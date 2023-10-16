Democrats Bring Back the Salem Witch Trials

The hangman’s noose was around 60-year-old Salem Massachusetts resident Bridget Bishop’s neck, and she prepared to die. Convicted of being a “witch,” she was sentenced to hang by the neck until she was dead. There was no tangible evidence against Bridget. The conviction was obtained based on “spectral evidence.” Several young girls testified that Bridget had pricked them with pins. In the courthouse, when Bridget looked at the young girls, they immediately threw themselves on the floor in apparent painful convulsions. Their bodies twisted in unnatural ways. The witch-hunting judge reminded the frightened townfolk jury that the devil needed to be dealt with and for the jury to stick to their strict Puritan principles.

The ladder holding Bridget off the ground was pulled away. She fell and slowly strangled, kicking hard.

Before the witch trials were finally ended, 12 more innocent individuals were convicted and hanged. The spectral evidence accusers, corrupt judges, and complicit juries were never held accountable.

The elements needed for a witch hunt to occur are alive and well in 2023 America. A cult-like philosophy and a corrupt judgment process with the power to convict and enforce punishment are essential. A biased media establishment is also required (to misinform the public). With these elements intact, all that is left to initiate the witch hunt is an unaccountable accuser.

1. The best modern-day example of a witch hunt is what happened to United States Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh.

During his confirmation, after her social media accounts were scrubbed, Christine Blasey Ford came forth and accused the judge of sexual harassment. Her bizarre, unsubstantiated story had its genesis in repressed high school memories. Then two more female accusers surfaced. Their vile accusations also lacked any substantiation. The lack of any corroboration of the women’s stories didn’t matter to the cult-like progressive United States senators. They had the power to put a figurative noose around Kavanaugh’s neck and had every intention to pull it tight.

The corrupt, biased media gleefully did their best to make the lynching happen. The confirmation hearing crescendoed when Alaska’s Sen. Murkowski besmirched herself and gave the lynching of the innocent nominee her blessing. If it had not been for the surprising courage of Maine senator Susan Collins, the ladder would have been pushed out from underneath Brett Kavanaugh, and he would have been left to dangle in the wind.

Under scrutiny, all three Kavanaugh accusers’ stories fell apart. Their accusations were not at all different from the Salem witch accusers’ spectral arguments. And just like the young female Salem witch accusers, there were no consequences.

2. American Universities have every element required to go witch-hunting.

Whenever a young man is accused of sexual harassment, these universities convene kangaroo courts. Just like in 1692 Salem, these young men are not given due process or allowed to face their accusers. Woke administrators are judges and jury and do not hesitate to bring harsh judgment on the defenseless accused. Many real courts of law have overturned these abominations, but even with monetary settlements, the young men can never get back what these woke institutions have taken from them.

3. Anyone who works in corporate America knows that the elements of witch-hunting are available and embraced by woke administrators.

Any accuser can anonymously make claims against an employee. Human resources officers afraid to fight the politically correct environment will not hesitate to act. CEOs looking for ways to demonstrate their politically correct credentials will oversee the witch hunt inquisition. Many helpless employees have felt the noose tighten around their necks.

But what has happened to Donald Trump gives a whole new relevance to the phrase “witch hunt.”

There are places in America where Donald Trump cannot get a fair trial or court adjudication — places where progressives have total control of the entire judicial process and the elements required for a witch hunt thrive.

In New York City, a woman accused Donald Trump of raping her in a locked department store dressing room. Incredibly, she was unable to remember in what year her life-altering event happened or reconcile why there were no locks on the dressing room in which she said she was locked. It was clear that any honest jury could not convict Donald Trump, but just like in the 1692 Salem witch trials, Donald Trump was convicted of sexually harassing the accuser. Inexplicably, he was acquitted of rape, but the witch trial–like jury magically discerned that even though the accuser’s story wasn’t true, something must have happened. Not only is the witch-like accuser unaccountable for her unsubstantiated accusations, but she’s also being enriched.

At the present time, the attorney general of New York has brought charges against Donald Trump, and an obviously biased judge is unable to objectively dispense justice. Even though no one was harmed, the trial judge has tried to destroy Trump’s N.Y. businesses (an appeals court has stopped him). This witch hunt did not require an accuser. The spectral evidence came from the justice system itself.

In 2024, the Department of Justice and a local prosecutor in Georgia will try their hand at witch-hunting. In Washington, D.C., the elements needed to have a successful Trump witch hunt are in place. A biased prosecutor who has a history of being chastised by the SCOTUS 9-0 for using inappropriate law theory and perverting the justice system to obtain the conviction of a former Republican Virginia governor leads the current witch hunt. A judge who is on record of being biased against Donald Trump presides over the Salem-like courtroom, and a jury pool drawn from a demographic that voted 90% for Biden will decide his guilt.

The local Georgia prosecutor’s case is no better, somehow using racketeering laws against the former president.

It is not clear whether Donald Trump will survive the progressive witch hunt trials, but, despite the media’s best attempt to control public opinion (think Hunter Biden’s laptop), the American people have so far seen through the corrupt two-tier system of justice.

What is clear is that if the witch hunts are successful, and Donald Trump’s political life is choked out of him, it will be a pyrrhic victory. Donald Trump will become such a martyr that even the corrupt media will be unable to stop the massive backlash to the progressive injustice. Vivek Ramaswamy is waiting in the wings.

In 1692 Salem, Massachusetts, the Puritan cult-like witch hunters caused unaccountable damage and destroyed anyone in their path. In 2023, the cults have different names. Wokeism, climate change fanatics, BLM, and LGBT come to mind. Just like the 1692 Puritans, these modern cults revel in their ability to unaccountably witch-hunt. No one is safe. The cult will lynch anyone who stands in their way. America is hanging by a thread.

The thread does not have to break. November 2024 is coming.

Vote!

This piece was inspired by Bill O’Reilly’s new bestseller Killing the Witches. All contained references to the Salem Witch Trials were derived from the book. It is a great work of history and worth the read.

Image via Picryl.