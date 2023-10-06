Sexualizing Children

Do you believe that human beings are sexually aware right from birth? That children should know about masturbation at 0-4 years, and about hugging, kissing, and sexual behavior at 5-9 years? Or that children aged 9-12 years should know about sexual attraction, stimulation, and using pornography because by then they are ready for their first sexual experience?

If your answer on all counts is a shocked and emphatic No, you have reason to be very much worried. For the globalist agenda to upend western civilization strikes at our most vulnerable members. Is there a plan to sexualize children, promote pornography, and normalize pedophilia involving the World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the U.N. as part of Agenda 2030? The possibility exists. (In 2019, in a meeting at UN headquarters, the WEF signed the UN-Forum Partnership to accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, including its goals for education and health, though details as to what this involves are unclear.)

Under the guise of caring for children’s rights, needs, and health, these organizations are encouraging school systems to incorporate programs rife with sexual content. To get parents out of the way, they are camouflaging their intent as a commitment to protect the “sexual rights” of minors. So, schools may not inform parents that their child is being exposed to sexual content, is attending drag queen hour, or is being counseled for sex change.

Such exposure primes children for possible future exploitation, filling their minds with ideas and feelings they are too young to understand. Brainwashed and confused, they may end up consenting to activities parents have taught them to reject. Experts say the school programs threaten to normalize pedophilia in the name of “child liberation” and might even amount to grooming.

The role of the U.N. and its organizations in promoting the global elitist agenda is now well known. Less known is their overarching effort to promote perverse ideas about child sexuality, scaffolded by dubious, politically-driven academic studies. In 2018, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) published the International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education: An Evidence-Informed Approach, a document that asserts that all humans are sexual from birth, justifying the supersession of parental rights to protect children’s innocence. It sets the ages (mentioned earlier) at which children may know about masturbation, etc., and at which they are ripe for sexual experience. The WHO’s Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe, too, gives similar age markers, and says children aged 4-6 years should be encouraged to express their sexual needs and desires.

The ideas and standards mentioned in those documents have translated into a Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE) curriculum that many school systems have already adopted. CSE endorses exposure of children to obscene ideas and material: without parental consent or knowledge, children as young as nine are being taught how to put on a condom. CSE maintains that, if both parties consent, all sexual activity is normal and healthy.

A CSE pamphlet titled It’s All One Curriculum, produced by the Population Council, Planned Parenthood, and other NGOs, includes guidelines and activities to instruct children on how to stimulate themselves or their partner to orgasm. All forms of sexual expression, exploration of sexual pleasure, and abortion rights are promoted under the guise of human, sexual, and reproductive rights. Another Planned Parenthood pamphlet -- Healthy, Happy and Hot -- teaches children that, if they feel uncomfortable, they may withhold their HIV status from a sexual partner.

Perhaps the most shocking CSE material is a video from the Rutgers Foundation, operating in 27 countries and funded by Planned Parenthood and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It has teachers talking to children about cuddling, kissing, sex, semen, and playing with oneself and others. It also shows them encouraging children to masturbate. The teachers take on a clinical air in these interactions. But the child is usually alone. So, the risk of instruction segueing into grooming is high, especially when such interactions take place without parental consent. Now in use as part of a U.N.- and WHO-affiliated program in European schools, the video is slated for public schools across the world.

In America, sex education -- which, at the appropriate age, is neither wrong nor dangerous -- is slowly being invaded by CSE-based ideas. Massachusetts, for instance, has created a draft Curriculum Framework for Comprehensive Health and Physical Education, in which gender-role stereotypes and sexual boundaries are to be taught at K-3 level; the difference between biological sex and gender identity is to be discussed as early as grades 3-5; and topics such as readiness for sexual activity, personal beliefs, values related to sexuality, and the issue of consent are to be introduced as early as grades 6-8.

Such sexualization of children goes hand in hand with efforts to normalize what western civilization deems one of the worst perversions -- pedophilia. Not surprisingly, these efforts too are led by an international rights NGO, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ). In March this year, along with UNAIDS and the Office of the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights (UNCHR), the ICJ released The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty. The report states: “Sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not law.” This may well pave the way for seeing pedophiles as aggrieved parties in a hostile society and the eventual legalization of pedophilia.

In Minnesota, Rep. Leigh Finke, a transgender state lawmaker, introduced a bill called the Take Pride Act (HF 1655) this April, seeking to revise the state’s human rights laws to protect “minor attracted persons” against discrimination. Supporters insist that pedophilia is just another sexual orientation, so pedophiles should be protected by nondiscrimination laws.

By using the term ‘minor attracted person’ (or MAP), language is being twisted to blur the truth as in an Orwellian dystopia. It’s a blatant attempt to sanitize pedophilia and destigmatize adults who sexually abuse children. The European Commission and other activist groups have been using the term, while some academics have been lending it legitimacy. After a controversy in January, the European Commission denied that it uses the term and a fact-checking website described the allegation as “mostly false,” but a newspaper confirmed the usage with a screenshot.

Among the so-called MAP groups active in the U.S. are B4U-ACT, founded by a convicted child molester, and the California-based Prostasia, which obtained an IRS tax exemption in 2018 by marketing itself as a children’s rights organization. B4U-ACT has funded research that normalizes pedophilia as another form of sexual expression, and lobbies the helping professions to “learn more about attraction to minors and to consider the effects of stereotyping, stigma and fear.” Prostasia leads crusades against child pornography bans and funds research into fantasy sexual outlets for people attracted to minors. Organizations like these are working hard to bring about acceptance of what is abnormal, grotesque, and -- for now -- criminal.

We must work to keep it that way. For this Machiavellian desensitization of children to aberrant sexual practices in the name of sexuality education is nothing more than grooming them for the advances of deviants. Describing pedophilia as “just another sexual orientation” and giving it innocuous names is reckless, dishonest, and a grave danger to the next generation. It must be exposed and stopped.

Image: PxHere