Money For Nothing: The Radical Growth of the Gazan Population

To understand Gaza, you must understand what a welfare state on steroids looks like. This is a state that produces nothing, living only on the largesse of others. To hide this destructive parasitism, it has not only actual “workers” but also “idle workers,” a term I borrow from the Talmud. The former work and get value for their wages; the latter happily do little or nothing and get the same or lower wages. Those in the second category think they’re getting money for nothing, but they could not be more wrong—and Gaza is Exhibit A.

Now let’s attend to the Gazans. I arbitrarily chose 18-year intervals to chart their population growth.

From 1951-1968 Gaza grew from 278,000 to 354,760 or an increase of 28%

From 1969-1987 Gaza grew from 354,760 to 868,100 or 144%

From 1987-2005 Gaza grew from 868,100 to 1,500,000 or 72%

From 2005-2023 Gaza grew from 1,500,000 to 2,380,000 or 58%

None of these increases represent natural (normal) population increases. The problem is that these substantial growth levels were experienced alongside unemployment rates from 50% to 80%. Here is where we begin to understand the unusual nature of Gaza compared to the rest of the world.

Poverty has always been epidemic in Gaza but here’s an interesting factoid, which is that there’s always money for bureaucrats: Before 2006, there were 80,000 government workers in the pay of the Palestinian Authority (PA). When Hamas threw out the Palestinian Authority in 2006, the PA continued to pay their salaries to maintain their loyalties. They were no longer working but were receiving the same salaries.

Image by AI.

Having them on the payroll not only bought their loyalty, it allowed statistical lies. In 2021, the Palestinian authorities claim the unemployment rate was 44.7%, which probably would not include those still being paid by the Palestinian Authority while staying at home. In other words, donor nations were snookered into believing that they were helping create a viable economy.

More factoids: Gaza normally receives 455 trucks of aid per day. That is unusual for most places in the world. Of course, it has no exports except for some agricultural produce. Gaza does not manufacture its daily needs and wants. Essentially, everything is imported.

What is going on here? The population increases, while unemployment is very high. Most of Gaza’s needs are imported through the largesse of Europe and the United States. People in Gaza are willing to live at lower wages scales if they do not have to exert themselves. This circumstance makes them a captive population, like all welfare-dependent groups, and it perverts normal population dynamics. Under normal circumstances, people will move from places of high unemployment to places with better possibilities.

These Gazans are caught by a system that seemingly gives them something for nothing. But it’s not really nothing. Instead, they are cannon fodder for Hamas. They are tools for the EU, the UN, and the United States to pressure Israel into withdrawing to the 1967 suicide borders. They are pawns of the Iranian Mullahs who will fight to the last Gazan, Lebanese, Syrian, Yemini Houthi, and Shi’ite Iraqi to remove the Jewish State of Israel from the world.

The most insidious aspect of this circumstance is that the West, including most prominently the Biden administration, is willing to use the Palestinian Arabs to get at the Israelis. If the Israelis can subdue Hamas but kill civilians to do so, then Israel will become the villain of Europe, and the Biden administration will be able to force a two-state solution to Israel’s severe disadvantage. If Israel can be weakened sufficiently, it will become a dependency of the New World Order that cannot tolerate any militarily independent state. The goal is to prevent Israel from being able to protect itself without the help of others.

Such solutions that consider people expendable commodities, in this case the Palestinians and the Israelis, takes a particularly warped set of individuals with no sense of humanity or vision of a better world. Some of them are born psychopaths, while others have learned to justify their narcissistic manipulations so they can receive their salaries and pensions. They do so on the bones of hundreds and thousands of dead or dying people who were always seen as sheep. As is usual in this insidious world, their kindly shepherd was also their butcher. Solutions other than the genocide of Israel or the decimation of Gazans cannot be considered with psychopaths in charge.

As long as Gazans live on cynical welfare, their population will continue to grow in ways that can never be sustainable. Returning to our discussion of “worker” and “idle worker,” the alternative solution for Gaza’s seemingly endless growth is for the world bodies to slowly stop paying for their “idle workers” status. Starve Hamas! Open the borders for those who wish to escape. Stop asking for a two-state solution that only suicidal leftist Jews could support. Perhaps even old-time leftists in Israel since October 7 have also given up on their dreams of living cheek to jowl with fundamentalist Muslims or non-Jewish leftists, while many Jews living outside of Israel have finally begun to question the equality claims of the New World Order when they don’t include cultural and religious Jews.

The “unbearable occupation of Gaza” (Barak Obama’s current narrative) is a devious ploy to create chaos and a lot of dead bodies to further his policy goals of suffocating Israel. If we are not capable of doing anything about our erstwhile and would-be rulers, let us at least recognize the psychopaths among them so we can call them out for what they are and distance ourselves from these sadists. Without conscience, altruism, affection, respect, modesty, and fairness in our relations, we are not all that humans we can be, and we run the risk of destroying everything. The forests will be pristine without us, but they could have been pristine with us.