How Palestinians’ Supporters Dox Themselves

A large number of Columbia University faculty members have complained about the alleged "doxxing" of supporters of the Palestinians who published this letter in the aftermath of terrorists slaughtering Israelis in their own homes, firing rockets into Israeli cities, burning a baby alive in an oven, gang raping women, committing a massacre at a peace concert, and committing war crimes by using Arab civilians as human shields.

Excerpts from the supporters' letter include:

"The weight of responsibility for the war and casualties undeniably lies with the Israeli extremist government and other Western governments, including the U.S. government, which fund and staunchly support Israeli aggression, apartheid and settler-colonization."

Maybe the Jews whom the Nazis gassed and threw into ovens did something to deserve that as well, along with the Ukrainians who were murdered by Vladimir Putin and of course the people in the Twin Towers on 9/11.

"Second, we urge Columbia University to stand firmly for accountability and end its ties with apartheid Israel, including discontinuing the Columbia Global Center in Tel Aviv and the Dual Degree Program with Tel Aviv University."

We must absolutely sanction those dirty Jews for fighting back and refusing to lie down and die, mustn't we?

"Finally, we remind Columbia students that the Palestinian struggle for freedom is rooted in international law, under which occupied peoples have the right to resist the occupation of their land. If every political avenue available to Palestinians is blocked, we should not be surprised when resistance and violence break out."

Yep, terrorists have the right to commit war crimes, according to these ISIS League students. Will somebody tell me again why Biden should forgive their student loans?

"Israel does not have the right to defend its occupation, its apartheid state or its siege of Gaza. As an occupying power, the state of Israel has a responsibility to protect civilian life under its own occupation. The international judicial system must intervene and hold all parties, including the state of Israel, accountable for the violations it commits."

We understand clearly: those dirty Jews don't have the right to defend themselves.

The letter adds, "The list of signatories has been temporarily removed because of Columbia's abject failure and inability to protect its students from doxxing and harassment."

If you sign your name to a public letter that seeks to excuse crimes against humanity, and some respond by forwarding that letter to DontHireHate.com, the Canary Mission, and Fighting Online Antisemitism so potential employers can know who you are, you haven't been doxxed. If somebody photographs you in a public place where you have no expectation of privacy vandalizing missing person posters and publishes your picture all over the Internet, you haven't been doxxed. Citation of material you publish with the intention that others see it is legal – it is not doxing.

Archive.org has a previous copy of that letter featuring the list of signatories, and here are the student organizations that signed:

The Palestinian Student Union at Columbia University (DAR Columbia)

SIPA's Palestine Working Group (PWG)

Columbia Law S tudents for Palestine (CLSP)

tudents for Palestine (CLSP) The National Lawyers Guild at Columbia Law School

Columbia Law’s Restorative Justice Collective

Turath: the Arab Students Association at Columbia University

Empowering Women of Color at Columbia Law School

Muslim Student Association at Columbia University

Middle Eastern Law Students Association at Columbia Law School (MELSA)

Conflict Resolution Collective (CRC)

Columbia Law Students Human Rights Association (CLSHRA)

Parole Advocacy Project at Columbia Law School

Suspension Representation Project (SRP) at Columbia Law School

Muslim Law Students' Association (MLSA)

South Asian Law Students Association

SIPA Human Rights Working Group

Jewish Voices for Peace at Columbia University

Columbia Law and Political Economy Society

Society for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

Queer & Trans People of Color (QTPOC)

Asian Pacific American Law Students Association (APALSA)

Prison Healthcare Initiative (PHI)

I would, as an employer, be very hesitant to hire any Columbia student whose résumé indicates membership in any of these organizations; that's my opinion. If you are a member of any of these groups, and don't agree that "Palestine" has the right to make the region Judenrein, you can always quit and not include the group's name in your résumé.

A supporter of Palestinians at Cornell University was just arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats against Jewish students. Omar Mateen acted on this ideology in the Pulse Nightclub, and Nidal Hasan acted on it at Fort Hood.

Remember that, while it often starts with the Jews, it never ends with the Jews. The depraved and violent Dark Age ideology behind what happened to Israel on October 7 also slaughtered 3000 Americans on September 11 2001, along with Sufi Muslims in Egypt whom ISIS deemed to be the wrong kind of Muslims. The same ideology butchered Hindus in Mumbai and Catholics in Paris, and it has little use for women or LGBT people either. It is, in fact, beating women to death in UN Human Rights Committee member Iran at this very moment and keeping girls out of schools in Afghanistan. I think Queer & Trans People of Color should go hold a gay pride march in Gaza and tell us how it works out for them.

