Texas and Woke Sex Education

The Dallas Independent School District (DISD), the second largest in Texas, has partnered for years with the North Texas Alliance to Reduce Unintended Pregnancy in Teens (NTARUPT), a radical sex group that has been known to promote gender mutilation.

Disguised as a curriculum to “reduce skyrocketing teen pregnancy rates,” NTARUPT has received funding from the federal government, the City of Dallas, and various private and public organizations. Grants from the Office of Population Affairs (OPA) through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services have funded partnerships with Uplift Education, the largest charter school network in North Texas, and the University of Texas at Austin’s Steve Hicks School of Social Work.

In 2018, this writer reported that the City of Dallas voted overwhelmingly to spend $300,000 of taxpayer money to fund NTARUPT for one year. The company’s website linked children to Planned Parenthood to murder babies in the womb while the Bedsider Blog that promised “to heat up your weekends with sex tips.” Students were introduced to sensual games they could play while putting condoms on their sex partners.

Since then the city government has continued to fund NTARUPT programs.

L ast year Healthy Futures of Texas (HFT) acquired NTARUPT and the Texas Campaign to Prevent to Teen Pregnancy (TCPTP) and launched the Texas Is Ready Coalition. The groups advocate against abstinence-only sex and parental opt-in, which is now required by law in Texas schools. DISD confirmed to the Dallas Express that it recently adopted an after-school program, “Positive Prevention Plus,” which is managed by NTARUPT.

According to Robyn Harris, the executive director of Dallas ISD’s communications team, “This is a voluntary after-school program for 9th graders that parents can choose to opt their teens into. It provides information on teen pregnancy prevention and healthy relationships.”

However, HFT’s website reveals that it offers far more than mere advice on pregnancy prevention and healthy relationships. The organization’s website promotes the Resource Center, formerly the AIDS Resource Center, for LGBTQIA+, transgender hormone usage, surgeries, and other transgender services. The resource page links to another group, Sex,etc, which promoted ‘National Masturbation Month’ for young adults and offers step-by-step instructions in the “Condom Game.” The website provides a “Crash Course in Gender & Gender Identity,” claiming that sex and gender are unrelated while promoting the use of transgender hormones and surgeries. As expected with the promotion of radical sex is information on abortion with an attack on the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The HFT resource Bedsider gives teens a list of resources for sex and birth-control methods and an abortion provider finder for clinics nationwide. Despite a recent Texas law which bans young children from drag queen events, HFT’s resource center educates students about “The Importance of Drag Queens.”

Included in the HFT’s educational curriculum is a “Pride Guide to STIs,” which instructs young teenagers on how to hide their breasts and other genitalia to look more like the opposite sex. Both ‘chest-binding’ and ‘tucking’ have been known to cause numerous health problems, including breathing difficulties, broken ribs, changes to the spine, damaged blood vessels, urinary tract infections, and digestive and neurological issues.

Funding for a radical sex curriculum, which promotes an unhealthy lifestyle associated with mental health issues and suicide, comes from both the federal government and high-profile local organizations.

According to Dallas Express, as part of the Teen Pregnancy Prevention program, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services gave $5.2 million of taxpayer money to HFT for FY2015-FY2020. Form 990 tax filing for 2021 shows strong local support among key institutions for HFT: $279,477 from Alamo Colleges, $100,000 from the Episcopal Health Foundation, $150,000 from Houston Endowment, $96,871 from Methodist Healthcare Ministries, $75,000 from the Rockwell Fund, $75,000 from the HEB Foundation, $100,000 from the Nancy Smith Hurd Foundation, and $​​250,361 from the Texas Foster Youth Initiative.

It’s highly concerning that these prominent organizations are funding such a radical sex education curriculum and disregarding the spiritual and emotional damage on teens and their families.

The issue is not whether we need programs to prevent teen pregnancies but why the federal government supports LGBTQ programs while allegedly trying to solve the mental health consequences. As a solution to the teen mental health and suicide crisis, the federal government throws yet more taxpayer dollars after Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) programs that are a Trojan horse for interjecting radical sex education into the classroom. As planned, we have become a nation of America-hating, dumbed down, violent, mentally deranged activist youth.

Carole Hornsby Haynes, Ph.D. is an education policy and curriculum consultant. chaynes777@gmail.com

Image: Marco Versh Professional Photographer