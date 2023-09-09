Discrimination, Excommunication, and Indoctrination

DEI, the acronym for so-called Diversity, Equity and Inclusion that has infiltrated and infected American society, is like so many things in Biden’s America, the exact opposite of what it claims to be.

Diversity as practiced in contemporary America has been corrupted to mean “exclusionary”: “You are diverse as long as you are non-White, non-religious, unpatriotic, LGBTQ+ and ascribe to our politics and belief system.” Otherwise, you will be shut down and shunned in education, employment, expression, the judicial system… everywhere. You will be cancelled. There is a word for this and it’s not “diversity.” It’s discrimination.

It is open season on White people, especially White males. The owner of the submersible Titanic exploration vessel, who died in its implosion, intentionally discriminated against “50-year-old white guys” in hiring, dismissing the safety and operational expertise of former submarine commanders. His bigotry ending up killing him and four other passengers.

“White privilege” and “White supremacy” are bandied about like the N-word throughout formerly polite society. Employers regularly -- and illegally -- discriminate against White people in hiring and force White employees to undergo communist-style self-criticism sessions. Our schools and universities are no better, with no-Whites-allowed clubs and dorms and demeaning exercises designed to make White children aware and ashamed of their so-called privileged status.

Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream, “that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” now is but a pile of ashes.

Discrimination based on race, color, religion, or national origin is evil, whether it targets Black people, Whites or anyone else. But now it is practiced with impunity by modern-day, leftist Klansmen who apparently comprise nearly half the U.S. population.

Equity is another false promise based on a false premise. Equal opportunity is a central tenet of American life and law, but equity -- equal outcomes, despite the amount of work and effort one expends or does not expend -- is Marxist claptrap. “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs,” is a recipe for disaster, disincentivizing education and work by robbing the industrious of their hard-earned money and giving it to slothful parasites. In practice, in communist societies, the people suffer: long lines for insufficient goods and a basic subsistence living for the peasants while Party members dine on caviar and are transported to their dachas in stretch limousines.

The real “E” in DEI stands for Excommunication: Do as your betters say or be culled from society, imprisoned or marginalized with no voice, no ownership, no job, no rights whatsoever. The Soviets had their Gulags, America has its squalid D.C. prisons where January 6 demonstrators, many who never set foot in Washington or the Capitol Building -- our Capitol -- now languish in closet-size cells where the lights remain on 24/7 and abuses by guards are routine. Meanwhile, rioters, arsonists and murderers from the Floyd riots walk free.

Express an opinion contrary to the “narrative” (government dogma) and you will be banned from social media, doxed by leftists, slandered, or ignored by the media, fired from work and/or investigated by our Gestapo FBI. If you need examples, you haven’t been paying attention. News organizations and social media platforms like Facebook regularly ban or “shadow ban” people expressing viewpoints that run counter to official government doctrine, from the efficacy of COVID masking and vaccinations to the Hunter Biden laptop, election fraud, the war in Ukraine and the sexual grooming of our children. Freedom of Speech, the bedrock of our Constitution’s Bill of Rights, is all but dead in this country. Shut up and behave. Or else.

Inclusion, the third word in the DEI acronym, is another lie. What the “I” really means is Indoctrination, both overt and covert. Overt indoctrination takes place in the news media, schools, corporate America, government and even in our military: There are numerous genders; men can menstruate, become pregnant and compete safely and fairly in women’s sports; colorblindness and America itself are racist; Bidenomics equals prosperity; puberty blockers, “gender affirming surgeries” and drag shows for children are healthy; climate change is destroying the planet; “silence is violence;” the COVID virus originated in a Wuhan wet market and vaccines are safe and effective; masking prevents transmission of the virus… the lies and absurdities shoved down our throats are endless and endlessly harmful.

Covert indoctrination is more subtle. News organizations simply do not cover stories that may be true but don’t fit the narrative. Hunter Biden’s laptop is a prime example. Evidence of massive election fraud in 2020 is another. The 2020 riots were “mostly peaceful protests” is yet another. Don’t believe your lying eyes. Advertising has become a major indoctrination vehicle in this country. An alien visitor watching television commercials would conclude that 90 percent of all marriages are interracial, and that Black people make up 50 percent or more of the U.S. population. Neither is remotely true, but truth doesn’t matter anymore.

Discrimination, Excommunication, and Indoctrination are dividing Americans, undermining trust in our institutions and destroying the very foundations of our Republic. These methods are being used intentionally to bring about a totalitarian future where elites rule and normal people have no say, own nothing, take filthy and unsafe mass transportation, live in Soviet-style apartment blocks, eat bugs… and like it, or else.

Tony Lentini is a 1971 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served five years active duty in the Army at Ft. Carson, Colorado, and Nuremberg, Germany, attaining the rank of Captain. He then worked in electric utilities and the oil and gas industry, serving as Vice President of Public and International Affairs for two independent exploration and production companies. He is a member of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services (STARRS) and a founder and board member of the anti-woke MacArthur Society of West Point Graduates.

Image: Free SVG