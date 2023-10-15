Where is the Concern for Jewish Blood?

As the world learns of the savagery being unleashed in Israel, those who have studied Jewish history sadly know that this is not a novel occurrence for the Jewish people.

In late 1914, S. Ansky, the influential Jewish-Russian journalist, playwright, and politician received a commission to organize desperately needed relief for Jews on the borderlands, caught between the warring armies of Russia, Germany, and the Austrian Empire.

Thus, began a four-year journey through the Pale of Settlement where Jews had long been restricted by the Russian czars. In Ansky's daily chronicles, edited and translated by Joachim Neugroschel, we learn of the devastation and slaughter committed against Jews during World War I.

It was a "campaign of brutalization by the Russian army that involved wholesale expulsions and massacres despite the presence of half a million Jews serving in the czar's army." Approximately 600,000 Jews were deported from their homes.

Ansky provides a "catalogue of barbarism: commonplace rape and looting; expulsions of whole villages and towns; scorched-earth withdrawals; humiliations, lynchings, kidnappings, torture; and massacres."

In essence, Ansky witnessed the “complete breakdown of civilized life resulting in a wasteland of rubble, famine, hollowed-out, half-collapsed buildings, people missing limbs, tribes of orphans."

It was open season on Jews. It was also a turning point for those Jews who had what Neugroschel calls "the affliction of the assimilated modern Jew" who is never quite at home either in the secular world or among traditional religious Jews.

Remember that Israel was not an established state at that time. Other than in the hearts of Jews, there was no Jewish homeland even though Jews had lived in Eretz Israel (Land of Israel) from time immemorial.

Hamas and the other Islamic terrorist groups are the present-day embodiment of this loathing of Jews with the added religious component of radical Islam.

Their ultimate goal is to eradicate world Jewry and, of course, their first target is Israel while also chanting "Death to America." To understand the mindset of radical Islamists, one need only see this 2005 movie titled Obsession.

We have been repeatedly warned about this jihadist danger. Jihad is being embraced at the ballot box, so it is no surprise that the mayor of America’s First Muslim Majority City Council Declares ‘No Peace’ With Israel. Mayor of Hamtramck -- America’s first Muslim-majority city council -- Amer Ghalib applauds terror.

Like Ghalib, most of the city councilmen have a history of posting anti-Israel or outright anti-Semitic content online. Councilman Khalil Refai, for example, has referred to Israelis as ‘Zionist criminals’ and called on Allah to help Muslims ‘plant firmly our feet and give us victory over the disbelieving people’ in Israel. Councilman Mohammed Hassan, meanwhile, has shared images depicting Jewish people as monkeys, and denounced Israel as ‘the real terrorist!!!’ There are similar issues elsewhere in Michigan, with Dearborn’s Mayor Abdullah Hammoud responding to the Hamas attack with a long social media post suggesting the mass murder of Israeli civilians was the ‘inevitable’ consequence of the ‘occupation.’

For those unfamiliar with the facts, Gaza was returned to the Palestinians in 2006. Yet, few subjects have been falsified so thoroughly as the history of the West Bank and Gaza. Instead of creating the Monaco of the Middle East, Islamic jihadists created a launching pad bringing misery to Israel as well as to Gazans.

Women in western countries are raped with impunity by Muslim migrants. This is just one of the gifts of a multicultural society who has put political correctness above decency and law.

As Ansky related:

When the Russian army passed through many towns and villages, especially when there were Cossacks, bloody pogroms took place. The soldiers torched and demolished whole neighborhoods, looted the Jewish homes and shops, killed dozens of people for no reason, took revenge on the rest, inflicted the worst humiliation on them, raped women, injured children. One Cossack boasted that he had grabbed a boy and ripped off both his side locks, along with some skin. A Russian officer talked about seeing Cossacks 'playing with a Jewish two-year-old: one of them tossed the child aloft, and the others caught him on their swords.’ After that, it was easy to believe the German newspapers, when they wrote that the Cossacks hacked off people's arms and legs and burned victims alive.

And, yet, unbelievably we are seeing it in Israel today.

It is the sole reason why Israel has to completely and irrevocably destroy those who seek its eradication. It is a clear-cut existential threat.

No more will Israelis consider the countries of the world telling Israel to back off or handle things in a proportionate manner, in other words, stop defending her land and her people.

Jewish history encompasses "an eternity of sadness" over the lost lives, the indescribable psychotic hatred of our enemies, the lost opportunities for joy and happiness.

Ansky noted that "Liberals began to show indifference toward the Jewish plight. Liberals listened more attentively to all sorts of derogatory stories and eventually began to repeat them in their private conversations and even in their articles."

Fast forward to today and where are the liberal organizations? Where is the concern for Jewish blood? How much misinformation and outright lies will the BBC, MSNBC, and CNN disseminate while covering their eyes from beheaded Jewish babies murdered in their cribs?

Ansky described the generations mowed down "symbolized by [a] bride and groom killed just before their union, and so unable to continue their family and their tradition. The couple was like a tree chopped down just as it began to blossom."

Remember the names of the Israelis cut down in the prime of their lives -- Roi, Yosesf, Netai, Noah, Yonatan, Adir, Tashgar, Eli, Alexander, Tomer, Alina, Tal, and Lior, to name only a few of these heroes.

Will the liberals who supported Black Lives Matter now fully understand the intent of this hate-filled group who publicly supports Hamas?

How many Americans know of the perfidy of Biden, who has an anti-American coalition in the heart of the White House where anti-Semites comfortably wield their influence and power?

Will the naive liberal crowd and with it much of American Jewry wake from its stupor and acknowledge the enemy?

Kathleen Hayes writes "I was you, defender of the Palestinians,' and now I want to puke." A committed “Trotskyist” for 25 years who felt perfectly at home in the 'Solidarity with Palestine' anti-Semitic events, she now finally comprehends the mendacity of these groups.

I became a Zionist several years ago, but it was a decision of the mind: an extension of the tenet that was impressed upon me by the party, that if all people have the right to self-determination this includes the Jews. I then spent a period immersed in studying anti-Semitism until it dawned on me that I knew little about the Jewish people, themselves -- only as victims. And that this victimhood is the uneasy legacy of my own family background: my Jewish mother’s murdered relatives, her childhood flight from her Dutch homeland during World War II… Now it feels personal. I am a Jew and a Zionist, and I intend to use whatever insight I have from my ignominious past to fight for my people. About the only thing that is certain about the coming weeks and months is that there will be another deluge of hatred against the Jews for continuing to exist and even struggling for it. Count me in, heart and soul.

Eileen can be contacted at middlemarch18@gmail.com

Image: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs