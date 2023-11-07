Building Bridges Between Black Conservatives and the Black Community

In recent times, the words of prominent Black conservative Kathy Barnette, who serves as the national grassroots director for presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, have sparked controversy on X, formerly Twitter. She said, “Black people are either pretty dumb or… well, pretty dumb. It’s like that time when Black people sold other Black people to slavers for broken pieces of glass or other trinkets.” These remarks highlight a deep divide that we must urgently address.

The chasm between some Black conservatives, as exemplified by Kathy Barnette, and the broader Black community is stark. However, it’s not enough to reconcile; we must passionately unite around shared goals and aspirations. Black conservatives must acknowledge that their message should be delivered with genuine empathy and unwavering respect.

These controversial comments are not isolated incidents. Black conservatives have too often found themselves in conflict with the Black community due to poorly chosen words. Therefore, it is imperative to confront this divide, not by delving into personal motives, but by acknowledging the urgent necessity to rebuild bridges of mutual understanding and cooperation.

Rekindling this relationship is about more than just dialogue; it’s a heartfelt plea for Black conservatives to set aside divisive rhetoric and embrace meaningful conversations. The stakes are too high to allow this rift to persist. Consequently, we must acknowledge the profound strength that lies in unity and shared values, mending the schism that currently separates these two groups.

In a world marked by polarization and division, the need for a united front has never been more crucial. It’s time for Black conservatives to approach the Black community with a message capable of resonating and driving positive transformation. This is an earnest call for reconciliation, comprehension, and collaboration, with the potential to reshape the political landscape and pave the way toward a more robust future.

To truly unite Black conservatives with the Black community, we must fearlessly acknowledge and address the very real concerns that exist. The biggest hurdle we face is the perception that Black conservatives may not genuinely care about the best interests of the Black community or, worse, that we may inadvertently lend a voice to racism.

The solution is found in forging a deep, personal connection between Black conservatives and the Black community. Let me use my own life as an example. I am a Black conservative, raising four wonderful Black children. When we discuss issues like Black-on-Black crime, it’s not because I’m a puppet for White supremacy. No, it’s because I’m a Black parent who knows the bone-deep fear of sending my children out into the world, not knowing what dangers they might face or if they’ll make it back home safely.

Like any other Black American, I long for a peaceful and safe community. I want the same thing as you do. We must hold those who commit crimes accountable, but we should also passionately advocate for criminal justice reform that gives people a second chance and doesn’t overpunish for minor offenses. This approach isn’t just about words; it’s about our shared desire for a brighter, safer future for every member of the Black community.

The most interesting thing is when you strip away the political affiliation, the majority of Black voters want strong police protection; they just want fair policing, just like any other community. Their fundamental wish is for fair and equitable policing that keeps their neighborhoods safe and treats them with respect and justice. This common ground can serve as a powerful starting point for building bridges and fostering understanding across the political spectrum.

Addressing the accusations of racism or downplaying it within the Black conservative community is a matter of great importance. In my view, the most effective way to combat racism is through education and confronting this evil head-on. We should not shy away from acknowledging the existence of racism, but rather educate people about its impact and work collectively to eliminate it.

Furthermore, when it comes to the path toward economic and cultural advancement, it’s essential to recognize that social and economic status, family stability, and access to quality education play a more significant role in predicting wealth and well-being than racism alone. This isn’t a dismissal of racism but a call for a broader conversation within the Black community. By addressing these fundamental factors, we can empower individuals and communities to overcome obstacles and strive for a brighter future.

These statistics from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Institute for Family Studies provide a compelling foundation for my point. For example, odds of Black young adults graduating from college were almost 70% higher for those raised by their own two parents. They underscore the critical importance of family structure in shaping the future of Black children and their access to quality education. When we examine the data, it becomes evident that the proportion of Black children living in poverty significantly decreases in married-couple households, actually down to 12 percent, and the odds of Black young adults graduating from college are substantially higher when raised by their own two parents. You can find more information here.

This highlights the profound impact of family stability on socioeconomic and educational outcomes. It’s not about dismissing the existence of racism but recognizing that strengthening family structures and ensuring access to quality education can be transformative steps toward economic and cultural advancement within the Black community. These factors play a crucial role in breaking the cycle of poverty and providing opportunities for a brighter future.

To make headway in the Black community, conservatives should not only respond to criticism but also put forward a clear and compelling agenda. This means outlining specific policies, initiatives, and goals that demonstrate a commitment to the well-being and progress of the Black community.

By presenting a bold, visionary agenda that tackles the pressing issues of economic empowerment, criminal justice reform, education, and healthcare, conservatives can unleash the power of transformation within the Black community. It’s about more than just words; it’s a call to action, a pledge to create a better tomorrow that resounds with unwavering determination.

For instance, imagine a world where Black entrepreneurs thrive, where access to capital is not a distant dream but a tangible reality. Let us champion the cause of Black business owners, advocating for improved access to funding, paving the way for grants, loans, and venture capital dedicated to their success.

Community collaboration will be our battle cry as we forge partnerships with local organizations and businesses, weaving a supportive tapestry that empowers Black entrepreneurs with resources, markets, and mentorship. Networking events and organizations will become our stomping grounds, where Black entrepreneurs connect with partners, investors, and customers, propelling their ventures to new heights.

And let’s not stop at business growth. We envision a world where the shackles of incarceration are replaced with community-based alternatives. It’s time to reform sentencing policies, dismantling disparities and ensuring that nonviolent offenders, especially Black individuals, are no longer subjected to excessively harsh sentences.

Within prison walls, we’re unwavering in our commitment to reform. Conditions will improve, with access to education and rehabilitation programs to break the cycle of recidivism. But our vision extends beyond prison bars to the schoolroom.

We champion school choice, where parents hold the keys to their children’s education. Let them choose the path best suited for their child, whether it’s charter schools, vouchers, or innovative alternatives. We’re advocating for a brighter future, where every child has the opportunity to excel.

Equitable funding, curriculum enhancements, and school improvements are part of our vision. We rally for education reforms that bridge disparities, ensuring that every student, regardless of their background, has access to a quality education.

Our commitment extends to mentorship and tutoring, where experienced hands guide young Black students to success. Scholarships and grants will open doors to higher education and vocational training, bringing dreams within reach.

Community-based educational initiatives are our bedrock, fostering after-school programs, tutoring centers, and literacy campaigns. Through these endeavors, we uplift the next generation, ensuring they have every resource and support needed to achieve their potential.

In this vision, we are not bystanders; we are architects of change. Our agenda is not a mere list of ideals; it’s a blueprint for a brighter future, powered by unwavering conviction. It’s time to transcend words and embark on a journey of real, transformative action, creating a world where Black excellence knows no bounds.

