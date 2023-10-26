The Left’s Planned Destruction of the Judeo-Christian World

What is now occurring in Israel is no act of happenstance or the result of failed policy. It is the execution of a premeditated plan of destruction that Obama began, and Biden is trying to finish. The American left has long desired to eliminate Judeo-Christian followers. Their reasoning is simple: you cannot conquer, subjugate, and enslave a population that refuses to accept the rule of an earthly authority.

With Barack Obama leading the American left and pulling the strings on the Biden marionette, the plan is in motion. They seek to destroy Israel, followed by erasing Christians, whether through genocide (as in parts of Africa) or criminalizing Christianity.

In 2014, Israel initiated “Operation Protective Edge” to destroy “endless” miles of terror tunnels Hamas used to gain access into Israel and murder civilians. The Obama Administration assailed the Netanyahu government for using “disproportionate force” to protect their citizens from death at the hands of terrorists.

That same year, in a Tel Aviv speech, Philip Gordon, special assistant to U.S. President Barack Obama and the White House coordinator for the Middle East, made clear Barack Obama’s position. As reported on July 8 in Times of Israel:

Israel’s ongoing occupation of the West Bank is wrong and leads to regional instability and dehumanization of Palestinians, a top American government official said Tuesday in Tel Aviv, hinting that the current Israeli government is not committed to peace.

Gordon appealed to Israeli and Palestinian leaders to make the needed compromises to reach a permanent peace agreement. Jerusalem “‘should not take for granted the opportunity to negotiate’ such a treaty with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who has proven to be a reliable partner,” Gordon said. Abbas’s administration has called for the extermination of all Jews as an Islamic imperative.

Image: Barack Obama. YouTube screen grab.

Whether Gaza or the West Bank, Obama placed greater concern on the quality of life of Palestinians who subscribe to terrorism than industrious Jews working to build a better life for themselves.

In a July 27, 2014, phone conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Obama insisted on a Gaza cease-fire:

An immediate and unconditional ceasefire ending Israel’s assault on Hamas is a “clear strategic imperative” to Israel, U.S. President Barack Obama told Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Sunday. [snip] Obama told Netanyahu he wants a ceasefire “that both allows Palestinians in Gaza to lead normal lives and addresses Gaza’s long-term development and economic needs, while strengthening the Palestinian Authority,” the White House said, in a readout of the call to reporters.

In terms of disproportionate force, what gives Barack Obama the right to say what a Jew’s life is worth? (The Biden administration is repeating the same line.) To those who have followed Middle East events, it is clear that the last thing to concern Obama was a Jew’s life. His position always focused on protecting the Palestinian right to kill Jews, while minimizing the consequences. Looking at today’s horrors in Israel and Obama’s lethargic response, how can any reasonable person believe otherwise?

In 2015, Obama promoted and signed the Iranian Nuclear Accord over bipartisan objection from the Senate on both constitutional and principled grounds. Obama ignored that. Obama’s agreement was structured to allow Iran to develop nuclear power readily convertible to a nuclear weapon. It also deleted existing sanctions, giving Iran the financial resources to pursue its oft-stated goal using nuclear weapons against the Jewish State. Additionally, the money allowed Iran to sponsor Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Majid Rafizadeh, an economist and business consultant who teaches at Harvard University, offered his analysis of the deal:

The international community would truly do itself a great service to recognize that the nuclear deal was nothing more than a pro-mullah agreement which provided Iran’s ruling clerics with billions of dollars to pursue their anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-Iranian people and pro-terror activities, while simultaneously providing cover for Iran to pursue its nuclear ambitions.

When President Trump withdrew from the Iran deal, he reimposed sanctions and essentially cut off funding for terrorism. An important point lost on many today is that when we were mass-producing energy under President Trump, we drove down the price of oil in the marketplace. This further deprived Iran (and Russia) of resources to use against the United States and other Judeo-Christian nations.

As a parting shot at Israel, in 2016, Barack Obama refused to block an anti-Israel resolution at the United Nations condemning settlement construction. Perhaps the strongest evidence of Obama’s desire to destroy the Jewish State comes from his allowing the resolution to pass. The proof is simple. The resolution holds that the Temple Mount and Western Wall, Jerusalem’s holiest sites going back over 2,500 years, are occupied territory. The so-called Palestinian people are a construct fabricated in the 1960s. Only the worst of the Jew-haters could endorse this resolution.

Currently, much is being made of $6 billion that the Biden administration has moved to make available to Iran, but that amount is small compared to what his administration has already done. Writing in August 2023, former White House official Richard Goldberg explained:

“At least $16 billion has now been made available to Iran without any congressional input — and more might be on the way. Another $6.7 billion is reportedly moving to Iran via the International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights… and reportedly… another $3 billion of regime assets frozen in Tokyo, India and China…”

In addition, Biden continues to issue waivers for oil exports without Congressional oversight, resulting in Iran deriving many billions of dollars in revenue.

Under President Trump Iranian oil exports were 10 percent of what they are today, representing reductions of tens of billions of dollars to Iran. It was deterrence without death and destruction.

Today, the Biden Administration has reversed the Trump measures and renewed the flow of money to Iran and Hamas. Without this funding, both Iran and Hamas would be unable to move against Israel. In addition, based on a Wall Street Journal report, aside from funding, Iran provided the organizational structure and guidance for the attack on Israel.

Simply put, without Iranian sponsorship, Israeli babies would not have been beheaded or burned alive. Israel’s move to exterminate Hamas should have taken place in 2014. It is obvious that Barack Obama blocked this action. So again, what other conclusion can be drawn other than his goal was to destroy Israel, a goal that Biden continues to pursue?

Moreover, both Obama and Biden know that, when the Jews are gone, Christians are next. Hamas has explicitly stated that, after Israel, it will eliminate Christianity (and, presumably, Christians). This will not be confined to Israel. It will happen here. Thousands of Middle Eastern men of military age are coming over our southern border, with numbers of them on the terror watchlist. They are waiting for the Ayatollah to press the button. The American leftist leader Barack Obama is the author of the existing tragedy and what is to come.

What is currently transpiring in the Middle East is not due to some error in judgment. It was planned. The violence, death, and destruction were premeditated. If not headed off now, the American left will empower the Muslim community to accomplish their goal and bring their horror show here.