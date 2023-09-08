Are You Suffering from Learned Helplessness?

Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev once bragged, "We do not have to invade the United States, we will destroy you from within." This plan to conquer us "without firing a shot" was put in effect, and Manchurian candidates took up positions in our government, media, education, and entertainment sectors.

To actually take down the most powerful nation on Earth, the enemy must first subdue the people, must tamp down resistance. Thus, the insurgents have spent decades beating the American people into submission. This abuse isn't physical, but then abuse isn't limited to fists. Verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse can be even more debilitating than physical assaults.

Emotional abuse is a pattern of behavior in which the perpetrator insults, humiliates, and generally instills fear in an individual in order to control them.

Insults/Humiliation : We're cast as "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic, irredeemable (can't be fixed) deplorables." We're labeled white supremacists and terrorists by our own government, treated as the enemy by those assigned to protect us.

Fear: Bank runs, a looming financial disaster, a hyped up reportedly life-threatening pandemic, even nuclear war are all disasters either here or hovering on our horizon. Plus we're told the planet's dying, and global warming and boiling is destroying the Earth.

So yes, we're victims of abuse, and not by your everyday run-of-the-mill abusers. We're afflicted by a special breed of bully: narcissistic abusers. A few traits these thugs share:

Have an unreasonably high sense of self-importance.

Feel they deserve privileges and special treatment.

Believe they're special, can only be understood by equally special people.

Are critical of and look down on people they feel are not important.

Since these narcissists believe they're entitled to rule us, they flagrantly, repeatedly violate the Constitution to rob us of our freedom, to put us in our place.

A letter signed by 50 ex–intelligence officials stated that Hunter Biden's laptop was fake, Russian disinformation. Too late, the letter was shown to be a lie after it had the desired effect on the 2020 election.

Special prosecutor Durham exposed the fact that Hillary Clinton engineered the Russia hoax — her idea, her baby. Media did work hand in hand to push the hoax.

Censorship came to the U.S. when conservative voices were silenced, the truth sequestered. Only the cabal's foot soldiers were allowed a voice in the media we'd always trusted for facts.

The message is clear: we can't win. The enemy has infiltrated every part of our government, courts, education, corporations, and more. They're everywhere. But this feeling that we're hopelessly surrounded, that we can't escape, is a debilitating effect of narcissistic abuse.

You feel engulfed by the relationship. One of the trademarks of narcissistic individuals is the way they hijack their victim's world.

This overpowering, ever-present abuse can trigger a self-destructive condition in the people, learned helplessness, where the victim loses hope, stops trying to escape.

It's like that TV show or movie where a wife or girlfriend is getting beaten up, and you're yelling at the screen, "Get out!" But then the victim gets patched up and carries on as if nothing ever happened, tells everyone she's fine. And you can't understand why she stays, knowing it's getting worse every time, every beating. Knowing he might even kill her.

She doesn't try to leave because every attempt to escape is thwarted. She can't run; he'll find her. She can't fight back; he'll punish her. No use trying; she's trapped.

This is the same effect that keeps many Americans on the sidelines today. RINOs elected to stop radical Democrats instead join them. Banks, stores, and other businesses align with the enemy, debank conservatives, push their insane woke culture on their customers. Patriots protesting the 2020 stolen election are arrested and jailed to keep others from resisting. Every attempt we make to get away from these monsters ends in defeat. We have no one to turn to for help; they're all in on it.

Except they're not all in on it. They're not even the majority. They just manage with their captured media to make it appear as though they have it all — just as they're able to make a small minority in this country, transgenders, seem the norm. They're actually able to push the idea that we're all possibly trans, stuck in the wrong body, screaming to get out.

This normalizing the abnormal, this coming together for a coordinated attack on our sanity, is yet another abusive tactic: gaslighting.

An insidious form of manipulation and psychological control. Victims of gaslighting are deliberately and systematically fed false information that leads them to question what they know to be true, often about themselves.

So now I'm screaming, "Get out!" to the American people. There are ways to get away, steps one can take to escape the abuse:

Acknowledge the abuse. Know that these people want to hurt you, destroy you. Question your normal. Is it normal to try to remember when you were truly free? Stop Republican traitors at a precinct level with precinct strategy. Run for your school board. Volunteer as a poll worker. One person can make a difference. Boycott companies like Budweiser, Target, Kohls, and others that push delusional behavior, that come after our children. Find a small business to give your money to.

And for God's sake, turn off mainstream media! There are other places to get news, real news. You might think it won't hurt to watch Fox or CNN just for headlines, but it does hurt. It colors your reality and keeps you from the truth. It's propaganda, gaslighting, and buried headlines 24/7.

If you can't find the motivation, the energy to act, if you feel that nothing you do can make a difference, then you may be suffering from learned helplessness. But know that we are not helpless. Yes, we're up against a cruel, dictatorial cabal that uses, abuses, and manipulates us, enemies who wake up every single morning with one goal: to defeat the American people.

Still, we're helpless only if we stand down. We are citizens of the greatest country on Earth and we are the majority. We can wrench our nation back from these tyrants. Many are already fighting back in a new American Revolution, but they can't do it alone.

"But what do we mean by the American Revolution? Do we mean the American war? The Revolution was effected before the war commenced. The Revolution was in the minds and hearts of the people. ... This radical change in the principles, opinions, sentiments, and affections of the people, was the real American Revolution."

—John Adams

Far from helpless, we're empowered by the Constitution of the United States. We're blessed with a free nation won with our founding fathers' blood and treasure, a nation, a life worth fighting for.

So don't ask yourself, "What can I, one person, do against such widespread, oppressive force?" Ask yourself, "What will I, a citizen in the greatest nation on Earth, do to take my country back?"

"We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution."

—Abraham Lincoln

Live free, America. It's your God-given right!

Image via Pxfuel.