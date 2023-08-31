Trump: Victim of a Radically Transformed Federal Judiciary

The judicial persecution of Donald Trump has exposed the blatant political bias that animates many Federal District Court judges. Packing the Federal Judiciary at all levels with left-wing judges is the cornerstone of the Marxist Democrat Party strategy to permanently transform America. If they win the presidency in 2024, they will have succeeded in packing the Federal Judiciary by the end of the term on January 20, 2029.

This process began in earnest with Barack Obama. He came into office determined to fill the judiciary with left-wing judges, and he succeeded, as virtually every one of his appointments has revealed their bias and leftist ideology while serving on the various courts. Joe Biden has followed in Obama’s footsteps by nominating equally if not more ideologically bound left-wing judges.

The following federal judges are not animated by upholding the law or the Constitution but instead are motivated by political considerations and their allegiance to statist ideology.

District Judge Beryl Howell (Obama appointee) coordinated with the Department of Justice to deny Trump his constitutional rights and indict him on specious criminal charges pertaining to document retention and January 6th, 2021. She deliberately, knowingly and egregiously violated his due process rights.

District Judge Tanya Chutkin, (Obama appointee) who is overseeing the trial of Donald Trump in Washington D.C., has unapologetically made numerous incendiary comments about Trump nor has she hidden her bias and willingness to work with the Justice Department in delaying trials and sentencing January 6th protesters to extraordinary long and unjustified jail terms. She is now, at the behest of the Biden Justice Department, accelerating the trial date for Trump in order to torpedo his candidacy and ability to win the general election.

District Judge Beth Lapson Freeman (Obama appointee) claimed that an ordinance passed by the San Jose, California city council mandating all gun owners in the city be required to purchase liability insurance did not violate the 2nd Amendment, thus placing an impediment to gun ownership in clear violation of the language of the 2nd Amendment which states: “…the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

District Judge Jon Tigar (Obama appointee) ruled that U.S. immigration authorities cannot deny asylum to migrants regardless of how they arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border nor can they be forced to wait in Mexico, thereby eviscerating any viable immigration enforcement at the Southern border.

District Court Judge Deborah Boardman, (Biden appointee) recently ruled that parents do not have the right to opt their children out of mandatory LGBTQ+ lessons or classes in public schools in a gross violation of their First Amendment rights.

There are 667 District Court judges throughout the United States. Obama and Biden (to date) have appointed 371 with 63 vacancies that Biden will, with a Democrat-controlled Senate, fill before the end of his term. Thus, between Obama and Biden they will have appointed 434 judges or nearly two thirds of all District Court seats.

The only check on the District Court judges are the Circuit Courts of Appeal and ultimately the Supreme Court. However, the appeals process is lengthy and oftentimes drawn out. For example, if Trump were to be found guilty of any of the innumerable charges against him, he would almost certainly win an appeal, but by the time the appeal is heard or ruled on the 2024 election would be far in the rear-view mirror.

Currently among Circuit Court of Appeals judges nearly half have been appointed by Republicans as have six of the nine Supreme Court justices. Which is why the Circuit Courts, and the Supreme Court are currently the last bastion of constitutional governance and liberty as well as the primary target of the American Marxists.

Based on historical averages, if Biden or any Democrat wins the 2024 election he or she will appoint upwards of 170 District Court judges and nearly 35+ Circuit Court of Appeals judges by 2028. Resulting in as many as 595 District Court judges, or 89% of the bench, and 126 Circuit Court of Appeals judges, or 70% of the bench, being appointed by a Marxist-controlled White House since 2008 -- thus transforming the entire Federal Judiciary into a de facto enforcement arm of the Democrat Party.

Additionally, the two oldest and most conservative Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito, will be 80 and 78 years old respectively by 2028, thus opening up the distinct possibility of the Democrats appointing their replacements, thus swinging the Court to the radical Left and abetting the implementation of the American Marxist political and societal agenda.

The prospect of a grossly compromised judicial system is the death knell for this or any civilized nation, as injustice will be directed at virtually anyone who oppose the policies of a one-party socialist state or who dares to contest any manipulated election the party in power wins. When there is no fair and equitable justice system, the inescapable outcome is violence and national disintegration.

This nation is perilously close to that inevitability. If the judiciary is captive to the Marxists, there is no turning back.

Image: Pix4Free