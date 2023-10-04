Illegal Alien Invasion from Sea to Shining Sea!

What do Massachusetts and Tennessee have in common? These two unique states each have a current population of 7 million people. Then there’s Arizona, which is slightly larger, with 7.3 million, while Ohio is just a bit smaller, with 6.8 million population.

Keep those state populations in mind every time you hear or read that, since January 2021, the Democrat Biden politburo has allowed seven-million-plus illegal aliens to enter the United States of America. This is a staggering number of people who have been allowed to illegally waltz into the United States, with more invading every day (and these are just the ones in the official count).

Americans of all political factions are angry that seven-million-plus illegal aliens have strolled into our country since Joey took office. Who knows how many more will be here before the year is over…in fact before you finish reading this column? They are eager to enjoy Marxist Democrat hospitality: free lodging, free medical, free food, free education, free iPhones, free…free…free. In some states, the welcome also includes driver’s licenses, voting privileges, and work permits.

How much are you as American citizens getting for free?

How much are our valiant veterans getting for free?

Are you getting anything free when utilities send rate increase notices? Does the supermarket give you anything for free when grocery shopping? Can you get a free gallon of gas at the service station?

Image: Illegal aliens flood America. YouTube screen grab.

Elected congressional officials and their staffs of all parties are supposed to represent the American people and our nation’s sovereignty. However, many seem more concerned about Ukraine’s borders, with only a few doing little more than paying lip service about the horrors taking place at America’s open southern border. From human trafficking to drug infestation, Republicans (from moderate to MAGA) should gather together at the Texas southern border and stand in solidarity with the heroic efforts of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is doing his best to stop the invasion at the Rio Grande that borders Mexico.

Please do not tell me that the wall should have been completed during the Trump presidency. We would then have to discuss how two leadership RINOs (Republicans in Name Only)—Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell—did their best with fellow RINOs (also referred to as “Vichy Republicans”) to thwart the Trump agenda, which included building and repairing the border wall.

The Marxist Democrat Biden administration appears to have little to no concern about the invasion at our southern border. Its time and our money are spent indicting President Trump on ridiculous charges and arresting Patriots who peacefully walked into the U.S. Capitol on January 6, often through doors held open by U.S. Capitol Police. It seems our government doesn’t want to know anything about the seven-million-plus illegal aliens entering our country.

However, American Patriots want to know if these illegal aliens:

Were released from prisons and mental hospitals and instructed to go to the United States?

Were trained in sabotage ready to destroy our electric grid? Water supply? Food supply? Rail lines? Communications systems?

Are part of a drug cartel?

Are participating in human trafficking?

Are waiting for instructions to start armed protests as we’ve seen occur in other nations invaded by illegal aliens?

It would also be good to know how much the U.S. federal government spends to send (by plane, train, and bus) illegal aliens to cities (not Blue cities, obviously) throughout the United States.

To many Americans, the only thing the often-incoherent Joe Biden wants to know is where he can dump seven-million-plus illegal. The Biden administration’s goal is to spread the illegal alien invasion from sea to shining sea.

Maybe, just maybe, though, the tide is turning back to Patriotism.

Recently re-elected Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who is black, announced he is switching to Republican. In his Wall Street Journal op-ed announcing the political party change Johnson wrote:

Our cities desperately need the genuine commitment to these principles (as opposed to the inconsistent, poll-driven commitment of many Democrats) that has long been a defining characteristic of the GOP. In other words, American cities need Republicans—and Republicans need American cities. When my political hero Theodore Roosevelt was born, only 20% of Americans lived in urban areas. By the time he was elected president, that share had doubled to 40%. Today, it stands at 80%. As America’s cities go, so goes America.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is black, recently exclaimed at a town hall meeting:

Let me tell you something New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to—I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City.

Joe Biden doesn’t seem to care. Or perhaps, as many have observed, Biden doesn’t have the mental ability to care. Die Weltwoche, a popular weekly Swiss newspaper that has been published since 1933, recently interviewed Tucker Carlson, who said in an article entitled, “They’re All Afraid”:

...Joe Biden has dementia. He's not capable of speaking a complete sentence much less running the largest organization in human history, which is the US government. The whole premise is ridiculous, and now they're telling us? He's 80 years old. He can barely speak. He can barely walk. And he's going to run, again, for president of the United States while there's a war going on? The whole thing is so demented that we're moving to the point where they're not trying to convince anybody. They're just trying to suppress and arrest people who ask questions. They've arrested dozens of people, of political opponents, not for committing crimes, but for opposing them in the past month. Dozens in the past month.

Alarmed Americans are watching in horror as seven-million-plus illegal invade the United States of America from sea to shining sea, equaling either Massachusetts or Tennessee. Should Americans conclude that the Democrat Biden administration (with its two-tiered justice system) goal is to destroy America’s Judeo-Christian constitutional republic?

Today, call, write, or phone your representative and two senators and respectfully but firmly demand that Congress “close the damn border!”

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.