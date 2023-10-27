Biden and Islamophobia

I was hoping against hope that Joe Biden would totally and irrevocably expose the evil of radical Islam in speaking of the dastardly Hamas attacks.

But once he asserted that “we must also, without equivocation, denounce Islamophobia” in bis October 2020 speech to the nation, it was patently clear that he had fallen into the clutches of those who would demand utter capitulation to Islamists and thus destroy free speech, and independent thinking.

Islamists would assert that "Islamophobia is “an allegedly irrational fear of losing life or liberty to Islamic rule merely because the laws, sacred texts, and traditional practices of Islam demand the submission of culture, politics, religion and social expression. But, in the real world, it is a product of rational observation.”

After all “[a]n ideology that has as its stated goal to put the entire world under its eternal rule, by force if necessary, and to kill those who stand in its way, criticize it or leave it, is genuinely dangerous. Having some healthy doses of fear and skepticism of such a force is perfectly rational.”

As thereligionofpeace.com explains that:



To obscure the fact that the same problems and reactions follow Islam into every country, no matter how tolerant, a word has been invented to suppress any assessment or criticism of Islam.



Consider that Hinduism is different in almost every way from every other major world religion, but no one is accused of having Hinduphobia.



In fact, Islam is the only religion that requires a pretend word to protect against critical inquiry. The sole purpose of ‘Islamophobia’ is to conflate ideological truth with anti-Muslim bigotry. The irony is that of all religions, the tenets of Islam are the least tolerant and most hostile toward the others.

Sadly, “[i]t appears that the inventors and purveyors of ‘Islamophobia’ have succeeded beyond their dreams in silencing criticism of Islam. In fact, those who would criticize Islam include such Islamophobes as

Consequently, it truly isn’t Islamophobia when they really are trying to kill you. Why didn’t Biden just recite Hamas’ beliefs in their own words?

So when Biden equates Islamophobia with anti-Semitisim, he is aiding the very enemy which despises Jews and wants to exterminate them. He is acting as the agent for those who loathe freedom. Antisemitism is a calculated ideology of hatred for the Jews. Islamophobia is an artificial term created to hide the genuine fear of a brutal social system.

In 2017, Ed Brodow explained

The effort to defend against Islamic terrorism has been cut off at the knees by a thought crime known as Islamophobia: a dislike of, criticism of, or prejudice against Islam or Muslims. Author and activist Pamela Geller, explains that Islamists ‘consider any critical examination of Islam to be blasphemous and subject to the death penalty.’ The term Islamophobia was invented in the 1990s by a front group of the Muslim Brotherhood in order to export Islamic blasphemy laws to the West. In fact, Muslim writer Abdur-Rahman Muhammad reveals the original intent behind the concept: ‘This loathsome term is nothing more than a thought-terminating cliché conceived in the bowels of Muslim think tanks for the purpose of beating down critics.’ Islamophobia is classic political correctness. You don’t have to deal with the substance of arguments against Islamic extremism. All you have to do is label critics a cluster of ‘Islamophobes.’ If this lie prevails, we become infinitely more vulnerable to terrorism and the negative impact of Islam because we are afraid to talk about them. As a manipulation, it has been highly effective. In the US, the thrust of the Islamophobia strategy is to (a) accuse Americans of harboring a deep prejudice against Muslims, (b) convince the public that, as a result, Muslims are disproportionately targeted by perpetrators of hate crimes and acts of discrimination, and (c) suppress any and all criticism of Islam and Muslims.

In 2011 Martin Peretz explained that “[a]t the end of the 1970s, Iranian fundamentalists invented the term ‘Islamophobia’ formed in analogy to ‘xenophobia.’ The aim of this word was to declare Islam inviolate. Whoever crosses this border is deemed a racist.

...The term ‘Islamophobia’ serves a number of functions: it denies the reality of an Islamic offensive in Europe all the better to justify it; it attacks secularism by equating it with fundamentalism. Above all, however, it wants to silence all those Muslims who question the Koran, who demand equality of the sexes, who claim the right to renounce religion, and who want to practice their faith freely and without submitting to the dictates of the bearded and doctrinaire. Islamophobia—that is, the word itself—is meant to silence you.

At Focus on Western Islamism, author Soeren Kern reveals that Islamists are deliberately exaggerating discrimination against Muslims in the West to silence critics. In essence, “[t]he main objective is to smash any criticism of Islamism [.]” Here are some examples of what is considered Islamophobic. See Report.

In Finland, the European Islamophobia Report (EIR) claims it is ‘Islamophobic’ for students to be required ‘to speak only Finnish at school.’ The country report for France was authored by a UK-based specialist on ‘spatialized Islamophobia’ who ‘focuses on the omnipresence of Islamophobia across spatial scales.’ She asserts’that it was ‘Islamophobic’ for President Emmanuel Macron — whom the EIR brands as ‘the world leader of Islamophobia’ — to initiate a crackdown on political Islam, which seeks to replace the liberal democratic order with a new political system based on Islam and the Qur’an. In Greece, the European Islamophobia Report [EIR] contends that it was ‘Islamophobic’ for the government to publicly state that ‘slaughtering animals without anaesthetizing them is unconstitutional and should be forbidden.’

Consequently, “[l]ike the previous seven annual editions of the EIR, the 2022 edition does not provide a precise definition of ‘Islamophobia.’ Instead, it promotes a highly subjective and expansive notion of ‘Islamophobia’ — a notion that falsely views any perceived slight as proof positive of pervasive Muslim persecution and victimhood in Europe.”

The “EIR is replete with pseudo-scientific terminology such as ‘subliminal Islamophobia,’ ‘internalized Islamophobia,’ ‘contemporary Islamophobia,’ ‘institutionalized Islamophobia,’ ‘state Islamophobia,’ and ‘undirect [sic] Islamophobia.’ It warns of ‘systematic signaling of Islamophobia,’ ‘systemic Islamophobic practices,’ and “potentially Islamophobic situations.”

How can we defeat the enemy when we so easily fall prey to their word salads, lies, and deceptive manipulations?

