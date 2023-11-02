Would America’s Hamas Apologists Celebrate Another 9/11?

Back in November of 2015, as Donald Trump’s support among Republican voters continued to rise and the Iowa caucuses were only weeks away, the Establishment Class began to panic. The Uniparty had intended to foist an illusory general election choice upon the public in the form of a “contest” between ideological siblings Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush. Republican voters, rightly seeing this setup for what it was — a distinction without a difference — increasingly threw their support toward the anti-Establishment outsider, Donald Trump.

Around this time, all of the people who had paid lip service to Trump’s nascent campaign in hopes of not offending his supporters began turning their full energy toward eliminating the threat he posed. This was the period when every week brought a new allegation of some Trump impropriety meant to shock and shame his supporters into abandoning ship. “Reporters” kept anonymous sources on speed dial so that they could hastily brand the “America First” Republican with fresh charges of “misogyny,” “racism,” secret leftist leanings, or business duplicity. Marco Rubio went so far as to accuse the future president of having “small hands” and therefore deficient manhood. Habitually wrong Bill Kristol — such a consummate defender of conservative principles that he is today a devout supporter of Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s policies — swore that every political grenade thrown in Trump’s direction was certain to blow up his support posthaste.

Yet there was one story that the State-aligned media spent months magnifying in hopes of tagging Trump as an irredeemable bigot (read: deplorable) — Trump’s insistence that he had seen Muslims cheering on Jersey City rooftops as the World Trade Center towers came crumbling down on 9/11. The media and political Establishment were aghast. They claimed — without evidence — that Muslims residing near New York City had been steadfast American patriots during the horrendous terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. They claimed that Trump was seeking to inflame anti-Muslim sentiment after the then-recent Islamic terrorist attacks throughout Paris, in which suicide bombers and gunmen had murdered a hundred and thirty innocent civilians, while wounding hundreds more (a massacre that came after a similar Islamic terror attack on the Charlie Hebdo offices and a Jewish supermarket in Paris earlier that year). Those offended on Muslims’ behalf quickly demanded proof that Trump’s memory was accurate (if only the Fourth Estate — or is it Fifth Column? — challenged Biden’s memory quite so vigorously). Trump soon pointed to a Washington Post article from September 18, 2001, stating:

In Jersey City, within two hours of two jetliners plowing into the World Trade Center, law enforcement authorities detained and questioned a number of people who were allegedly seen celebrating the attacks and holding tailgate-style parties on rooftops while they watched the devastation on the other side of the river.

Notice how, even in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, mainstream-media “journalists” preferred to blame the attack on “two jetliners,” rather than the mass murderers who willfully plowed them into skyscrapers filled with thousands of terrified Americans?

Remarkably, the Establishment Post quickly denounced its own reporting, claiming that its “journalists” had printed provocative details of that day’s tragedy without seeking any corroboration. Although the Bezos Post is well known for printing all kinds of fantastical allegations without public confirmation from reliable sources, its insistence that it simply made the story up out of whole cloth seemed less like a case of adding insult to injury and more like another early attempt to “get Trump” — before “getting Trump” pretty much turned into a whole-of-government industry obsession. Rather than defending its own reporting, the CIA’s mouthpiece preferred to claim that it had simply fabricated the entire tale.

Despite the mainstream media’s insistence thereafter that Trump be tattooed across the forehead with the globalists’ favorite new slander — Islamophobe — Donald Trump never backed down from his denouncement of Islam-inspired-and-condoned terrorism. Barack Obama’s presidency, after all, had been a cornucopia of Islamic terror attacks on American soil. There was the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, in which a U.S. Army major shouted, “Allahu akbar” before using his sidearm to kill thirteen and wound dozens more. There was the December 2015 San Bernardino attack, in which an ISIS-aligned Muslim couple killed fourteen and wounded twenty-two others in an act of jihad that targeted government employees enjoying a Christmas party. There was the June 2016 Islamic massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in which a sworn follower of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi executed forty-nine people and wounded over fifty more in the deadliest domestic terror attack since 9/11.

Each time Americans endured Islamic terror during Barack Obama’s presidency, the Obama-Biden White House worked diligently to hide the terrorists’ real motives and frame the tragedies as something less than acts of war against the U.S. For the longest time, the FBI treated Fort Hood as a case of “workplace violence,” labeled San Bernardino as a crime perpetrated by “homegrown violent extremists,” and blamed the Pulse nightclub massacre on “anti-LGBTQ hate” — anything and everything, that is, other than Islamic terrorism.

Donald Trump refused to play this game. In December of 2015, he called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on.” That promise and Trump’s subsequent 2016 election victory eventually led to a series of executive actions taken in late January 2017, beginning with one order labeled “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.” Although the Trump administration’s travel bans had their desired effect, they were also the target of activist judges (notably sitting in Hawaii, New York, and Massachusetts), Obama-Soros astroturfed “community organizing” riots, and Deep State insubordination (see, e.g., acting attorney general Sally Yates).

Trump tried to build a border wall and keep out Islamic terrorists, yet both wings of the Uniparty used an avalanche of lawfare, bureaucratic delay, and calls for public uprisings to neuter many of his actions. In supporting open borders and open invitations to those foreign threats that mean us the most harm, the Establishment Class has consciously chosen to make Americans less safe. The consequences of such intentionally destructive actions promise to deliver more 9/11-like slaughter to the United States.

Along with his noticeable dementia, “green” energy–induced inflation, economic destruction, and penchant for sparking worldwide war, Joe Biden will be remembered for completely opening America’s borders to millions of illegal aliens. Amazingly, the Biden administration spends its time and resources fighting the states from protecting their own borders from foreign intrusion. Where Barack Obama’s stated goal of “fundamentally transforming” the United States left off, Puppet Biden has put that anti-American plan back into action. Together, they have succeeded in filling this nation with millions of people who hate it with passionate intensity.

Instead of bipartisan and universal support for Israel after Hamas barbarians raped, tortured, and beheaded innocent civilians on October 7, Democrats’ “woke” and brainwashed army of moral relativists saw no evil — unless it could be ascribed to Israeli victims. While the White House press secretary has no problem calling Trump-supporters “extremists,” she is still unwilling to disparage Hamas sympathizers seeking Israel’s eradication. Biden spokesman John Kirby thinks a “rise in anti-Muslim hate” is just as worrisome as the horrendous spate of antisemitism occurring around the world today. And even after Black Lives Matter expressed solidarity with Hamas, the city of Washington, D.C., is repainting a bright BLM street mural in a show of government support. For Democrats, Judaism and Christianity inexplicably deserve condemnation, yet Islam must be praised as a religion of peace.

More Americans have an answer: bring back Trump — before it’s too late.

Image via Raw Pixel.