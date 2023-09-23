Pull Back the Curtain on False Federal Narratives

Narrative is a “a representation of a particular situation or process in such a way as to reflect or conform to an overarching set of aims, goals, themes, or values.” A narrative is a story – actual, distorted, even fabricated – created to convince others of narrator’s position or to justify narrator’s action.

Progressive-dominated Washington, aided and abetted by complicit media, has repeated narratives that are said to be widely accepted, yet are demonstrably false. Just like Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, pull aside the curtain to see what’s really there, rather than what they want us to see.

False narrative Number 1 was (and is) the COVID big con.

Washington presented a minor flu-like virus as a terrifying, life-ending illness comparable to Ebola or bubonic plague. Federal authorities declared a public health crisis and used it to justify suppression of constitutionally guaranteed civil liberties including quasi-martial law lockdowns, and even considered forced quarantine (internment) camps for the unvaccinated, as Australia activated.

Repeatedly fomenting public panic, Washington forced the entire population to accept injections of never-before-used, untested mRNA gene therapy disingenuously advertised as a “safe and effective vaccine.”

Federal officials and big pharma were the beneficiaries of the COVID scam. Washington took upon itself powers normally prohibited to it and “reserved to...the people.” Pharmaceutical manufacturers received billions of taxpayer dollars for supplying unnecessary but mandated mRNA shots.

False narrative Number 2 is systemic racism. Ignoring, sometimes disputing, the great strides made since 1964 in civil, legal, and societal equality, progressives in government allowed leftist agitators to riot, loot, burn, and even kill in riposte to a presumed system of racial inequality. While prejudice even racism are still extant, they exist among individuals, not system-wide.

False narrative Number 3 is a politically motivated “farce” called climate change. Predictions of impending climate doom are based on sketchy mathematical models and trend analysis over one or two centuries. The earth has experienced large climate swings, hot to cold, humid to dry, over several billion years. During that time, there was no fossil fuel to blame.

Based on the climate change narrative, authoritarians encourage a “Chicken Little Syndrome” where fear paralyzes the population. People will then accept anything officials say will save them from, “The sky is falling,” even suppression of an energy source from fossil fuels that has dramatically raised the standard of living for billions of humans.

False narrative Number 4 – gun control – is based on flawed logic. There is too much gun violence. If we get rid of guns, we get rid of gun violence. Simple, seductive, and wrong.

In 2021 there were 6,0i2 deaths related to handguns and 42,939 car crash fatalities. Based on above logic, Washington could save lives by banning automobiles. Association is not causation. That is the flaw that negates narrative #4.

Furthermore, cities with the most stringent gun laws like New York and Chicago have the highest rates of gun violence.

Like all the others, false narrative Number 4 encourages dependence on Washington.

False narrative Number 5 is a hot button item: health care is a right. To some, this is a moral imperative. Leftists say that health care is the right of all peoples. Government must control the health care system in order to fulfill its obligation to assure this right – health care, the service – to all Americans.

Health care cannot be a right, not in a country where the founding principle is personal freedom. Health care is a voluntary, confidential service contract between a patient and a provider. If health care is a right, then the patient can require the provider to serve him or her. This denies nurses, doctors and therapists their constitutionally guaranteed freedom.

False narrative Number 6 is generic. It presumes that, whatever the problem, government can solve it by regulation. For decades, Washington has been passing laws that regulate education, healthcare, military, money, and the environment. The problems have gotten worse, while American freedoms have been gradually eroded.

These six official false narratives (and others) are designed for one purpose: to create fear. A fearful public will look to those in authority for protection and solutions.

Fear is why Americans acquiesced to a corrupt “petty tyrant” Anthony Fauci, a “doctor” who never practiced medicine. Fear drove us to accept Fauci’s dictate that all Americans be injected with experimental, medically dangerous mRNA gene treatments.

Fear of COVID is why Americans acceded when the Biden administration suppress the Bill of Rights.

Fear for our planet allowed globalists to control energy production in the name of a climate emergency that doesn’t exist.

Attacks on the Second Amendment are tolerated because of fear of domestic violence.

Americans have been bombarded with federal propaganda in support of these and other false narratives. Washington, legacy media, and complicit academics have colluded to censor information that contests their narratives labelling it “misinformation.”

Despite this array of powerful entities trying to impose their orthodoxy, the truth has seeped out through non-complicit online venues such as Federalist, American Thinker, Real Clear Policy, personal substacks, and Rumble as well as uncensored newspapers like Washington Examiner, Epoch Times and New York Post.

·mRNA gene therapy (self-styled “vaccines”) are neither safe nor effective.

Systemic racism is a progressive slogan, not an American reality.

There is no imminent climate apocalypse.

Guns don’t kill people. People kill people, sometimes with guns but sometimes with knives, fists, hammers, even cars.

Government cannot provide timely medical care and thus facilitates death-by-queue.

Regulations do not solve problems. They take away personal freedom.

Americans need to learn the truth, become aware of the mendacity of official narratives, and recognize why such falsehoods are perpetrated. Only then can they respond appropriately, by electing people who tell the truth and act according to the oath they swore on entering office: to preserve and defend the Constitution. This means protecting our freedoms and resisting any temptations to reimpose tyranny.

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA is Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, Pathology, and Decision Science; former Director of the Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation; and author of a multi-award winning book.

Image: U.S. Government, via RawPixel // public domain