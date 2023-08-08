Tucker Shows Us Devon Archer's World

Good old Tucker Carlson. He's really giving us a look behind the curtain in his conversation with Hunter Biden pal Devon Archer. And he really gave us a look at how the world works Way Up High.

See, Devon Archer, after a year working at a Big Bank, got started in private equity: first as "fundless sponsor," then "strategic buyer," then "multi-asset class boutique firm."

Which is?

Well, let's say it's just the whole world of investing after you've graduated from Fidelity/Vanguard/Schwab. Billions rather than millions.

But when you are trying to put together a private equity deal -- whether it's real estate or the notorious Burisma -- you need access into the corridors of power: "lobbying," or "strategic advisory." That's what the well-connected Hunter Bidens are for. What's the difference between lobbying and strategic advising? It's a question of registering, or not. And you need contacts says Devon: "Hunter and his strategic team know… tons of folks, and it's a whole new world of high net-worth individuals… access or regulatory understanding of D.C."

Hunter Biden: "relationship manager," "signals," "regulatory body," "not going to be shut down." Solving problems, such as "not being able to get a visa, money tied up in London."

Do you see the point here? What with all the governments and the money, and the regulations, and the influence, any business needs help in getting its projects done. Some environmental NGO ties things up; some prosecutor is nosing around, looking for trouble. Sometimes you need the Big Guy to cut through the noise and say who's boss.

Victor Davis Hanson has a piece out about "Two Sets of Laws for Two Americas." But I think that misses the point. In America we have one gigantic pyramid of laws, regulations, and administrative bureaucracies. You and I, we have to obey the laws, follow the regulations, and obey the bureaucrats. But our liberal friends do not.

If you are the ruling class, then you are above all that -- law, regulations, obedience. Otherwise, what's the point of a ruling class? If you are the "oppressed peoples" then you are exempt from following the law, because activists and Soros prosecutors.

If you are a big corporation, you can usually get things done, because "regulatory capture." But if you are trying to make things happen in, oh, private equity, you need a bit of help -- maybe from a "strategic advisor," or maybe from a "relationship manager." Hey, cost of doing business, know-what-I-mean? Otherwise, you are never going to get your project off the ground.

Let us recall, once again, how a century and more ago a movement of Progressives arose that promised to end the corrupt government of the "spoils system" and replace it with a clean and educated administrative government based on science and knowledge.

What happened, John Dewey and Herbert Croly? How could your incandescent vision of a government of lordly educated demigods crash into the mire and the corruption of the Big Guy & Son?

It couldn't be, could it, that the following maxim is true about all politics and government, even lordly demigods. It is attributed to Peruvian president Óscar Benavides:

For my friends, everything, for my enemies, the law.

Don't like it? Try this from Argentina's fascist President Juan Perón.

Al amigo todo, al enemigo ni justicia

Which translates:

To the friend everything, to the enemy not even justice.

And tell me how the political philosophy of Juan Perón differs from the political philosophy of President José Bidén. Here he is, in January 2018, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations .

I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. (Laughter.) He got fired.

You have his word as a Biden.

In a way, the Democrats did us a favor by nominating and electing Joe Biden as president. Because Joe Biden is not really smart enough to know what you're not supposed to say. But David Brooks, in his "What if We're the Bad Guys here?" doesn't really get it either, or at least he can't really tell his New York Times readers the truth.

The truth is that the current U.S. regime is a regime of, by, and for the educated class. And the consequence is a level of corruption that forces up and coming chaps like Devon Archer to prostitute themselves with "strategic advisory" and "relationship management" ties to guys like Hunter Biden.

And that is why Donald Trump got elected president and why Trumpism is not going away, win or lose in 2024.

Thanks, Tucker. Keep it up.

