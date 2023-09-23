They Want You Dead

Some progressives would be happy to see conservatives dead.

Why? Because we strongly question government's role, direction, intent, and motives and resist the control they wish to exert on us. We're an existential threat to their endgame.

No longer free, Constitutional citizens, they intend us to become sterilized worker bees; if not, we're a threat to the hive and must be eradicated. They think they can make you disbelieve your eyes and ears, believe you're just imagining all the changes, hoping you'll go back to sleep as some have.

We live in a civil society where the Rule of Law was to be our universal bedrock guarantee even as it dissolves right before our eyes through government actions and inactions. Thousands are dying in the streets through unrestrained violence and drug use. In Chicago, they're even trying to set up a specific time of day when it is to shoot each other!

Politicians' mouths move, words come out, but their actions reflect their partisanship, not their citizenship. Too few see the venom of the Left as revealing their real endgame. President Trump wasn't responsible for any of this. Trump was like a truth elixir that revealed what was always there for others to see. The Left was/is working like subterranean termites eating away at our foundations.

The progressives want to end anyone and anything that stands in their way of a reimagined America as an exemplar for the rest of the world. They hope other countries will copy or be forced to adopt their ideas for a New Utopia, which is much more malign: 1984 made real. The reinvention of America is a necessary step toward one world government run by elites, all while wearing the trappings of the 'caring' Left. Their policies are designed to carry the votes of women, minorities, and especially the idealistic or disenfranchised young who seek security and free stuff above all else.

The evidence is clear. More people each day see the truth as civil society devolves around them. And they are frightened! The suspension of gravity and disbelief evident for so long is slowly ending, and they know it.

Conservatism is all that stands in their way. To win, they must not only demagogue and parse our history and the meaning of truth itself but fool the masses into believing everyone can have it all without effort or smarts. Conservative courts, conservative politicians (as few as there are), our very Constitution, capitalism, and our history of success in every meaningful way, including economic, military, and social, are the enemies they must destroy.

Destroying anything that keeps them from their goals is all that matters now. Even incarceration of their enemies is acceptable. And they have succeeded—hundreds of political prisoners in this country today, with virtually none prior. As the thoughts and actions of aberrant worker bees are uncovered, the state will punish them or even shoot them dead. This is not hyperbole. Is this America? Indeed, it is not the America in which anyone over 50 grew up in.

The truth of what I say plays out daily by an over-hyperventilated media that seemingly revels in every facet of Trump's persecution. Can the public not see that the destruction of Trump is symbolically the destruction of our Republic? Never before has the state undertaken this kind of political murder that, if successful, could see Trump sitting on death row based on his age. If the state could figure out how, do you have any doubt they would do that? Does anything restrain them any longer? This may be our last warning.

The weapon of the Left/Progressives is debt and the big lie. Yes, we can cancel your student debt. Yes, we can give you money to purchase overpriced food through SNAP. Yes, we can guarantee a minimum income. Yes, we can level out outcomes regardless of ability. Yes, we can take away your means of fighting back. Yes, we can pick winners and losers. Yes, we can destroy livelihoods and traditions for the good of humanity. Yes, you can rob, loot, and burn to your heart's content if you're on their side.

It's your right and obligation to fight against anyone who would tell you that you don't have to produce value to live well or that you can be anything you want, anytime you want. Yes to this and much more because the individual is being hunted down in America, and anyone who disagrees is an enemy of the State. That's the Left's essential narrative.

Publishing these words will likely put me on some government list. I don't care; I suspect I've made the list already. We live in a surveillance state, ostensibly to protect us. Still, if that is how it started, and I no longer believe that for a second, it's morphed into something hideous, destructive, vile, and counter to our Constitution that puts the rights of the individual above those of the state. You do remember your civics lessons, don't you? Individual rights were to be supreme in our country. Correct?

The government and its politicized organs like the FBI, some intelligence branches, the political process as it works today, and the administrative state no longer serve the interests of the individual, our capitalist system, or our country. Slowly but surely, Europe, Australia, Canada, and other previously free nations have drunk the Kool-Aid and are moving in a perilous direction driven by known and unknown individuals and groups diametrically opposed to our Constitutional republic, motivated by a different God than mine.

Want even more proof? CNN endlessly reports on the danger of the MAGA agenda, according to their god, President Biden. They say that people who espouse these lies are "extreme" or "out of touch." It is not difficult to understand that MAGA is Biden's way of saying 'dangerous' or 'subversive.' What does the government do about dangerous and subversive elements? It targets, hinders, prosecutes, and incarcerates them when possible. Sometimes, the outliers don't go down quietly, as 75-year-old Craig Robertson found out over death threats allegedly made against the president and other Democrat political figures as published on social media. Expect more of these tragic incidents as worker bees stand up against a government that attempts to strip away our rights and traditions.

The way forward is to organize and coalesce around the best leader with the strength and vision to return us to our former glory. Trump is the imperfect person I dare not try to change. What I admire about Trump is that his rudder is true, and his motives and actions mirror my desire to see our country saved from those seeking its destruction. There may never be another candidate that is crazy enough, strong enough, or harder to intimidate than Trump.

These qualities, almost above all else, are why I think it is inevitable that we must return Trump to power. Four years is not enough to defeat the forces against us; Trump must select a running mate competent to finish the job. Who will that be? That might be the best question of all.

God Bless America.

Allan J. Feifer is a patriot, author, businessman, and thinker. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.