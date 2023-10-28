'Queers For Palestine' March in Solidarity with Hamas

“Queers for Palestine” is a personal favorite of Israel supporters to illustrate the baffling lunacy of leftists in protesting on behalf of the Hamas terrorist organization.

The ludicrous image of “Queers for Palestine” protesters -- from the streets of New York to San Francisco -- was heightened by proud participants proclaiming their sexual identity on placards whereby the distinction would be lost on Hamas terrorists: “Trans,” “non-binary,” and even a non-committal category of “undecided,” were observed in the solidarity marches. Many of the protesters dressed for the occasion wearing the keffiyeh scarf, a patriotic symbol of Palestinian identity.

CNN, the BBC, and other corporate media deserve some of the credit for the appalling ignorance of the protestors in support of one of the most barbaric and homophobic regimes in power. The mainstream media typically exercise the shameful editorial policies of downplaying the civil rights violations of Hamas, especially in covering terrorist attacks. They tend to devote extensive air time to Palestinians suffering from Israeli reprisals, with a cursory mention of what prompted the attacks.

But still, you may wonder how gays could act so mind-numbingly ignorant of the persecution of their brothers and sisters (yes -- two genders) in Palestine -- which of course is controlled by Hamas. Their “natural affinity” for Hamas makes them woefully ignorant of the atrocities committed against homosexuals who are routinely subjected to arrest, torture, and medieval forms of execution. Throwing gays off tall buildings has been a well-documented atrocity committed by the repressive regime.

This systematic persecution prompted one observer at the Brooklyn protest, organized by the LGBTQ+Community, to shout out: “What would happen if you moved this protest to Palestine?” He answered his own questions: “You would look like a bunch of lambs going to the slaughter.”

Many numbered among the protesters could be accused of historic illiteracy and/or circular logic chanting the words: “Queer rights, trans rights, we say no to genocide” at the rally specifically billed as “Queers for Palestine.” Journalist Andy Ngo, who has a reputation for putting himself in the line of fire, attended the event and recorded the protest footage -- which was later posted on “X” (formerly Twitter).

The extent of the bizarre protest was captured by Ngo who was certain to include “radical feminists:” They were thrown into the coverage carrying an unrelated message on abortion that read: “Reproductive justice means free Palestine.” Putting aside the culture of misogyny toward women in Palestine, the hardcore feminists appeared ignorant of the fact abortion is banned in Palestinian territories, even in cases of rape or incest. Many of the Arab women seek abortion procedures in Israel, and take advantage of advanced healthcare services with the Israeli citizen absorbing the costs.

The appalling ignorance of the protesters would suggest they have never taken the time to understand the official policies of Hamas. They could discover the Israelis are not the only enemy they wish to exterminate in its Islamist agenda of taking over the world.

“Our people will not allow there to be institutions that promote this abomination (homosexuality) on the blessed and pure land of Palestine,” one Palestinian leader preaches on “X.” “They will not allow any omission or change (of) the laws of Sharia… We hereby declare and we reject and abhor all manifestations of homosexuality and perversion.”

There is hope on the internet for “Queers for Palestine:” -- provided they actually emerge for their leftist bubble and take in realistic insights from individuals who wish to warn them about their suicidal position: One commentator on “X” reminded the gay community that “Israel (has) LGBTQ rights considered the most developed in the Middle East. Meanwhile being gay is a criminal offense in the Gaza.”

Another succinctly wrote the one line many think to themselves as they watch the passing gay parade for Palestine: “Y’all have no idea who you’re supporting.”

Dr. Jordan Peterson offered an incisive remark in summing up the “Queers” protest calling it a “staggeringly incomprehensible spectacle” and “suicidal” as well as a testimony of how far “leftists will go to tear down everything in the West that is worthy.”

Equally absurd, but less well known to the public, is the nonexistent logic of gays carrying signs that read “Free Palestine,” or “Stop the Occupation.” They would be well schooled to learn Israel does not wish to cross over into Gaza territory: But how can Israelis ignore a neighbor striving for its total destruction and aiming thousands of missiles into the heart of its country on an annual basis?

Now, Hamas, has exceeded themselves both in training and global financing to execute an assault that has been likened to atrocities as brutal and horrifying as those who constructed the perfect edifice of evil: the Nazis.

The images of children murdered in front of their families in the most barbaric fashion and the random slaughter of Israeli citizens wherever they made a prime target, has been photographed for the world to see.

Israel would certainly be complicit in its own destruction should it ignore the most recent round of Hamas’ barbarity, and -- if ignored -- invite the prospect of the terrorists making good on their genocidal threat to launch their own version of the “Final Solution.”

Their next target may include some of their most enthusiastic supporters.

Image: Montecruz Foto