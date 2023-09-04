Why I Will Always Support Donald Trump

How can educated men like former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and former Texas Representative Will Hurd be so stupid? (I am leaving out former Attorney General Bill Barr since he’s busy looking at bridges.) They have spent much of their lives in Republican politics and yet have a minuscule understanding of the largest grassroots Republican movement in modern history that is embraced and endorsed by more than half of Republicans—primarily the “base.”

No Republican can win the nomination without the MAGA base. America First Patriots stand with Donald Trump just as we did in 2016 and 2020. These Republican elitists, along with Marxist Democrats, are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and accuse us of being in a cult of personality. What chutzpah! We are proudly in a Cult of Patriotism!

Never Trumpers say we shouldn’t litigate the last election. If a loved one had been murdered in 2020, would they stop trying to find the assailant just because a few years have passed? To many Patriots, America’s cherished election process was murdered in 2020 and the culprit has yet to be arrested and tried in court.

Image: Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 2.0.

June 16, 2015

When Donald Trump rode down the Trump Tower golden escalator and formally announced his candidacy, he had me and millions of other Patriots at hello. During his 46-minute speech, we knew Trump would win the election. It was just a matter of waiting for everyone else to board the Trump Train.

Throughout the 2016 campaign, month after month, at the Republican club meeting I attended, I put up a poster board with all the announced candidates. Members and guests would initial who they were supporting. My “RI” initials were always under Trump’s photo, where it sat alone for many months.

Heading into the June California primary, the contest that started with 16 candidates was now between Donald Trump and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. By the time voting took place, Trump was the nominee promising to Make America Great Again for America’s forgotten men and women.

Once in office, Trump kept many promises with minimal to no support from his own party. The first two years of a Republican Congress were led by Rep. Paul Ryan (aka Paul RINO). Ryan is now a board of director at Fox News and Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. A trifecta for Ryan would be joining MSNBC’s board of directors.

Yes, Trump made mistakes with the Communist Chinese COVID virus, in large part because he naively relied on those who insisted they understood “the science.” However, while Trump was diligently working for the American people, RINOs (many in his administration) along with Marxist Democrats were focused on advancing their Deep State tentacles. It was easy to do, thanks to a complacent media filled with “reporters” who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Election Day Eve 2020

With the Republican National Committee once again failing to prepare, Patriots saw Trump leading in swing states only to have multiple alleged voter fraud incidents change the final results. Fox News joined the leftist media and eagerly called the election for a candidate who once confused his sister with his wife. It would take pages to list all of Joey’s dementia gaffes since his inauguration, which is why Americans see him as old and confused.

Those who believe Joe “Big Guy” Biden got 81 million votes probably also think it’s normal for a grown man to shower with his daughter. Or that Biden interrupted Hunter’s business calls (on speaker, no less) just to discuss the weather.

Here we are today

Three years later, most Republicans still believe the 2020 presidential election was as kosher as a ham sandwich. Polls show that approximately one-third of Americans from all political parties believe Biden fraudulently “won” the election.

As to the indictments (with possibly more to come), it’s obvious that Joe Biden’s handlers fear the ballot box. So, like a banana republic, they get the “Big Guy” to go after his leading political opponent through lawfare. In the process, they are unraveling the foundation on which America was founded. Progressive Dr. Naomi Wolf has said about one of the indictments:

Don’t people understand – much as they may hate this fellow – that this is exactly what coup leaders in every banana republic do? Seek to imprison their political opponents? Especially while the political opponents are on the campaign trail?

Trump supporters are still going to vote for Donald Trump even if a biased jury finds him guilty because he is the only candidate with a proven track record of pushing back at UniParty insanity.

The GOP should be very concerned because in some states (such as California) you cannot write in a candidate in the general election. In other states, write-in candidates are allowed only if the candidate has registered as such before the election. Stalwart Trump supporters writing “Donald Trump” could invalidate their entire ballot including all down ballot Republican races.

The RNC can keep holding debates, but along with millions of Patriot Americans, I want The Donald to win a third time for his second term. No matter how many people stand on the debate stage, Trump is our candidate.

From unveiling Uniparty deep state corruption to creating a robust economy; from Middle East peace through the Abraham Accords to America being respected throughout the world; from energy independence to having a secure border; and everything in between, Patriots like me know that The Donald can Make America Great Again … Again.

Mr. Trump, I’ll be the loudest person applauding when you speak at the California GOP on September 29!

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.