MAGA Is the New Sons and Daughters of Liberty

In 1765, American colonists cheerfully embraced the sovereignty of their young English king. They celebrated his June 4 birthday with bonfires, bell-ringing, public speeches, and joyful feasts. They were proud to be loyal subjects of the Crown.

Eleven years later, Americans “honored” King George III’s birthday by carrying out mock funeral processions and saved their fireworks and celebratory cannon blasts for their new Independence Day, July 4.

From happy and obedient servants of the king to revolutionaries who cheered for his death amidst the rousing beat of fifes and drums — all in the span of a short decade.

What happened? The Stamp Act happened. A series of parliamentary actions that sought to levy taxes on the American colonies had the inadvertent effect of igniting latent revolutionary fervor. In unintentionally creating an us/them dynamic between Mother England and her children, Parliament helped forge a distinctly American identity. A handful of new fiscal regulations lit a squib that would later explode into a history-shattering rebellion.

Such is the power of any movement championing liberty as its cause.

Of all the reasons that Marxist globalists despise and fear America, it is our country’s historic foundation in personal liberty that tops the list. After all, what is liberty’s natural foe, if not the State?

For government to champion personal liberty, it must submit to the public’s will and shackle its own powers. For government to applaud individual freedom, it must acknowledge that the State’s authority is freedom’s antipode.

For this very reason, government agents use their resources to redefine freedom into something that only the State can provide. We will free you from crime, poverty, hateful speech, and the consequences of your own actions. All you must do is bow down to your government and do exactly as we say. When governments successfully redefine freedom as gifts from the State, then people are hypnotized into handing over their liberty for a lifetime of indentured servitude.

Slumbering citizens do their master’s bidding. They celebrate their king’s birthday as if it were their own. Then someone in the mold of a Sam Adams or Paul Revere comes along, lights a match, and says, “See this — it is liberty; watch what happens when it catches fire in the hearts of men.” Old orders burn and rotten institutions implode.

Why is the Make America Great Again movement such a threat to the Establishment Class in D.C.? Because it is a modern-day rebirth of the Sons and Daughters of American Liberty. It represents a group of Americans allied, irrespective of race or class, who hear the growing sound of fifes and the steady beat of drums. Its revolutionary fervor echoes that of the American colonists who transformed themselves from obedient servants to patriotic heroes in a few short years. Its rallying cry promises the restoration of power to the people and the end of an unprincipled, unconstitutional State. MAGA is that squib that has the potential to turn the world upside-down again, and every Deep State parasite feeding at D.C.’s taxpayer-funded trough fears that its promise will one day come true.

Why do the FBI and DOJ treat patriotic Americans as enemies and anti-American zealots as friends? Because the federal government understands that a movement for American liberty is the only real threat to an all-powerful State. Freedom is the eternal enemy of tyranny. And Washington, D.C., is filled to the brim with tyrants.

This is also why the private corporations running the Democrat and Republican parties have disagreed about very little ever since early twentieth-century progressivism infiltrated both. Is it not strange that a nation birthed in liberty is represented by two political parties that never speak of liberty? Our two-party system has essentially driven the American people from power and handed control to a small cabal of central bank money-printers, corporate titans, and Intelligence Community chiefs. Protections for personal freedom have been eliminated from political discourse to make room for more important national priorities — you know, like policing speech, grooming children to mutilate their bodies, and dividing Americans against each other by race.

Establishment Democrats and Republicans fundamentally agree on matters of war, taxation, regulation, redistribution, endless immigration, and the international architecture for a new world order. They might pretend otherwise, but they have both enabled the creation of unconstitutional systems engaged in viewpoint discrimination, censorship, and mass surveillance. They squabble over which corporate donors will get bailouts, while ensuring that regular citizens foot the bill. They have together severed the dollar from the security of gold backing while setting the country down a path toward bankruptcy and ruin. Both parties have, more or less, rejected America’s Judeo-Christian cultural foundations in favor of the secular religion of the “politically correct” State.

Paul Ryan and Barack Obama agree about almost everything. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer agree about almost everything. George Bush and Bill Clinton agree about almost everything. And the one thing about which they most agree is this: they all hate MAGA.

If Paul, Barack, Mitch, Chuck, George, and Bill all see MAGA as their enemy, then doesn’t that make MAGA the only true opposition party to Establishment orthodoxy? When Establishment donkeys and elephants all serve the same multinational masters, then isn’t the MAGA lion the only beast ferocious enough to resist domestication and break free from America’s political zoo? Doesn’t any quest for freedom first require a rejection of the Uniparty charade?

For too many decades, the Establishment Class that occupies D.C. has worked to deprive Americans of their natural birthright: liberty. While accumulating unjust powers for its privileged members, it has left ordinary Americans with a broken currency, culture, and Constitution. In order to avoid the well-deserved wrath of its citizens, the Uniparty instigates racial animosities intended to divide the American people against each other. In order to dilute the public’s voice, it floods voter rolls with foreign immigrants. In order to dissolve the bonds of cultural unity, it insists on leaving the border wide open. Exacerbating violent crime and inundating the nation with deadly drugs, the Old Guard seeks to set an endless string of fires that keep the citizenry distracted.

The heat from these blazes is instead awakening Americans to all they have lost.

If you have ever taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, then ask yourself this: did you take that oath to uphold the Constitution as it is written, or did you swear allegiance to defend some vainglorious bureaucrat’s self-serving reinterpretation? Because there’s a huge difference. The Bill of Rights is exceedingly clear and straightforward; only those with an interest in depriving Americans of their rights and freedoms will insist that the Constitution’s words mean nothing at all.

Theoretical physicist Edward Teller observed, “Life improves slowly and goes wrong fast, and only catastrophe is clearly visible.” What happens when catastrophe is clearly visible? People begin the hard work of effecting monumental change. When government tyranny can no longer be ignored, people of steadfast character fight for liberation.

For too long the federal government has betrayed the limiting principles of the Constitution and usurped the powers naturally belonging to the American people. Those in charge today have cast aside protections for personal liberty and insist that citizens instead worship the State. As Ludwig von Mises attested, “The worship of the state is the worship of force. There is no more dangerous menace to civilization than a government of incompetent, corrupt, or vile men. The worst evils which mankind ever had to endure were inflicted by bad governments.”

Bad governments do, however, have a tendency to set “brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.” Why does the Uniparty hate MAGA? Because MAGA might just be liberty’s next spark.

