Hamas Awakens Celebrities from CNN-Induced Coma

Hamas is too embroiled in its perverse cycle of barbarity to understand it is perpetuating its own public-relations nightmare. The events of the past week have made it abundantly clear -- even to brainwashed celebrities -- the true nature of Hamas’ endgame.

They have jolted many of the A-List celebrities out of their CNN-induced comas to condemn the atrocities of Hamas. The violence unleashed by Hamas was best viewed from the vantage point of the terrorists who brazenly filmed or live-streamed their grisly crimes.

The Nazis attempted to keep a lid on their atrocities, but Hamas had a different strategy in mind. One can only guess at the mentality behind the terrorists picking and choosing the footage to upload on social media: The graphic scenes (some live) ranged from slaughtering entire families, including at least 40 babies and small children, and releasing the most incomprehensible act of beheading some of the children.

The effects of not seeing this level of barbarity in nearly 80 years has served to help discredit the fraudulent news cycles aired by corporate media giants, chief among them CNN. NPR deserves its place on the list of media propagandists, with Israelis renaming the outlet National Palestinian Radio.

This tipping point even involves Natalie Portman who in the recent past had refused to attend “any public event in Israel.” The Israeli-born actress has departed from her CNN brainwashed position whereby she strongly condemned the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for its alleged “misconduct and atrocities” toward the Palestinians. She went so far as to refuse the Genesis prize given for professional achievement at a ceremony in Israel in 2018, claiming she didn’t want to appear on stage with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Her flip-flop may have something to do with sharing a closer view of what the Israeli leaders must cope with -- ad nauseam -- from their homicidal neighbors. “I am in horror at these barbaric acts,” she wrote on social media. “And my heart is pounding with love and prayers for the families of all affected.”

Other celebrities willing to stand with Israel, now numbering 700 in signed letter -- despite the risk of being ostracized -- include Jewish and non-Jewish personalities: Madonna, U2 frontman Bono, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Andy Cohen, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Tom Brady, and others.

U2’s Bono took the artistic liberty to change the lyrics to the group’s hit song “Pride (in the Name of Love) and sing for “those beautiful kids at the music festival,” a reference to the hundreds killed and wounded at the Supernova festival attacked by Hamas.

Madonna, one of the few U.S. artists to perform in Israel and a follower of Jewish teachings (Kabbalah), offered her own heartfelt message on social media: “Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is heartbreaking.” She added: “Conflicts can never be resolved with violence… We live in a world ravaged by hate.”

Most of the messages stated the obvious about the unprecedented barbarity of Hamas -- and the horrific numbers -- but stayed clear of commenting on the never-ending terrorists’ strategy to destroy Israel.

Portman, and others like her, may actually wake up to the “big lie” that Palestinians are not the victims in this escalating vicious cycle of attacks. It was politically fashionable for Ms. Portman, and her like-minded Hollywood leftists, to announce their sympathies for the “mistreatment of those suffering from today’s atrocities.” She added the treatment of the Palestinians was “simply not in line with (her) Jewish values.”

It may be in line with Portman’s Jewish values to learn Israel has repeatedly accommodated the Palestinians to establish their own sovereignty. Israel has long been portrayed as “occupiers” or “colonizers” which rates as one of the most fraudulent lies recycled by the PLO and their supporters for decades.

There is a complete lack of knowledge -- especially with impressionable young minds at U.S. universities -- that Israel unilaterally pulled out of the Gaza (despite the security threat) in 2005. Their reward was for the Palestinians to elect Hamas, a State Department-designated terror group in an election regarded as “fully legitimate” by former President Jimmy Carter.

Tremendous cost was extended by Israel to encourage the Palestinians to establish their own security forces, utilities infrastructure, and self-governing policies: Most supporters of the PLO are completely ignorant of the exorbitant costs absorbed by Israel to assist the Palestinians in achieving these goals. Next time Palestinian supporters march with signs that read “Free Occupied Palestine,” they may wish to factor in Israel’s benevolent history toward Gaza, which was turned against them: The tiny state donated thousands of pipes for a sewage system (repurposed for construction of rocket tubes); provided thousands of pounds of cement to build infrastructure (utilized by Hamas to build a network of terror tunnels); Israeli ships transported medical supplies and vital humanitarian goods to the region, free electricity to the entire region, etc.

The next time CNN broadcasts the big lie that Israel is engaged in “disproportionate reprisals” or blames Israel for Palestinian casualties, they may wish to take in the entire picture. Hamas’ cruelty doesn’t exclude terrorizing their own civilians: They are well known to “maximize human casualties” on their own side for propaganda purposes, using citizens as human shields and location Hamas headquarters beneath hospitals.

It doesn’t matter who you speak with in Israel -- all members of the political spectrum wished for a peaceful neighbor in the Gaza. That would be impossible to find among Palestinians who elected a ruling body -- Hamas -- whose mentality deserves its rightful place in history as the newly enshrined face of Nazi brutality.

Image: Ted Eytan