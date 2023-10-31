The Climate is Indeed Changing – Grab a Warm Jacket

Over the past few years, we have been lectured to by professed scientists to “follow the science,” echoed by the corporate media that often sees financial gain in following particular views of science.

For example, Pfizer is alleged to sponsor 15 television news shows, a sure fire way to get their version of “the science” (and their products) out to the masses.

Much of the COVID dogma broadcast by the medical establishment and health authorities turned out to be wrong, from masks and lockdowns to vaccine efficacy and safety. Yet these views could not be challenged without threat of losing one’s employment or licensure, in the case of health care workers. And as time goes by, we learn that much “science” was propaganda.

People are catching on, perhaps explaining why, “Less than 3% of eligible Americans have gotten the new COVID booster this fall” according to the CDC.

Or Steve Kirsch’s recent unsettling analysis, “The data is clear and consistent. The COVID vaccine killed 3.5X as many people as the COVID virus.”

What are other examples of science morphing into propaganda? How about global warming, a.k.a. climate change?

Image: A healthy dose of global warming on my back deck the morning of Oct. 29, 2023

Climate change scolds insist that the Earth is heating up and will be uninhabitable in just a few years. For decades, climate “scientists” have predicted doomsday apocalypse scenarios a decade away, none of which thus far have come to pass.

Failed past predictions should question the credibility of any future predictions, but there is no accountability for a string of failed prognostications over the decades.

What climate scientists conveniently ignore is the cyclic nature of climate.

The Climate4you website explains clearly:

From time to time the planet has been affected by millions of years with relatively cold climate, each such period leading to a long succession of glacial and interglacial periods. During the last couple of millions of years, planet Earth has been in such a cold stage. The last (until now) ice age ended around 11,600 years ago, and we are for the time living in a so-called interglacial period, until the next ice age will begin some time into the future. Climate4you screenshot of Reconstructed global temperature over the past 420,000 years based on the Vostok ice core from Antarctica. // Per creator, freely available for download

The Earth’s temperature falls, then rises, then falls again, in a regular pattern. These cycles occurred long before humans roamed the planet, driving SUVs and having backyard barbecues.

Climate “scientists” only look at the far-right side of the graph, the portion that resembles a hockey stick, ignoring all that came before, the rhythmic and consistent rise and fall of global temperatures.

A simple question for the scientists would be what is the “normal” temperature? There is no absolute normal as the temperate waxes and wanes on a time scale far longer than man’s influence.

Based on the above graph, “normal” is far cooler than temperatures today. An eyeball estimate is that we are now 6 degrees C, or 11 degrees F warmer than the average over the last half million years. Stock up on sweaters!

Where is the analysis of why this pattern is regular and predictable, based not on a few decades of measurement but instead a half a million years?

Obviously, there are forces beyond human activity, such as solar activity, changes in the Earth’s orbit, altered tilting of the Earth’s axis, or activity far beneath the Earth in the yet unexplored molten core.

Instead the media and climate scientists follow the Congressional bartender who warns that climate will “destroy the planet” in a dozen years if humans do not address the issue, no matter the cost.

And that was four years ago. What may destroy the planet is her political party and the neocons pushing World War 3 in Ukraine and the Middle East, not her doomsday climate apocalypse.

Instead, we are facing, based on the graph, a long period of global cooling and another ice age. In fact, humans today are enjoying an interglacial period of relative warmth that typically lasts for 10-15,000 years, preceded by and followed by a 100,000-year glacial period where it will get quite cold.

Another graph from Climate4you shows the air temperature at the summit of the Greenland Ice Sheet,

Image: Climate4you screenshot // freely available for download, per creator

This is in essence a magnified view of the far-right temperature peak on the first graph above, looking back only 11,000 years. Even within the present interglacial warm period, there are rising and falling temperatures indicative of mini-ice ages with shorter warm periods in between.

These occurred during human activity, although not at the scale of today as there were no cars, gas stoves, airplanes, or air conditioners during the Roman Empire, biblical times, or the Middle Ages.

Also noteworthy is the downward temperature trend line over the past 4000 years, with each warming and subsequent cooling period a bit colder than the preceding one, showing a clear downward trend.

Based on the real science of looking at past data and trends, we are currently in a warm period that may last a few more years, but when it ends will usher in another mini-ice age colder than the preceding ones.

And at some point, in the not too distant future, we will likely enter another glacial period when man made global warming might be necessary for survival.

These mini-ice ages can cause plagues, declines of empires, loss of indigenous peoples and mass migration due to poor plant growth and starvation. The fall of the Roman Empire and the Dark Ages, around the year 500 A.D., correspond to one of those cool periods on the above graph.

The mini-ice age of around 1500 A.D. led to the fall the Ming Dynasty, freezing of the River Thames, and generalized famine. History teaches us that civilizations and humans prosper during warmer periods, and struggle when temperatures drop and kill off food crops.

These concerns are small potatoes compared to the major ice ages.

As the Chicago Tribune noted:

Twenty thousand years ago, Chicago was encased in ice roughly 3,000 feet thick — twice the height of Willis Tower. All that’s left of the colossal ice sheet that sprawled over much of North America and formed the Great Lakes is a kernel of ice in the Canadian Arctic — and it’s dwindling fast.

It may be dwindling fast as we are in an interglacial warm period where this is expected, but fear not Chicago Tribune, history demonstrates that in a matter of time, your office and city will again be under more than a half-mile thick ice sheet.

Shouldn’t scientists and government agencies be looking forward to how humankind will manage and survive the next cooling period and mini-ice age, not to mention the future glacial period which is on schedule in the next few centuries based on historical precedent?

Rather than listening to ill-informed progressive legislators or cranky Swedish teenage climate scolds, here is where it would be helpful for government agencies and the media to truly “follow the science.”

The only “consensus” in climate science is that governments must spend taxpayer dollars and increase centralized power in an ill-fated effort to stop Mother Nature and planetary forces. Any efforts of Al Gore, Bill Gates, King Charles, or Greta Thunberg is mere spitting in the wind of Earth’s billions of years of climate cycles.

The Earth has been around for 4.5 billion years and has survived just fine. Human life represents a micro-blip in the Earth’s lifespan, and it is the ultimate in hubris for humans to believe they influence forces beyond their wildest comprehension.

