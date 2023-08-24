What President Trump's Political Dream Team Could Look Like

In the wake of the Republican presidential debate, it's pretty obvious President Trump will in the end, win the nomination.

I propose a political dream team, which could campaign for President Trump, and indirectly, for their proposed positions in the Trump administration.

The objective here will be to expand Trump’s voter base and mobilize middle class/working class Republicans, prime the general election for crossover Democrats, and bring in independent voters into an overwhelming political force to take back our country.

It is impossible for the GOP to compete against the election fraud machine mastered by the Democrats, with its effectiveness dramatically accelerated by pandemic election law changes orchestrated by them.

To win and reverse this burgeoning totalitarianism, the GOP and the Dream Team must overwhelm the Democrats' legal and illegal Big Steal strategies by mobilizing the largest possible GOP voter turnout, especially in swing states, by any legal means necessary.

There must be an effective get-out-the-vote strategy and messaging appeal to many millions of angry, fearful, disillusioned, and demoralized independents, previously nonvoting Republicans, general election crossover Democrats, and especially women, under-30s, and minorities.

Here is the proposed, best qualified Dream Team to magnify that endeavor to reelect President Trump and elect non-RINO Republican down-ballot candidates to take back our country:

Donald J. Trump as President:

• The politically motivated, election-interfering indictments are solidifying his support base.

• Yes, he lost the 2020 election … as a result of massive election fraud.

• Working class hero; Kryptonite to the Deep State; the right man for the right time

• Supreme negotiator, keeps fighting when everything is against him

• Has a blueprint for action to do what he was not able to do while in office due to GOPe, Democrats, and Deep State hampering his MAGA agenda. The blueprint will include a “You’re Fired!” plan to take on the Deep State and out-of-control unconstitutional Administrative State's unaccountable bureaucracy.

• Is vastly more dangerous to the Progressives and Deep State, who hate and fear him more than any other political entity, after undergoing a learning curve which revealed who to trust and who not to

Senator Joni Ernst as proposed Vice President:

• Was on Trump’s 2016 shortlist for V.P.

• 23-year National Guard Lt. Col. (retired) and Iraq War combat veteran

• Served as commanding officer in two different military units

• Was Montgomery County, IA auditor then IA Senate member

• U.S. Senator since 2015

• On the Senate Committees of Armed Services; Small Business and Entrepreneurship; Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry

• On Caucuses of Abraham Accords (as co-chair), Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, and Congressional Veterans Caucus

• Is the Chair of the Senate Republican Policy Committee

• Was Vice Chair of the Senate Republican Conference

• Has a Master of Public Administration degree

• A Trump ally and defender with sustained public support for Trump’s policies

• Appeals to voters across the Republican spectrum

• Trump will utilize her political experience and connections to advance his legislative agenda through Congress.

• Trump underperformed with women voters in both prior runs for presidency; Joni Ernst’s military background and ability to reach female voters will expand Trump’s voter base.

Senator Ted Cruz as proposed Attorney General:

• Was on Trump’s shortlist for a SCOTUS appointment, a consideration which Cruz declined

• Served as associate attorney general in the DOJ under George W. Bush

• Was Solicitor General of Texas

• Argued 9 cases before SCOTUS

• Authored 70 SCOTUS briefs and presented 34 appellate oral arguments

• On the Senate Committees of Judiciary; Rules and Administration; Foreign Relations; and Commerce, Science, and Transportation; and Joint Economic Committee

• In 2016, raised $92 million (a GOP primary record), won 12 states and 7.8 million votes, and had 325,000 volunteers

• What better choice to purge and replace problematic personnel, reform and depoliticize the DOJ, FBI, and U.S. Attorneys offices, reverse the two-tiered justice system, enforce the equitable rule of law, potentially lead the restoration of election integrity, seriously go after crime and corruption in government, and bring to justice the real criminals?

• Potential U.S. Deputy Attorney General: Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton?

