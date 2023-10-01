The Primary is Over

The Republican primary race is over. While the first official vote cast for the Republican nominee is still roughly three months away, the smears, mugshots, indictments, and other inevitable political tricks to come against Trump will not prevent him from winning the Republican nomination for president for a third time, and easily. Trump’s increasing strength signals that voters won’t settle for “just any Republican.” If Republican candidates truly want to ensure Biden (or another Democrat) is denied a chance to continue his carnage, they should drop out immediately and rally behind Trump. While you shouldn’t count on that happening, that doesn’t invalidate the many reasons why this race ended long before it even started.

A healthy amount of both national and state-level polling shows historic support for a non-incumbent. Polls can’t be fully trusted, but if all are showing similar figures it gives them at least some level of legitimacy. Even in a field with a double-digit number of candidates, Trump has already secured the majority or close to it. For reference, he entered the 2016 race with around 10-12% support and won the nomination with just 44% of the vote. If anyone else had his current polls during any past primary in such a crowded field, there would be calls for all candidates to drop out to build as much party momentum as possible to defeat the Democrat nominee. This makes Republicans challenging Trump pure hypocrites when they speak about “coming together,” “party unity,” and “winning the general,” since they are attempting to beat the candidate who is already in the best position to achieve these things.

There are many obstacles for the non-Trump candidates. Most have worked in government for at least a decade (much longer for many of them) and never did anything significant enough to bring themselves even remotely close to the rockstar-level status Trump has attained. Any challengers expecting to purge voters from the man who rose because of their own failures ignore common sense. And for those citing the indictments as a reason for a non-Trump candidate prevailing: Even a conviction would not bar Trump from being eligible to run, and the indictments have only galvanized his supporters.

A key reason why Trump's challengers faced an uphill battle from the outset is that Trump has also already done the job and did it well. No other challenger can say that. Additionally, many of those now attacking his record gushed over the job he did just a few short years ago, which voters are keenly aware of. Nikki Haley stated unequivocally that she would not challenge another Trump run after previously writing about how she “enthusiastically supports most of Trump’s decisions and the direction he is taking the country.” His former VP Mike Pence spoke about the many successes of the “Trump-Pence” administration after leaving office. Ron DeSantis touted the Trump administration for several successes including their border policies, the economy, and the COVID response.

Now, Haley describes Trump as “easily distracted” and “weak in the knees.” Pence meanwhile has attacked Trump on his stance on pro-life causes, despite Trump being the president to end Roe v. Wade after most Republican presidents pledged to since it was enacted 50 years ago. DeSantis's about-face has been the most blatant of all. He now downplays Trump’s border wall, blames him for Biden-induced inflation, and attacks his record on COVID and Fauci. Further cementing himself as a say-anything politician, DeSantis previously made Trump-centric campaign ads and credited the Trump endorsement for his 2018 gubernatorial victory. Now he postures as an expert on winning while pinning blame on Trump for Republican losses in 2020 and 2022, conveniently ignoring the all-important election fraud.

Thankfully, digital media is a treasure trove for easily accessible “receipts” that expose many candidates as self-serving politicians, which is why none of them gain in the polls and instead only see the non-Trump vote reallocate amongst them. The way this primary has unfolded should not come as a surprise to them since they were singing the exact praises voters still are just a short time ago. And if shooting themselves in the foot wasn't hurting their chances enough, there are countless Trump-specific factors that set him apart regardless of the competition. In particular: The mugshot, which officially ended this primary if there ever even was one.

Trump’s movement already transcended traditional politics, and now it has a powerful visual to represent it. Post-mugshot polls brought Trump to even greater polling heights than previous indictments, meaning it has resonated with those beyond the usual Trump base, likely old-school Republicans and Independents who were becoming disillusioned by both parties. Those truly in the middle see the mugshot as a literal poster for the resistance to a corrupt system. And across the aisle, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is polling at an average of about 15% in Real Clear Politics polling, demonstrating there is a notable portion of Democrat voters looking at alternatives to this radical version of their party. It’s not out of the question to wonder whether the mugshot was the extra nudge needed for them to consider voting for Trump. Even if it only leads to some Democrats staying home, that is a net positive for Trump. But the party can only reap the full rewards of this resistance to tyranny if Trump is leading the charge, since he, not the Republican party, is the target.

Furthermore, Trump is now associated with virtually every topic in culture. That is not an opinion, but a fact. Paul Ryan refers to himself as a “never-again Trumper.” If there is a categorization created to describe one's belief about Trump, that speaks to his influence. Nobody has ever heard of a “never-Busher.” There are now even “KENNEDY 2024” flags with the moniker “Save America AGAIN.” Any slogan that ends with “Again” automatically puts Trump top of the mind, even if the flag bears another name.

Trump was already a generational political figure etched into history by being a true outsider; the first president to take office never previously serving in the military or holding political office. He is also, aside from Jesus Christ as he says, the most famous person on Earth today. While other candidates struggle to maintain funds to keep themselves relevant across America, Trump has the financial capital and fifty years' worth of multi-national recognition at his disposal. The arrests only add to the legend, and no other candidate has the chance to unseat a historic American figure and martyr.

It’s time for the remaining GOP field to get behind Trump. The people clearly don’t want something “new,” as some claim. They want common sense approaches that lead to peace and prosperity. Maybe others would be able to achieve this, but Trump is the only one who already has, and voters don’t want to take any chances during such a crucial time.

Trump’s mugshot and subsequent nomination have created an opportunity no other candidate can offer. It would present Americans with a united cause to rally behind, the likes of which have not been seen in a long time. And that is because to defeat such a sinister movement, you need a united resistance against it, led by an unwavering, fearless leader. America does not need a soft-spoken voice right now. It needs someone strong and unapologetic to lead us through a time of good versus evil. Success and victory will be what unite us, and Trump has a better chance of achieving these two things than anybody.

Matt Kane graduated from Stony Brook University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. His work has been posted by President Trump and published by RealClearPolitics. Follow on Truth Social: @MattKane

Image: State Archives of Florida