Time to Get Serious about Protecting Our Schools

The catastrophic breakdown of marriage and the family, the explosion and mainstreaming of mental illness, the rejection of traditional Christian morals and values, and an all-around abandonment of a "culture of life" in our communities and society at large has led to an astounding rise in school shootings across the nation. Historically, such horrific incidents were virtually nonexistent. They took off only following the great cultural revolution of the late sixties and early seventies. The fallout from those seismic events has reverberated across the decades in an increasingly negative manner. This is especially true when it comes to the mental health and personal impulse control issues of young people.

In an amazing orgy of ideological opportunism, the left wing of the political spectrum has seized upon the tragedies we now see far too often to boldly call for the gutting of the 2nd Amendment, the banning of commonly owned firearms, and the disarming of the law-abiding citizenry. Yet, when the logic-minded among us humbly suggest that we need to take some realistic and serious steps to successfully safeguard and realistically protect the most vulnerable among us, we face a wall of opposition. The same people who would gladly trample the Bill of Rights and defund the police if such moves would "just save one life" balk at what actually needs to happen right now to protect schools from the sick and evil people that our declining and morally corrupt culture spews forth.

Our society has zero problem with guarding politicians, celebrities, banks, jewelry stores, and sports stadiums with armed protectors, but try talking about putting a good guy with a gun in place to stop a bad guy with a gun anywhere near a school, and the left predictably, but perplexingly, has a nuclear breakdown. If your base ideology and agenda require that all guns be labeled as bad and evil, then you cannot accept the idea that a gun could be used for good to combat evil. If it is good enough for politicians and the rich, then it is certainly the absolute minimum amount of security that our nation's children deserve.

We need vetted and trained responder guardians (preferably combat veterans) who are specifically present at schools and other soft targets in our society to prevent or end active shooter events and to effectively neutralize any other hostile threat that may present itself. These guardians of the nation's most precious and vulnerable should not merely be police officers with just another layer put on top of their other law enforcement duties. The mentality required is different from what we often see with law enforcement officers, who sometimes show a propensity to delay and rely on "backup" and containment to handle active shooter events.

Many years ago, Israel faced waves of terror attacks against soft targets. The Israelis responded by seriously hardening their schools and other more vulnerable locations. Much of that added security was in the form of well armed and well trained personnel specifically designated to deter and defeat the type of threats we are now seeing directed at U.S. schools. What we do not see now is anyone successfully targeting or attacking Israeli schools. There are good reasons for that, and we should not be afraid to learn from the hard lessons of others.

We have clear-cut examples of what does and what does not work when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable among us. Wishful thinking, "gun free zone" signs, and virtue-signaling gun control measures accomplish exactly nothing when it comes to preventing violence targeting children in educational facilities.

It is time for an immediate, nationwide effort to seriously do what is necessary sooner rather than later. Enough talk already; it is time for action.

There are currently nineteen million veterans in the United States. Many of them have the experience, combat skills, and mindset needed for such a role. A great many veterans have already volunteered to safeguard our schools, and a great many more would gladly answer a national call just as they answered the call to serve our nation to begin with. A force of many thousands of volunteer rapid responder guardians could be raised in a short time and serve as an interim protection force until the ultimate goal of approximately 250,000 (minimum of two per school) are recruited, put through an abbreviated training course complete with scenarios and simulations, and deployed.

There is no reason this could not be largely implemented in just a few short months if it were made a priority. Frankly, I can think of nothing more important at this time in our nation than taking the urgently needed and immediate steps to secure and protect our children. Our leaders lack only the will, not the means, to truly protect children if that is indeed our stated goal and national priority.

If our children are worth protecting, then let us do what is necessary without infringing on the right to keep and bear arms outlined in the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Both can realistically be achieved.

David Huntwork is an experienced conservative activist and the proud father of three daughters. The son, grandson, and great-grandson of ministers of the Gospel, he brings a unique blended background of theology and ideology to the great debates of the day. He believes that Faith, Family, and Freedom is the formula for success and the key to a good life and a healthy nation. You can contact him at Davehuntwork@yahoo.com.

Image via Pxfuel.