Senator Marco Rubio as proposed Secretary of State:

• Has been a quasi-Secretary of State for Latin America

• On the Committees of Foreign Relations (senior member); Appropriations; Small Business and Entrepreneurship: Aging; and Select Committee on Intelligence (Vice Chairman)

• Sincerely thinks that the nation’s number one obligation is to act in the national interest of the USA

Colonel (Retired) Martha McSally as proposed Secretary of Defense:

• 26 year military career

• Combat-proven leader; excels in building teams; has strategic planning expertise

• First woman to fly a fighter jet in combat and to command a fighter squadron

• Deployed 6 times to the Middle East and Afghanistan, flying 325 combat hours

• Was in both House and Senate Armed Services Committees as Congresswoman for 4 years and Senator for 2 years

• Has a Masters degree in Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School of Government

• And Masters in Strategic Studies from the Air War College, graduating number one of 261 senior military officers

• An endurance athlete and mountain climber

• An inspiring speaker and people connector

• Relentlessly pragmatic, sensibly grounded

• A Trump loyalist and sure bet to expand Trump’s voter base and reverse the wokification and diversity standards of the armed forces

• The military is probably the easiest and fastest institution to constitutionally restore and the most important to fix. Col. McSally’s mission will be to purge and replace problematic high-ranking officers and improve combat readiness and the perception of the military.

Lt. Gen. (retired) Michael T. Flynn as proposed Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security:

• On Trump’s 2016 shortlist for Secretary of Defense

• Played a key role in shaping U.S. counterterrorism

• Was an important link in connections between Putin and Trump for the Ukraine peace plan

• Was the Director of various Defense Intelligence Agencies

• After retirement, provided intelligence services for businesses and governments

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as proposed Secretary of Health and Human Services:

• In 2016, Trump asked him to head a commission on vaccination safety and scientific integrity but Trump’s transition team (wrongly and regrettably) nixed that idea.

• Has ties to some influential MAGA conservatives

• May help with a Trump COVID mea culpa admittance of being conned into supporting the medical/pharmaceutical disastrous COVID narrative

• Has been litigating against the NIH, CDC, and FDA for many years and knows the people he can trust within each agency

• Wants to move the country away from the pharmaceutical paradigm and transform the current disease care system into a healthcare system that effectively addresses the root causes of chronic diseases

• Could lead an effort to end the deep corruption of medical-biological research and medical ethics

• RFK Jr will vastly expand Trump’s voter base by bringing with him millions of his Democrat and Independent supporters.

• The Democrat establishment hates and fears him, and he is extremely disappointed with the Democratic Party. Will the offer of the Secretary of HHS be enough to induce him to aid in a Republican campaign and be a part of a Republican administration?

Vivek Ramaswamy proposed for an important position in the Trump campaign and administration, to be announced:

• Has hyper-Trumpian positions

• Is an anti-woke activist, anti-administrative state, anti-climateism, and anti-gender ideology

• Has a telegenic, charismatic personality

• Has the ability to rhetorically destroy any political opposition

• Trump substantially underperformed with under-30 votes in 2020. Vivek, age 38, with much of his campaign donations coming from young supporters, will expand the under-30 Trump voter base.

Is very likely to draw Asian-American voters, who lean Democrat and are an increasingly important as a voter base, into the GOP fold

Kari Lake: Good luck if you run in the 2024 AZ Senatorial contest. If, unfortunately, you don’t win or don't decide to run, how about a Trump administration proposed position as Press Secretary or FCC chairwoman (current chair term expires 6/30/25) or W.H. Communications Director?

Alternates:

Gov. Kristi Noem was the V.P. runner-up.

Gov. Ron DeSantis as a back-up alternative in the event that Trump cannot run as the GOP nominee (unfortunately, if that occurs, a significant portion of Trump’s voter base will not turn out to vote for DeSantis or down-ballot GOP candidates). Otherwise, governor, you are doing a great job in Florida, maybe even better than any other governor. Keep up the good work and finish your term as you promised your constituents you would do. Hopefully, Trump will reconcile with you after the primaries so that you can support his candidacy.

The 2024 election may be the most important in our nation’s history; it could be the final battle between good and evil. The choice could be a tyranny with the loss of our freedoms or the beginning of the restoration of our exceptional constitutional republic.

“God Bless America, land that I love

Stand beside her

And guide her

To the right with the light from above

Make her victorious on land and foam

God Bless America, my home sweet home.”

-- Irving Berlin, 1918 original version

Image: The White House, official photo