Anti-Semitism and the Quran

Many Americans have been led to believe the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a conflict over land when it is a religious conflict rooted in Quranic doctrine; a doctrine consumed with Jew hatred throughout its numerous passages.

The formation of Islam began with Mohammad in 610 A.D. in the city of Mecca where he attempted to convince the local pagan population he was sent by God to be his messenger. During his time in Mecca his messages were relatively peaceful as demonstrated in the following verses:

"You cannot guide those you would like to but God guides those He wills. He has the best knowledge of the guided." (Quran/28:56); "God does not forbid you from being good to those who have not fought you in the religion or driven you from your homes, or from being just towards them. God loves those who are just." (Surat al-Mumtahana,8);

Nevertheless, his messages were received with resentment by a population of idol worshippers. He and a few of his followers were driven out of town and forced to flee to Medina where he gained a following with the aid of the three residing Jewish tribes (the Qurayzah) who falsely assumed their financial aid given to him would protect them from the fate meted out to others.

Mohammed’s attempts to mollify the Medina Jews resulted in a series of conciliatory passages that contradict the vast majority of Quranic references to Jews: “O children of Israel! call to mind My favor which I bestowed on you and that I made you excel the nations.” (Muslims try to explain away these through the Doctrine of Abrogation, which nullifies certain passages in the “perfect” Quran, something not required by either the Old or New Testaments.)

In fact, while in Medina, Mohammad and his followers were reported to have pillaged villages while raping and capturing the women to be used as sex slaves, and although the three Jewish tribes feared him, they continued to cling to their Judaism. As a result, in 627, a mere five years after Muhammad arrived in Medina, he oversaw the beheading of approximately 900 Jewish men in the marketplace on trumped-up charges of conspiring with the enemy. The captured Jewish women became sex slaves, and their children were taken into slavery.

Thus, it is worth noting, the refusal of Jews some 1400 years ago to accept Mohammad as a prophet has enshrined Islam with contempt and Jew hatred for all of eternity. The Quran stipulates that Jews were rebellious disbelievers to the teachings of Allah and that they sinned against him. It can be found in the following passage:

"Those among the children of Israel who disbelieved were cursed. That was because they disobeyed Allah and the Messengers and were transgressing beyond bounds." Quran 5:78-82

Throughout the Quran Jews are depicted as inveterately evil and bent on destroying the wellbeing of all Muslims.

"They are the strongest of all people in enmity toward the Muslims" (5:82) "They fabricate things and falsely ascribe them to Allah" (2:79; 3:75, 3:181) "They disobey Allah and never observe his commands" (5:13) "Hiding the truth and misleading people" (3:78); "Staging rebellion against the prophets and rejecting their guidance" (2:55); "Giving preference to their own interests over the teachings of Muhammad" (2:87).

The most hostile passage can be found in the sayings of Mohammad referred to as the "Hadith." In Bukhari Volume 4 Book 52, Number 176 Allah's Apostle said "You Muslims will fight the Jews till some of them hide behind stones. The stones will betray them saying 'Oh Abdullah (slave of Allah)! There is a Jew hiding behind me; so, kill him." This passage often cited by Jihadists in their quest to annihilate the Jews.

Christians too are negated for worshipping a false messiah, Jesus, "Quran (8:39) -- "And fight with them until there is no more fitnah (disorder, unbelief) and religion is all for Allah." But Jews are to be loathed and slaughtered. They are referred to as apes and pigs, disbelievers, cowards, liars, and they are set up as a target who can run and hide but cannot avoid the sword of the Islamic warrior.

While abhorrent to most Westerners, when viewed through the lens of Quranic doctrine, Hamas’ massacre of Jewish civilians is totally justified in the name of Allah. When confronted with the barbaric passages, Muslims in the West will often point to the peaceful passage in the Quran ("There is no compulsion in religion" (2:256) arrived at during Mohammad's peaceful state in Medina.

Dr. Moorthy Muthuswamy, a nuclear physicist from India and author of Defeating Political Islam: The New Cold War stated: "The Islamic Doctrine consists of the Quran (14%) which stipulates that "there is no god but Allah and Mohammad is his messenger," Sira, Mohammad's biography (26%) and the Hadith, traditions, (60%) The two different Qurans, the Mecca Quran and the Medina Quran have been combined into one. About sixty one percent of the contents of the Quran are found to speak ill of the unbelievers or call for the violent conquest; at best only 2.6% of the verses of the Quran are noted to show goodwill toward humanity. About 75% of Mohammad's biography (Sira) consists of jihad waged on unbelievers."

When challenged by non-Muslims with the number of violent passages against Jews and Christians in the Quran, Muslims falsely claim the violent passages are only applicable in time of battle. However, Quranic doctrine calls for a perpetual war with unbelievers until the entire globe is under the dominion of Allah. Quran (9:29) -- "Fight those who believe not in Allah nor the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger, nor acknowledge the religion of Truth, (even if they are) of the People of the Book, until they pay the Jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued." "People of the Book" refers to Christians and Jews. According to this verse, they are to be violently subjugated, with the sole justification being their religious status. Verse 9:33 tells Muslims that Allah has instructed them to make Islam "superior over all other religions."

The enormous amount of hate directed at Jews in the Quran and their depiction as sub-humans who deserve death is a threat to not only the Jewish state of Israel, but to Jews worldwide. Thousands are marching in the streets of New York, London, and Paris as shields for Hamas. As Muslims now march in American and Australian streets shouting "gas the Jews," American Jews no longer feel safe in a country they helped build.

Shari Goodman is an educator, writer, and activist. Her articles have been published in American Thinker, WND, Israel Today, the LA Times, and other publications. She has been a guest on the Jamie Glazov Gang and public radio.

