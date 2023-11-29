Did Democrat ‘Bird-Doggers’ Disrupt Congress on January 6?

Amid all the talk of undercover agents and informers from the various police services instigating violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Democrat party operatives have managed to escape attention. This is an oversight that needs correction.

In doing research for a book on the women of January 6, I came across the curious case of Emanuel Jackson. Although Jackson does not exactly fit the media profile of a raging white supremacist, there is no denying his involvement.

On January 20, 2021, the Department of Justice charged Jackson with two counts of “assault on a federal officer while armed with a deadly or dangerous weapon” and one count “of unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds while armed with a dangerous or deadly weapon.”

The video backs up the DOJ. On March 18, 2021, News4 in Washington showed a clip of Jackson, baseball bat in hand, flailing at police officers in the crowded tunnel on the Capitol’s west side. It’s as violent as any recorded act I’ve seen a protester commit.

For all its obvious criminality, however, the media allowed Jackson to vanish into the ether. His being black hurt his odds of being chosen as a J6 poster boy. His being so obvious a patsy killed his chances altogether. Jackson is not a free agent. When interviewed at the Capitol, likely by a protester, Jackson mumbled incoherently that he was “fighting for America” and that he feels “we are being taken over by globalists, the Chinese.”

According to a study of the “January 6 Insurrectionists” by the Center for Policy and Research, Jackson was “houseless and living in a transition housing center at the time he participated in the insurrection.” In a hearing on March 17, Jackson’s attorney argued for his release, citing Jackson’s “severe intellectual disability” and a history devoid of violence.

Of particular note, the 19-year-old Jackson “turned himself in to the FBI, which otherwise had not even identified him as the person depicted in the video.” For an individual whose “intellectual processing speed is in the first percentile out of 100,” that would seem to be a fairly sophisticated gesture.

In any case, chief judge Beryl A. Howell ordered Jackson’s release to home detention. The Inner City Press paraphrases Howell as saying, “Mr. Jackson is friendly. Out of nowhere, he joined in the riot on January 6. He had a bat placed in his hands. He’ll pay a serious price for that. The defense says supportive housing is awaiting.”

The question remains: who gave Jackson the bat? It is likely the same entity that drove him to the rally and told him what to say. As James O’Keefe reported in his book on the 2016 presidential campaign, American Pravda, the Democrat party has a history of using homeless people to cause disorder. The practice has a name. It’s called “bird-dogging.”

In 2016, Democrat operative Scott Foval told a Project Veritas undercover journalist how bird-dogging works. “I’m saying we have mentally ill people that we pay to do s---,” said Foval, unaware he was being recorded. “Make no mistake. Over the last twenty years, I’ve paid off a few homeless guys to do some crazy stuff, and I’ve also taken them for dinner, and I’ve also made sure they had a hotel and a shower, and I put them in a program.”

Foval used the practice to cause disturbances at Trump rallies that the media inevitably blamed on Trump. Carrying signs with unsubtle slurs like “Trump is Hitler,” these mentally challenged people were rewarded for provoking fights.

“So the term ‘bird-dogging,’ you put people in the line, at the front, which means that they have to get there at six in the morning because they have to get in front at the rally,” boasted Foval. “So that when Trump comes down the rope line, they’re the one asking him the question in front of the reporter, because they’re pre-placed there.” According to Foval, Hillary Clinton knew of his disruptive practices and approved.

Bird-dogging has no value unless the media are there to record it and report it. Not surprisingly, News4 in Washington secured a copy of security and body camera video the day Jackson was set free. Although his release made no impact on the news, the video did. The chyron reads, “Videos released to News4 show local man Feds say attacked Capitol officers with bat.” It does not appear, however, that Jackson struck anything other than the extended shields of the officers.

During the 2016 campaign, Project Veritas also infiltrated a leftist operation called “DisruptJ20,” whose spoken goal was to shut down the inauguration of Donald Trump. One local homeless organizer volunteered the services of “the poor and the homeless” to help operatives execute their plot. When their more ambitious plans fell through, they settled on putting butyric acid in the ventilation system of the National Press Club to disrupt a planned inaugural ball. The evidence Project Veritas provided to the FBI got three of the operatives arrested.

There was a broad spectrum of bad actors at the Capitol on January 6, many of them genuine Trump-supporters. We know, too, that the Capitol Police, the Metropolitan D.C. Police, and the FBI all had undercover agents and/or confidential human sources working the crowd. To this point, however, the Democrat party has escaped scrutiny.

It shouldn’t have.

