Landry Takes Louisiana

In Southeastern Louisiana, in St. Tammany Parish (of the original ‘Florida Parishes’), Attorney General Jeff Landry just won by a landslide in the race for the incoming governor of Louisiana.

Louisiana is, if you credit the MSM, considered one of the ‘worst’ states in the U.S., for just about anything but food. Yet, one can find extant, ‘diverse’ culture, personal freedom; there is also, in practice, widespread colorblindness -- or at least indifference -- to race in large areas of Louisiana, where the Democrat party does not rule the roost.

St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana -- on the ‘Northshore’ of Lake Pontchartrain -- has flown under seven flags since its beginnings. It is one of Louisiana’s largest parishes; heavily forested; naturally aqua-fed by ancient springs. The parish is named after a locally revered, Native American Indian early resident (‘Tammany’ the man wasn’t, per se, a ‘saint’ -- that might be Louisiana humor). The parish has ownership of a sophisticated, multinational, multiracial heritage with a predominant intermingling of vital Indigenous, European, and African culture.

Across Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, we currently have a quite willful Democrat, Black, female mayor, increasingly at odds with her own city council, as petty civic scandals proliferate, crime skyrockets, insurance premiums for hurricane and flood coverage drive folks from their homes, urban infrastructure decays, and even the famous Creole, Cajun, and French cuisines suffer from way-inflated produce prices.

Our current Democrat governor was very lockdown-friendly; he has by and large (excepting abortion) followed the Biden directives in almost every area despite running on a conservative platform. He is not popular anymore here, and not just with Republicans. He pushed the transgender sports thing beyond Louisiana’s moral capacity; he was then rebuked and reversed by the State Legislature. His COVID Year-2 overkill was also rebuked and reversed. Louisiana generally does not like to be told what to do on matters of personal survival and morals: go figure.

Many came out early and late to vote for Landry; many ‘knew’ beforehand that he would win. Why? Jeff Landry has been and is, to this day, as Louisiana’s attorney general, a national leader for the rights of states; he’s challenging the state-hostile policies of the Biden administration. Landry, both by himself and in conjunction with AGs from other states, is putting himself out there: in areas critical to our rights, ethics, and economy.

Here is Scott McKay on Landry’s win in political context:

“Moreover, Louisiana is a deeply red state with deeply blue-state problems owing to Longite government, and its cities are almost all blue and collapsing. This is a red state, but its politics often seems as though it’s what a blue state would look like if the big blue cities weren’t big. And that’s really the case — New Orleans’ population is much reduced from 30 or 40 years ago; Baton Rouge has been utterly stagnant for this entire century; Shreveport consistently is among the nation’s leaders in population loss. So the votes simply aren’t there for Democrats anymore — and even to the extent that they are, Democrat voters have largely given up. And Landry ran an utterly flawless campaign, something national Republicans are quite incapable of doing."

AG Landry had a hand in securing the passage of Louisiana’s benchmark Sovereignty Resolution this past June:

“The Louisiana Sovereignty Resolution Should Be Model for Entire Nation as DC Government Becomes Increasingly Lawless: “It is appropriate in this context to celebrate the passage of SCR 21, Senator Stewart Cathey’s Joint Concurrent Resolution. SCR 21, passed in both chambers this yesterday, affirms Louisiana’s sovereign constitutional right “to nullify unconstitutional acts of the federal government.” The Resolution rests on the foundational writings of the men who ratified the Constitution, the Federalist Papers, the guarantees made to the 13 free and independent States who formed our Constitution, and US Supreme Court precedent going back two centuries.”

Not to mention the Gulf of Mexico. Biden has been in a ‘climate change’ lather -- our current governor gives Biden free rein there -- over Louisiana’s oil and gas wealth. Biden is trying, with fair success, to shut down Louisiana’s energy industry and thus our economy. That doesn’t fly with the voters.

St. Tammany Parish generally votes Republican (would that we had more choices!). But, this year, we had some Dems cross the line for Landry. His family has a longstanding, good reputation. He is a hero here for standing up to Biden and for the constitutional rights of the states. He won’t shut us down to be ‘healthy’ again. He’s fighting for our critical energy resources. He mingles with the people. Louisiana needs population growth, and Landry cares about that. From Scott McKay’s analysis, on the national demographic implications of the Landry upset:

“Louisiana might finally be joining the ranks of Southern states worthy of participating in the Great Sorting, the massive immigration to red states from the leftist dystopias of California, New York, Illinois, and others.”

Image: jefflandry.com