Joe Biden’s Iran Appeasement

“Peace in our time,” declared Joe Biden. No, wait, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain said that on 30 September 1938, after returning from a meeting with Adolf Hitler in Munich. Chamberlain effectively cleared the way for Hitler to annex the Sudeten portion of Czechoslovakia.

Some historians have speculated that Chamberlain’s appeasement was driven by Great Britain’s military being inferior to Germany’s military at the time. That’s speculation even the most ardent Biden-supporters cannot claim when the U.S. military, even as woke as it currently is, is compared to the Iran or Hamas military. But Hamas’s intention is the same as Germany’s. It wants to “wipe Israel off the map” so the unoccupied land can become a Muslim homeland.

The bumbling chief appeaser who currently occupies the Bully Pulpit denounced on 10 October Hamas’s attack on Israel, but in his entire 10-minute speech, he failed, as appeasement, to mention Iran even once. That omission makes a mockery of anything else he says or does.

The Biden Bunch is now trying to deny one of his appeasement maneuvers by having secretary of state Tony Blinken claim that there is no evidence that Iran had anything to do with Hamas’s attack. Blinken said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship.” But somehow the Wall Street Journal managed to find evidence of Iran’s involvement. And a Hamas spokesman told the BBC that it received support from Iran to conduct its attack.

Then, on ABC’s This Week, when speaking about the $6 billion the U.S. paid to free hostages, Blinken doubled down by saying, “Not a single dollar from that account has actually been spent to date.” That may be true, but the obvious question is, “So what?” The money is in a Qatar bank. Qatar will, according to Blinken, monitor disbursements to ensure that the money doesn’t end up with terrorists. However, as the Washington Examiner Editorial Board wrote, “this claim treats all listeners, Americans and others, as fools.” Qatar is a primary source of funding for Hamas and other international terrorist groups. Even if Qatar wanted to stop funds going to terrorists, how could it prevent terrorist groups from skimming money off falsified humanitarian contracts held by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard? The Guard controls a large part of Iran’s economy, and Biden has now funded a new account for the Guard to pay for terrorist attacks.

Biden restored sanctions waivers to Iran that allow international nuclear cooperation and sale of oil. The waivers permit Russian, Chinese, and European companies to carry out non-proliferation work to make it more difficult for Iranian nuclear sites to be used for weapons development. An agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to further Iran’s nuclear development was reached under former president Barack Obama. Biden had pledged to bring the United States back to the agreement. Blinken said that restoring the waivers will help the talks in Vienna by having countries return to the agreement reached between Iran and a group of countries including China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain, and the United States. “The waiver with respect to these activities is designed to facilitate discussions that would help to close a deal on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA and lay the groundwork for Iran’s return to performance of its JCPOA commitments.”

With sanctions ignored, sale of oil from Iran has boomed over the last year. According to United Against a Nuclear Iran (UANI), Iranian monthly oil exports hit an estimated five-year high in August, with 91% of that oil imported by Biden’s good friend China. This sale is currently going on with the full knowledge of the Biden administration, who prioritize appeasing Iran over enforcing sanctions.

Sanction waivers had been rescinded by Trump, who pulled out of the nuclear agreement.

The greatest appeasement is Biden’s call for a ceasefire. The White House reported that he (Biden) “expressed his support for a cease-fire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end.” Further, Blinken “caused an uproar over the weekend with a since-deleted social media post in which he encouraged a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.” Political consultant Noah Pollak, expert on foreign policy, Israel, and the Jewish people, said, “Holy s---, the Biden administration is already calling for a ‘cease-fire.’ I didn’t think they could be THIS disgusting and heartless. But here we are.”

In response to Blinken’s now deleted post, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tweeted, “Anyone demanding Israel not ‘escalate’ or calling for a ‘cease-fire’ is either out of touch with this unfortunate reality or sympathizes with Hamas.” Representative Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) tweeted, “The Biden Administration is showing its true colors. Once Israel indicated it was going on offense into Gaza, Blinken encourage a cease-fire.”

Biden calls for a ceasefire in a war that’s not going well for a surrogate of Iran, but not one for the Ukraine war. Both wars have death and destruction. Is Biden’s reason because he wishes to appease Iran?

And let’s not overlook that other Iran appeaser, Barack H. Obama. He tweeted on 9 October a condemnation of “the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians” and called for “a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.” Sounds great. But the tweet rings hollow when we consider that Obama appeased Iran in 2015 and implemented the Iran nuclear agreement, the JCPOA, by circumventing the U.S. Constitution by not submitting the agreement as a treaty, which would have required Senate ratification. He enshrined the appeasement in international law at the U.N. Security Council, presenting Congress with a fait accompli.

Now let’s examine Hillary Clinton’s appeasement remark, which she made in an attempt to marginalize Donald Trump, who blamed Biden’s Iran policy for Hamas’s attack on Israel. She made the now famous “deprogramming” comment. All Trump-supporters are cult members who need “formal deprogramming.” All we have to do to be free (in Hillary’s view) is agree with her.

It was Spanish philosopher George Santayana (1863–1952), who in his 1905 book The Life of Reason: The Phases of Human Progress, wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” That seems to be a truism that both Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton forgot or never learned.

Image: Chickenonline via Pixabay, Pixabay License.