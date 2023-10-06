Could Kevin McCarthy's Ouster Be a Tipping Point?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ouster is a symptom of a much broader malaise.

Given Republicans' inability to save our country through legitimate means, i.e., working through the system, will this firing be enough?

I hope my readers believe in the moral application of the Rule of Law as I do. But will this ouster work, or have we come a point where the political state has exceeded that marker?

I will make the case that the America of bygone years is gone and not likely to return except through divine intervention or extra-legal actions. So what is to be done? Why we have allowed this to happen despite how much we have lost and will continue to lose if we play the same zero-sum game?

America has been on the precipice for a long time. Freedom today depends as much on how much money one has as on the God-given rights we were told we all possessed. Inflation has ripped the bandage off for most of us, who now realize how close to losing our freedoms we are. Freedom is inexorably tied to our personal and property rights. When our money is destroyed by inflation, we do not feel free.

I liken where we are today to France in 1940.

On the third of September 1939, France declared war on Germany. The mindset of French citizens was moody but strangely upbeat. The French created the Maginot Line in the 1930s due to the persistent threat of a revitalized Germany. France believed their Maginot Line was impenetrable and would deter Germany or at least slow them down enough until Britain could bolster their defense.

As a result, French leadership and its people felt secure and could indulge in non-essential activities, living as though they were any normal country.

The problem was that France was not safe. It was about to find all its fundamental beliefs, heritage, and freedom would be betrayed by its flawed thinking.

Over the years, I've met with or spoken to senior-level military strategists and graduates of the Army's Military War College. No one ever expressed to me that we might see combat operations today fought between sophisticated armies fighting World War I-style trench warfare. All opined that Maneuver Warfare and Combined Arms Warfare had replaced it at least a generation or two ago.

They were wrong.

In the great movie Cool Hand Luke, the character played by Paul Neuman is told, "His mind ain't right." That's precisely where most Americans live. In a false bubble of beliefs, we hold just as tightly as any Frenchmen that as bad as things look, everything will be O.K. You don't need me to recount how our country differs from when you grew up. You don't need me to tell you that we are nearing the end of a social and economic war where we are on the losing end. You don't need me to tell you that Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and a veritable army of anti-Americans have taken over our country and are rapidly depleting not only our culture and world standing but are figuring out how to empty your pockets and turn us into a beggar nation.

Like the French, we watch it happen in real time. The fundamental difference today is that we've had much more time to assimilate what is happening to us, yet we stand mute and feckless as our world collapses around us. Even the French, who had little time to react, started to act, to acquire allies, and witnessed a vast increase in nationalism and pride as the Nazis fought a phony war during the prelude to what was to come.

Why don't we see ourselves as already at some kind of cultural and political war? Why aren't we resisting the enemy that has already invaded and is still crossing our borders at will? Why does Biden demonize the more than 74 million who voted for President Trump? He raises the rhetoric every few months and collectively calls Trump supporters ultra MAGA. Next time, expect him to call them brownshirts. Brownshirts: were: "A violent paramilitary group attached to the Nazi Party in pre-World War Two Germany."

Biden calls anyone or any group standing in the way of his march to Marxism as "extreme." We've seen what his administration does to those who actively oppose him. Look no further than the January 6 prosecutions for evidence. But it's much broader than J6 alone. And our elected Republican leaders prioritize the wrong issues as our country suffers.

Some 62% of Americans have views they are afraid to share. Being afraid of your government may be the most consequential and relevant reason we need a new kind of revolution in this country. The producers, the old-style Democrat party union members, the entrepreneurs, and the millions upon millions of us who work every day to make things and deliver services are now a minority in our own country, with only 134 million working out of nearly 340 million. In 1995, the share of working-age people in the labor force peaked at 72% and has since fallen to 62.2%. This circumstance is unique and is a flashing danger sign.

An old adage is that the world gets a cold when America sneezes. Biden wants you to believe that globalism is our new god and replaces American leadership. Biden wants you to think that America was/is corrupt as originally constituted. Biden wants you to believe that we must take our place as nothing more than just another global citizen and open our doors to the world. Biden and the people pulling his strings, Obama's kitchen cabinet, other Marxists, put those thoughts and words in Biden's mouth. The stillborn fruit of his actions is clearly visible and makes many of us angry and activated.

What will it take to translate that anger into action? If the progressives create laws, appoint judges, and trample on the clear language of our Constitution, do we not just have the right but the duty to return America to its people?

I can't game out exactly how progressives will overreach and trigger some kind of broad pushback. Sometimes it's small things that trigger bigger changes. McCarthy's ouster with unified Democratic support might have lit a fuse.

Like a volcano that has been dormant for hundreds of years and past its next historical eruption, we are overdue for a major political pushback. No one can predict who, when, or how this pushback will commence or where it will lead. Some senior citizens, or, as my friend calls them, "Golden Angels," might think they don't have much time left and might want to act to do some good before they die. Or, it might be young people who could be the critical agents of change.

Some day, someone, or a group of someones, will overreach from the left, and it will be game on. One of my essential axioms is that people must experience failure to succeed ultimately.

God Bless America.

