The Truth About Hamas

Hamas -- the Gaza branch of the Muslim Brotherhood --murdered approximately a thousand people on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur 1973 War. While Israeli armed forces deal with the attack, the ideological brothers-in-arms of the perpetrators in the West celebrate. Countless demonstrations have been organized worldwide -- from Berlin to Amsterdam to London -- to anti-Israeli protests in New York, Washington, D.C. (a pro-Hamas parade in front of the White House), Florida, and many Canadian provinces.

When the Sydney Opera House was illuminated in the Israeli flag colors at night in Australia, hundreds of Hamas supporters gathered to attack the Opera House while chanting, "Gas the Jews!" Hamas celebration rally in New York City arrogantly flashed the Nazi swastika.

Why are there so many Hamas supporters outside the Gaza Strip? Why did the anti-American group Code Pink endorse Hamas' butchery of Israelis? Some are simply anti-Semitic, but anti-Semitism in the West has long been considered not "cool," and only a few relatively low-profile, marginalized groups practice it openly. Why do so many misguided souls express thanks for the mass slaughter of music festival attendees in Israel?

Most likely, the answer lies in the unique marriage of convenience between the ideological and religious domains. Case in point, the New York City pro-Hamas rally was masterminded by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). This political party used to have Barack Obama as a member. DSA has six House members, including Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jamaal Bowman. In addition, DSA has numerous officeholders at the state and local levels.

Hamas (an acronym for "Islamic Resistance Movement") has two Charters (or Covenants). The first one is dated 1988 and filled with Soviet rhetoric typical of that time. To be specific, in the familiar Soviet style, Article 15 emphasizes that "imperialistic invasion" "paved the way towards the loss of Palestine" and "imperialism has helped and is still helping the ideological invasion." Article 20, echoing Soviet propaganda, proclaims that Jews are a "vicious enemy which acts in a way similar to Nazism." Further, in Article 22, Hamas -- in the archetypical KGB manner -- formally distances itself from the Soviet Union by stating, "The imperialistic forces in the Capitalist West and Communist East support the enemy [i.e., Jews] with all their might."

Nevertheless, under Soviet pressure, Hamas committed a commonly overlooked apostasy. Article 12 blatantly asserts, "Resisting and quelling the enemy become the individual duty of every Muslim, male or female. A woman can go out to fight the enemy without her husband's permission, as does a slave without his master's permission." That is quite a deviation from the classical Sharia doctrine of women's subordination. Also, it implicitly ascertains the existence of slavery in Muslim lands.

Along with Hezb’allah and the PLO, the Soviet communists made Hamas a legitimate Middle East player. The present third Obama term in the White House continues that tradition. The internal structure of Hamas' security apparatus is a carbon copy of the KGB. Hamas has its highest-elected governing body, the Politburo (like the Soviet Union), hosted in Qatar since 2012.

The international leftist-inspired Hamas concept of Palestine in 1988 contained the categorical negation of Israel. There are no shades of gray: Hamas, along with many other Islamoleftist organizations, aims to exterminate all Jews in Israel and elsewhere.

T he latest 2017 Hamas Charter no longer has Stone Age values on display; there are no more citations from the Quran or Hadith in every Article. There are no more phrases like "Zionism, together with imperialistic powers." The current Hamas Covenant is tailored for the post-Soviet era; it was compiled during Obama's second term and has unmistakable Woke overtones. Hamas Covenant style is indistinguishable from the left-wing lawfare lexicon.

The Hamas Covenant no longer explicitly calls for the extermination of Jews. Instead, they want to "liberate Palestine and confront the Zionist project" (Article 1). Article 4 uses the Soviet definition of "Palestinians" as exclusively "Palestinian Arabs."

Hamas Covenant of 2017 does not utilize grisly terms; the "drowning Jews in the [Mediterranean] sea" is nowhere to be found. Instead, they discuss the "complete liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea." There are no more mentions of the Crusaders; instead, they proudly state that Palestine "is the birthplace of Jesus Christ, peace be upon him" (Article 7). Article 8 of the Covenant postulates that "Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance," whatever that means. In addition, "Hamas also believes that Palestine has always been and will always be a model of coexistence, tolerance, and civilizational innovation." This statement has obvious footprints of activist lawyers and the Woke law school curriculum, for "jihad" appears just once in the 2017 Charter vs. eleven occurrences in the 1988 version.

The entire Article 9 was written for Western intellectuals. "Hamas believes that the message of Islam upholds the values of truth, justice, freedom, and dignity and prohibits all forms of injustice and incriminates oppressors irrespective of their religion, race, gender, or nationality. Islam is against all forms of religious, ethnic, or sectarian extremism and bigotry. It is the religion that inculcates in its followers the value of standing up to aggression and of supporting the oppressed."

One of the postmodernist philosophers, Professor Judith Butler, in 2006 spoke the quiet part out loud: "I think, yes, understanding Hamas, Hezbollah as social movements that are progressive, that are on the Left, that are part of a global Left, is extremely important. That does not stop us from being critical of certain dimensions of both movements."

In unison, Article 15 says, "Hamas affirms that its conflict is with the Zionist project, not with the Jews because of their religion. Hamas does not wage a struggle against the Jews because they are Jewish but wages a struggle against the Zionists who occupy Palestine." The hallmarks of progressive community organizers are apparent here.

If the Charter of 1988 was composed in Mein Kampf language, the Hamas Covenant of 2017 is written in modern Wokespeak. However, the truth is that "decolonization," in both Woke and Islamoleftist vocabulary, is decapitation. "Multiculturalism," by the same token, means rape by multiple lowlifes. Likewise, "Free Palestine" means Judenfrei, and "diversity" means pro-Hamas jubilation parades.

That is why, so far, not a single word from the BLM Marxist thugs regarding the Hamas bloody attack on Israel. Nobody from the ersatz-fascist Antifa chapters said anything, either. Many well-educated (read: well-brainwashed) American Jews were essential constituencies of the BLM and Antifa movements.

Who paid for the mass murder? Iran. Who facilitated Iran's money flow? An international left-wing cabal, in conjunction with the Obama and Biden administrations. The good thing is that Iranian adventurism forced all parties to spell out their position concerning the events. Gazans outright call for Putin to increase Ukraine attacks; they call for China to invade Taiwan. Gaza is a typical quasi-socialist oasis where practically nobody works, and the whole enclave exists entirely with handouts from abroad. The only option for these poor souls to break free is to discard Islamoleftism, which facilitates such misery.

On October 7, 2023, the ticking time bomb known as the Soviet Palestinian Project slipped into oblivion. The non-Soviet Palestinian Project may appear in the future, but it is unlikely due to the fully recognized equivalency between Hamas and the Nazi Einsatzgruppen. The train has left the station and into the lifeless Arabian desert from which there is no return.

Gary Gindler, Ph.D., is a conservative columnist at Gary Gindler Chronicles and a new science founder: Politiphysics. Follow him on Twitter/X.

Image: Tasnim News Agency