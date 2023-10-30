Has Eventbrite Earned the Bud Lite Treatment?

Chloe Cole is a young woman with the same level of courage as world-class swimmer Riley Gaines who has become well known for defending women’s sports from trans-males. Both of these young women have been stung more than once by the gender cancel culture. Neither has given up.

Chloe is no athlete but has become one of the best-known spokespersons cautioning others about the hidden downsides of life-altering hormone treatments and gender transition surgery. She has even given her personal testimony at a congressional hearing. Her motivation for speaking out is simply to save others from her fate. She is among the thousands of minor-aged girls who took the hormones followed by surgical procedures. Chloe had the ‘top surgery’ procedure to remove both breasts at the age of 15 only to regret it almost immediately.

The most recent cancel culture incident for Chloe was reported in an October 2023 Daily Wire article. Chloe was scheduled to speak at an event in South Carolina sponsored by the Palmeto Family Council at First Baptist North Spartanburg on Nov. 6, 2023. The event organizers used the popular Eventbrite platform to manage and administer the on-line ticketing.

However, at the last-minute Eventbrite unexpectedly determined that the scheduled event is not permitted on their platform as it "…violates our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, specifically our policy on Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content and Events.” Not serving an event like a KKK or Antifa convention is understandable, but rejecting Chloe Cole seems unjustified. This cancellation obviously caused hardship for the event sponsor too.

A little research found that this was not the first time Eventbrite refused an event opposed to woke gender ideology. A 2022 Ticket News article confirmed it:

“…the platform removed Woman’s Place UK’s webinar from its platform over the fear that discussions on gender ideology in the event might lead to hateful views. It was to be the launch for Defending Women’s Spaces, written by Karen Ingala Smith, a book about sex and gender identity with an argument that the people of the female sex have a unique set of needs which are often not met by mixed-sex spaces.”

In the South Carolina example, state Attorney General Alan Wilson is challenging Eventbrite for “censoring viewpoints it does not agree with.”

“In a letter written to Eventbrite, Wilson gave the platform 30 days to clarify how [Chloe’s] account of the transgender experience is allegedly “hateful, dangerous, or violent, and what [it] will do going forward to ensure [its] event screening policies are politically unbiased and respectful of freedom of speech.” (snip) “Wilson was joined by 19 Republican attorneys general of states including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.”

It is now quite obvious that Eventbrite’s woke management doesn’t want kids or parents to know there are thousands of detransitioners like Chloe who were also subtly manipulated by social media, schoolteachers, medical professionals, etc. to take hormones and undergo painful, irreversible life-altering transgender surgery.

In our postmodern woke world even talking about the very real and potentially devastating side effects of “gender-affirming” care is now considered hate speech. Censoring Chloe is eerily reminiscent of the suppression of information about the potentially debilitating and sometimes deadly COVID-19 mRNA vaccine side effects. The downstream consequences from both the pandemic and the trans-fad have succeeded in further degrading medical ethics and the concept of informed consent.

For someone barely out of her teens, Chloe has even attracted unwelcome attention from the highest levels of the Biden administration. The Daily Signal a year ago reported that Chloe had launched an NGO to support others who had regrets and want to detransition called ‘Detrans United.’ “In one of Detrans United’s first official acts, the group sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to consider the long-term effects of gender treatments on children.” Included in her letter was this insightful quote:

“Many of us had extensive histories of mental illness. Many of us had experienced significant childhood trauma. But all of this was ignored because we uttered the word ‘gender.’ This utterance placed us on a narrow medical pathway that led us to sacrifice our healthy bodies and future fertility in obeisance to the claim that our suffering was a result of having a ‘gender identity’ that did not ‘match’ our biological sex. In other words, we were ‘born in the wrong body.’”

Sending the letter to Garland was a fatal mistake. Chloe may not have understood that one result of the recent transgender fad was the creation of a multibillion-dollar business for the healthcare-industrial-complex, and this buys a lot of political influence.

Her letter to Garland was soon outweighed by another letter from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the Children’s Hospital Association. These powerful organizations were not amused by Chloe’s letter and requested Garland to investigate some alleged threats against doctors and hospitals that are offering gender treatments for children.

And just like that, the link to her organization stopped working. However, a sample of her organization’s newsletter from a year ago was found on Substack. It included some videos of other detransitioners with personal testimony of the dangers and underlying risks of gender-affirming medicalization. Apparently, the DoJ or some other swamp minions decided that Detrans United was posting more truth than the public needed to know.

In normal times I would have overlooked a news story involving a seemingly benign business like Eventbrite. There are bigger things to be concerned about. However, in my home state, Eventbrite is being used by the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia (SBCV) to administer its reservations and ticketing for its statewide ‘SBCV 2023 Annual Homecoming’ this November. That coincidence caught my attention because I used Eventbrite to sign up. Based on my experience using it, Eventbrite is doing a great job with the ticketing so far. And they are likely raking in similar money from other SBC state conferences.

For the record, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) is no minor religious entity. It is the second largest Christian denomination in America, just behind the Catholic Church. Currently the SBC includes around 50,000 member churches in the United States alone. All members share a conservative Biblical worldview, and this could be a concern if Eventbrite suddenly decides mid-stream that some speaker or discussion topic includes viewpoints it does not agree with. However, the current speaker list and scheduled breakout session topics this year at the SBCV event should not trigger Eventbrite to pull the plug.

Nevertheless, any organization considering hosting an event that includes discussions of hot-button gender issues that do not agree with the Left’s narrative should carefully assess the risk of using Eventbrite. Unless Eventbrite’s definition of what counts as ‘Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content and Events’ is clarified, they may need to experience a ‘Bud Lite’ moment.

