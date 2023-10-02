Never Forget the Jan. 6 Defendants

Of all the evil that Biden has perpetrated, none is so vile as the imprisonment of Americans known as the J6 defendants. Daily, they suffer cruel and unusual punishment; they are incarcerated in solitary confinement, their medical needs are ignored, and they do not have proper legal defense. The term "American Gulag" aptly describes their ongoing plight.

The Epoch Times video titled "The Real Story of January 6 "reveals the truth that has been hidden from the American people. While a narrative has been set that what took place that day was an insurrection, key events and witnesses have been ignored until now. The documentary takes an unvarnished look at police use of force and the deaths that resulted in some measure from it."

Robert Spencer asserts that "it is by now abundantly clear that the Jan 6 "insurrection" was not the work of Trump supporters, but of Leftist plants in the crowd at the Capitol[.] Any lingering doubt about this has now been put definitively to rest by the revelation that those who ran the House Jan. 6 Committee show trial did not preserve mountains of evidence that apparently disproved the left's official narrative about what happened on that fateful day. Like the Stalinists they are, it looks as if they framed their enemies and then destroyed the evidence of their own crime."

Christopher Roach points out that "there is now a very clear hierarchy for those caught up within the federal criminal justice system. Left-wing offenders are the least culpable, and they get prosecutors to argue for downward departures. Then come street criminals, who are sentenced within the guidelines. Then there are those on the right, who face novel charges and get the book thrown at them."

There is some precedent for this. Soviet dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn wrote in the Gulag Archipelago how political prisoners were treated worse in the Soviet system than regular criminals, whom the regime used to terrorize its political enemies. We also know how the Soviet Union, like other totalitarian regimes, created a whole class of pseudocriminals, who were given extremely harsh sentences for things like telling the wrong kinds of jokes or convoluted claims of sabotage and hoarding. Between censorship, rigged elections, relentless propaganda, and two-tiered criminal punishment, the system is not leaving many ordinary political options for its opposition.

But Roach maintains that we not buckle and allow the left to enact a strategy of "divide and conquer." He encourages people "to stand with the Proud Boys and January 6 defendants and all of the political prisoners who are now being punished chiefly for their beliefs."

A handy January 6 fact sheet points out important information about what occurred on January 6, 2021.

The overwhelming majority of protesters did not act badly or violently.

Body-worn camera and independent video show the D.C. Metropolitan Police launching an aggressive and unnecessary offensive against the crowd assembled on the west lawn.

Excessive force caused the deaths of four Trump-supporters.

Despite persistent claims, no police officers died as a result of injuries sustained on Jan. 6.

There was a deliberate delay concerning the protection of the Capitol as Nancy Pelosi refused to discharge her proper duties.

The surveillance video viewed by Tucker Carlson's team has not been made available to defense attorneys, arguably in violation of defendants' constitutional rights.

While high-powered law firms defended foreign terrorists in Guantanamo Bay free of charge, the Jan. 6 defendants receive no such legal assistance.

Julie Kelly asserts that "fair trials are impossible for January 6 defendants since judges on the D.C. District Court have denied every chance of venue motion ... insisting that residents of a city that voted 93% for Joe Biden in 2020 can be fair and impartial."

Senator Rand Paul, as the co-sponsor of more than two dozen criminal justice reform bills, asserts "that the right to due process, enshrined in the Constitution, includes the right to a speedy trial by a jury of one's peers. Those denied bail or unable to afford it can often be incarcerated for months awaiting trial, during which time they often lose their jobs, face eviction, and have their lives spiral downward — all before ever being convicted of a crime."

A federal judge stepped in to confirm the abusive [Jan. 6] jail conditions and yet those on the left fail to lift a finger or pen a word to condemn this injustice. Their hypocrisy indicates that either they hate these people so much that they now refuse to acknowledge the injustice of prolonged incarceration without trial, or they simply don't care because these citizens are supporters of Donald Trump. Many on the right also sit silently in fear of being accused of supporting violence.

Robert L. Livingston, a former congressman and criminal prosecutor asserts that Jan. 6 detainees must receive due process, which are "the rights bestowed on all citizens by our Constitution and our Bill of Rights, including the rights of a defendant to be told of the charges against them (Article V); the right to avoid excessive bail (Article VIII); the right to a speedy trial with the assistance of Counsel (Article VI); and the right not to be deprived of liberty in unreasonable conditions without due process of law (Article V)."

But Livingston is shocked "by the ongoing stories of prospective defendants who have been arrested and deprived of their livelihoods; confined in solitary confinement with little or no reasonable access to the outside world, their families or adequate legal counsel; and denied formal charges levied against them without bail and in contravention to their right to a speedy trial."

Stop simply confining them without respect for their rights as American citizens. Otherwise, they are no better off than if they were victims of a "star chamber" process that Kafka ("The Trial") and Koestler ("Darkness at Noon") warned us about. This atrocity must stop, and it must stop soon.

The prisoners in the District of Columbia Jail have stated that they are "all but slowly murdered in every way except for their very soul being ripped from their famished chests on behalf of this mercilessly sinister institution."

January 6 defendant Robert Palmer,[1] in describing conditions at the Federal Corrections Complex, in Coleman, Florida explains that the corrections officers "pulled all of the books out of the unit. They threw them away! It was horrifying to watch them bag up the only form of inner peace that a lot of men have in here. They even threw out religious material."

Jeff Mckellop, 3GRP Special Forces (ret.), ODA 394/396 January 6th defendant writes, "[T]hrough a false election, we now have a feckless sock puppet running our freedoms into the ground every day."

Finally, Christopoher Quaglin,[2] a J6 prisoner, wrote on March 27, 2022 that "America is not lost. She has only strayed off the path her founders began laying for her 250 years ago. It's our duty as American Patriots to do God's work, guiding her back to her forgotten path and to continue to forge America's path forward. Unfortunately, American Patriots have done far too little for far too long, and tyranny is thriving. The conservative voice is being silenced more and more. We cannot abandon America in a forest of evil, totalitarianism, and corruption."

Please do not forget these men and women. Purchase the book The American Gulag Chronicles. Send money to the men via www.givesendgo.com. Write letters via the Patriot Mail Project. Their plight is our plight. In fact, "however difficult this task, it must be taken on or America's freedom that we took for granted will cease to exist and we will soon live in tyranny."

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com.

Image via Picryl.