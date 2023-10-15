In their rush to support Hamas, leftists expose the sociopathy behind their politics

There’s a saying that hypocrisy is the tribute that vice pays to virtue. In other words, a hypocrite knows that virtuous principles have value, so he hides behind virtuous words even as he engages in contrary behavior. But what do you call it when people boldly abandon their principles out of political opportunism? I call that cultural and political sociopathy. Hamas’s sadistic raid on Israel has exposed to many people the sociopathy that guides the Democrat party and its fellow travelers on the left.

Writing on X, Robert Sterling assembled an incredible laundry list of the rules that leftists have insisted that Americans must live by. At least since 2020, and in many cases years or even decades earlier, these are the rules controlling college and university campuses, media outlets, and political elections. However, on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, the rules changed, big time.

Here’s how Sterling describes leftists’ unembarrassed break with their very recent past:

It’s been amazing this week to watch the left invert every rhetorical device they’ve used since 2020, all to avoid having to criticize terrorists dedicated to Jewish genocide. It would be hilarious, if it weren’t so reprehensible.



2020: Silence is violence.



It’s been amazing this week to watch the left invert every rhetorical device they’ve used since 2020, all to avoid having to criticize terrorists dedicated to Jewish genocide. It would be hilarious, if it weren’t so reprehensible. 2020: Silence is violence. 2023: People can’t be expected to comment on every situation. It’s okay to just keep silent, especially while events are still unfolding. ———————— 2020: If you’re nitpicking small details instead of focusing on the big picture, you’re doing so to avoid your complicity in atrocities. 2023: 40 babies weren’t actually beheaded. 40 babies may have been killed, and some of them may have been beheaded, but that’s not the same as 40 getting beheaded. Details matter. ———————— 2020: Universities must proactively take a stand and speak out in opposition to racism. “Academic freedom” is a false concept used to enforce oppression. 2023: Universities need to maintain neutrality and ensure that they do not make any statements that jeopardize the principle of academic freedom, which is a paramount virtue in the realm of scholarship. ———————— 2020: You must immediately and forcefully condemn an attack, even if investigations are ongoing. 2023: You can’t expect us to release statements opposing an attack within four days, when the facts are still being discovered. Israel hasn’t even allowed UN investigators at the scenes of these “alleged massacres.” ———————— 2020: People are responsible for their words, even if they are just working-class teenagers in small towns. Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences. 2023: Graduate students at the most prestigious university in the world are just kids and cannot be held accountable for statements they sign. This is cancel culture. ———————— 2020: Believe all women. 2023: Where is the physical evidence of these “alleged rapes”? ———————— 2020: It’s not enough to be non-racist. If you are not actively anti-racist, it means that you are, in fact, racist. 2023: How dare you question whether I support terrorists just because I haven’t actively spoken out against Hamas freedom fighters. ———————— 2020: We don’t get to tell people in affected communities how to deal with their pain in the aftermath of violence. 2023: It is Israel’s responsibility to ensure that violence doesn’t escalate. ———————— 2020: Anything that disproportionately affects one group of people is oppression and must be condemned. 2023: Settlers—a term that includes all Israeli Jews—are not civilians and are therefore all valid targets for attacks.

The fact is, though, that leftists do have fixed values. They’re just very different from ours. Our values revolve around objective truth (boys are not girls, etc.), the virtue of Biblical faith and morals, the nuclear family, the Constitution (especially the Bill of Rights, etc.). Their values, however, revolve around anti-Americanism, anti-Biblicalism, antisemitism, anti-white racism, hostility to the family, a reverence for sexual deviance, etc.

Because those values represent political goals, they will say and do anything to achieve those goals. This means that, if they have to make a U-turn regarding everything they said and did the day before, so be it. It’s not hypocrisy, it’s not cognitive dissonance, and it’s not something for which they’ll ever apologize. It’s just practical politics and, as Winston Smith did in Orwell’s 1984, they’ll happily “memory hole” any values and facts that interfere with today’s needs.

What I’m describing may sound familiar to those of you unlucky enough to have been entangled with malignant narcissists, sociopaths, or psychopaths. One of the reasons they’re so successful is that their only value is to serve their personal, immediate needs. Nothing—reality, truth, loyalty, love, decency, morality—will interfere with that. They lie with fluency and gaslight with aplomb.

Hamas’s sadistic attack has had the virtue of revealing to many on the left (especially Jews) that they have been part of a sociopathic cult. Maybe it will bestir some of them to leave that cult and embrace truth and objective virtue.