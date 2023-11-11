Jewish College Students: 'Stop Whining And Grow Some'

While their Israeli counterparts are successfully defeating the murderously hated-filled Arabs and their lackeys in 99.999% apartheid Muslim Gaza, the once comfortably insulated, but bright, Jewish college students are now quivering in fear in their dorms or in their classrooms (e.g. at Yale) afraid to venture out or display their Jewish heritage because Jewish hatred is now officially (it was always there -- unofficially, of course, disguised, among other excuses, as "diversity") encouraged on college campuses.

Jewish students -- and other fearful Jews – listen to rabbi and legal scholar Dov Fischer and "Stop Whining and Grow Some!" by taking the advice of such knowledgeable eminences as an advisor to former president Barack Hussein Obama (D) and "punch back twice as hard." And also, yes, bring that gun to a knife fight as Obama himself later endorsed.

But how?

Let's count the ways.

Students -- don't give them your brains or your talents by attending cesspits of bigotry. Equal opportunity be damned -- Ivy League schools are notoriously known as requiring higher SAT scores from Asian and Jewish students for admittance while eagerly accepting Black and Hispanic students -- not to mention wealthy foreigners with lower SATs. https://www.prepscholar.com/sat/s/colleges/Yale-sat-scores-GPA

Why bother? They need you more than you need them.

The same advice applies to professors and others of all ranks who would like to work for these institutions. They need you more than you need them, so take your talents and skills elsewhere.

But if you've already graduated from college, don't contribute to the alumni fund of any college or university that embraces such racism. Bigotry. Discrimination. Money talks.

Wall Street titans help to fuel Ivy League donor revolt Billionaire Marc Rowan has been in touch with what one finance executive quipped was “half of Wall Street” about halting donations to some of the country’s most prestigious universities.

Angry donors are using Zoom calls and text chains to vent frustrations with how the schools have responded to the Israel-Hamas war

Another example is extremely wealthy hedge fund manager Bill Ackman:

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman isn't backing down in his crusade against what he says are anti-Israel students at Harvard. On Saturday, Ackman took to X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — to share a 3,138-word letter he sent to Harvard President Claudine Gay. Ackman said his letter was inspired by the conversations he had with Harvard's students, faculty, and alumni over the past four weeks "about the growing number of antisemitic incidents on campus."

Then the schools will be forced to publicly acknowledge their dependence on Arab oil money to fund their increasingly discredited academics.

Since the 9/11 attacks, Qatar has become the largest foreign donor to American academia, which has not always bothered to reveal the source. A study by the Institute for Anti-Semitism Studies found a direct link between the amount of donations and the presence of pro-Palestinian groups on campuses. According to a study published in 2022 by the National Association of Academics in the United States, a study that did not cause too much noise at the time, in the period between 2001 and 2021, precisely after the September 11 attacks, the Qataris donated a whopping $4.7 billion to universities in the United States.

And then sue the universities. Remind them of their legal obligations:

As part of StandWithUs’ longstanding history of supporting students in the face of anti-Jewish bias and bigotry, StandWithUs wrote to thousands of universities nationwide to remind them of their legal duties to Jewish and Israeli students and to identify specific actions they should take to align themselves with the requirements of Title VI, civil rights laws, and criminal laws, as recently stated by the Department of Education.

And then, if necessary, sue.

And yes, it is necessary.

Remember, don't let the opposing side set the terms; if they start it, you finish it. But, does all this advice work? As I was writing this the news broke:

Columbia University is suspending Students for Justice (sic!) in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (sic!) (JVP) as official student groups through the end of the fall term. This decision was made after the two groups repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation. Suspension means the two groups will not be eligible to hold events on campus or receive university funding. Lifting the suspension will be contingent on the two groups demonstrating a commitment to compliance with university policies and engaging in consultations at a group leadership level with university officials. Like all student groups, SJP and JVP are required to abide by university policies and procedures. This ensures both the safety of our community and that core university activities can be conducted without disruption. During this especially charged time on our campus, we are strongly committed to giving space to student groups to participate in debate, advocacy, and protest. This relies on community members abiding by the rules and cooperating with university administrators who have a duty to ensure the safety of everyone in our community. Gerald Rosberg

Senior Executive Vice President of the University and Chair, Special Committee on Campus Safety

More to come. Stay tuned.