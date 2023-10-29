When Men Define Morality, Evil Flourishes

According to the book of Deuteronomy, the Israelites and their descendants are the chosen people. As it states:

For you are a people holy to the LORD your God; the LORD your God has chosen you to be a people for his own possession, out of all the peoples that are on the face of the earth.

But it doesn’t say what they are chosen for. Did God choose them for a mission on Earth?

Israelites, and their descendants the Jews, have a history of tremendous suffering dating back almost 4,000 years. Their suffering as a people far surpasses anything experienced by current members of our intersectional oppression categories. Jews have been enslaved by the Egyptians, repeatedly massacred by various aggressors, suffered the pogroms of Russia, and exterminated by the Germans. Their suffering continues to this day through rampant antisemitism and terrorist attacks on their faithful. Is that what they were chosen for — to suffer?

Is their holy purpose to use their brief time on Earth to expose the evil that men are capable of — before receiving their heavenly reward? I don’t presume to know the answer to that question. But I do know that their suffering serves God — not because they deserve it, but because they don’t. When innocents are victimized, it reveals the evil that men are capable of when they are no longer guided by something greater than themselves. The will of God leads to understanding and enrichment, while the will of men leads to hatred and suffering. Overarching absolute morality leads to civilized behavior. Moral relativism leads to chaos.

Perhaps the Jews are chosen to periodically provide a stark demonstration of what civilization will become without God and his absolute morality — as expressed in his commandments. In a recent American Thinker article, Jean DuBois astutely referred to Jews as the canaries in the coal mine. Canaries were used to alert miners to the presence of poison gas. Are the Jews our canaries, alerting us to the presence of poison ideology?

Relativistic views of morality were first discussed in Greece, 500 years before the birth of Christ. However, moral relativism became embraced by the left in the 19th and 20th centuries. It provided a rationale to excuse aberrant behavior that runs counter to God’s commandments.

Moral relativism accepts cultural norms as “moral.” Simply declare some antisocial behavior as “normal,” and it also becomes moral under this philosophy. What was immoral in the 19th century becomes moral in the 21st, because society has accepted it. Sex acts in public would have been criminal 100 years ago. Now it’s celebrated if done in expression of one’s “pride.” Moral relativism places the definition of morality in the hands of men, and allows that definition to evolve, as societal expectations evolve. It replaces God’s interpretation of good and evil with that of men, and has enabled

The termination of life in the name of choice,

The indoctrination of children in the name of inclusiveness,

The advancement of theft and assault in the name of social justice,

The bearing of false witness against those who stand against tyranny, and

The impoverishment of mankind in service to Gaia — our new approved god.

Moral relativism has rendered us vulnerable to the creeping evil that invades every aspect of our society.

On October 7 of this year, we received a reminder that evil (of the non-relative variety) exists. The Jews suffered again when they were brutally attacked by terrorist insurgents. Hamas, the elected representatives of the Palestinians, overran the walls protecting Israel in a murderous rampage. They murdered over 1,400 innocent people and gang raped women in the streets. They burned children alive and beheaded babies in their cribs. In the ultimate display of moral relativism, Hamas celebrated their deeds — posting video of the atrocities online and taunting families of the victims on social media. They weren’t ashamed of their deeds. They were proud because they believed their deeds to be righteous. The Palestinian culture accepts their deeds as moral, therefore they must be — right? That is the fruit of moral relativism.

Is God is asking: Do you see it now? Do you see the evil that men will accept when unmoored to inviolable standards?

The world response to the savagery has been mixed. Many have condemned it. But far too many have also condoned it. The moral relativists say that the Israelis brought it on themselves, for daring to establish a free civilization after the Holocaust. They claim that Hamas’ actions are justified against the colonizers — who did nothing more than end a war on their terms that others started. Supporters of the Palestinians claim that it is moral for the oppressed to resort to barbarism in pursuit of their objective — because it is their most effective weapon.

Now we have

All are supporting savagery for what they consider a just cause. The ends justify the means. Expedience defines morality. These most tolerant of the moral relativists have one thing in common. They are all working to undermine Judeo-Christian morality as a necessary preparation for totalitarianism. You must break a few eggs to make an omelet — so to speak. A bit of baby killing may be necessary to purge the world of freedom loving people and prepare for Marxist utopia.

God’s chosen people provided clarity to the world on October 7 with their suffering. Evil is not relative. It is absolute. When men define what morality is, evil flourishes. God’s chosen will surely be rewarded for their sacrifice after their time on Earth. It remains to be seen if the rest of us will choose to stand against evil, now that we have seen it in the harsh light of innocent suffering. Do we now understand that there is nothing relative about right and wrong? Or will we choose to stand before the Almighty when our time comes, explaining how moral relativism made sense at the time — even after what we witnessed on October 7?

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He writes for the American Free News Network and can be reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: hendricjabs via Pixabay, Pixabay License.