo. Today, hundreds of American soldiers stand guard over that ethnic minority that Russia would love to exterminate as surely as they wish to wipe out Ukraine. The oil trade of more than 50 years is the largest transfer of wealth in human history. Primarily benefiting the OPEC nations from where Bin Laden got much of his family wealth, roughly one trillion dollars a year is sent flowing into Iranian, Saudi, and other sympathetic states. Both of the Iraq wars fought by the United States in 1991 and 2003 saved millions of Muslims and Arab citizens from genocidal exterminations exacted by men like Saddam Hussein. The 20 years of military presence in Afghanistan interrupted the genocidal rule of the Taliban that colonizes and eviscerates all prior evidence of previous cultures and convictions that may differ from their own. Iran’s government does the same thing to Persian history and culture in their nation.

Osama Bin Laden was unworthy of the proper Islamic burial he was afforded by U.S. military forces that captured and killed him in the nation of Pakistan that was hiding him in 2011. It is an unfortunate shame that among the many sins of our American educational system, one must include the current minds venting on Tik Tok that their ‘eyes have been opened’ by Bin Laden’s letter to America. Such foolish ravings are what impressed young fools in Germany who read Mein Kampf and found themselves ready to unleash one of humanity’s most dreadful crimes: The Holocaust.

Dr. Ben Voth is a professor of rhetoric and director of debate at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He is the author of several books dedicated to how debate can overcome the problem of genocidal violence.

Image: TherealMrGreen