Scientific Censorship Reaches New Heights

On February 15, 2023, David Malpass, the president of the World Bank, announced that he would retire one year early on June 1, 2023. On July 21, 2023, Pablo Moreno, the director of the Independent Evaluation Office of the International Monetary Fund, read the flyer that described the address that Dr. John F. Clauser was scheduled to give to the IMF on July 27, 2023. As a result, he summarily canceled Dr. Clauser's planned address.

What do Malpass and Clauser have in common? They have both acknowledged that they do not believe in the global warming hypothesis. What do these two organizations have in common? Historically, they have both loaned substantial amounts of money to developing countries to fight health crises, hunger, and conflict. What do certain U.S. and world politicians want to see changed to the lending practices of both organizations in the future? A dramatic shift to funding alternative energy investment initiatives "to fight climate change." The United States has contributed $117 billion to the IMF quota. In addition, the United States has contributed $44 billion to funds at the IMF that supplement quota resources. As of February 11, 2022, the IMF had total lending commitments of around $239.2 billion (67% funded by the U.S.). U.S. paid-in capital in the World Bank is $3.5 billion, and callable capital is $47.8 billion.

Who manage the sourcing of capital, the development of the loan packages, the processes to effectuate these loans, and get a fee for their efforts? Global investment firms. Want to understand the motivation behind the promotion of the global warming hypothesis? Follow the money.

In Mr. Malpass's case, in 2007, he made statements in which he said he did not believe that there is a link between carbon emissions and global warming. In September 2022, when he was asked if he accepted the "overwhelming scientific consensus" that the burning of fossil fuels was causing global temperatures to rise, he responded, "I'm not a scientist." After his September 2022 remarks, Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) called for his removal. "His support for fossil fuels and abject failure to fund climate action is unacceptable," Mr. Markey said in a statement. "Now, the World Bank must make up for his missteps and get ready to be part of the solution for a livable future." Former vice president Al Gore, who had also called Mr. Malpass a climate denier and campaigned for his removal, said in a statement that his departure "must be the first step toward true reform that places the climate crisis at the center of the bank's work."

It should be noted that Mr. Gore is the chairman and co-founder of Generation Investment Management Company, headquartered in London, England. Mr. Gore founded his company in 2004 with a former partner from Goldman Sachs, David Blood, a year before the Kyoto Protocol took effect in 2005. As vice president, Mr. Gore was instrumental in negotiating the Kyoto Protocol, which introduced the novel economic concept of trading carbon credits. In November 2007, Generation Investment Management and Kleiner Perkins announced a global collaboration to "find, fund and accelerate green business, technology and policy solutions with the greatest potential to help solve the current climate crisis." Kleiner Perkins is an American venture capital firm that specializes in early-stage investments in growth companies. Venture capital firms and private equity investors actively fund start-ups and early-stage companies that focus on sustainability and reducing environmental and social impact of climate change. Mr. Gore is a partner in Kleiner Perkins. The renewable energy market is expected to grow from $1 trillion in 2023 to $2 trillion by 2030.

In the case of Dr. Clauser, he is a theoretical physicist who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2022, as well as the Wolf Prize in Physics in 2010. The Wolf Prize is widely recognized as the second most prestigious award after the Nobel. Both awards were for contributions that Dr. Clauser made in the field of quantum mechanics for his groundbreaking work on the subject of the quantum entanglement of particles. Dr. Clauser's sin? He addressed the 2023 Korea Quantum Conference, where he stated, "I don't believe there is a climate crisis. The world we live in today is filled with misinformation. It is up to each of you to serve as judges, distinguishing truth from falsehood based on accurate observations of phenomena." Dr. Clauser had previously criticized the awarding of the 2021 Nobel Prize for work in the development of computer models predicting global warming and told President Biden that he disagrees with his climate policies.

In my book titled Global Warming: The Great Deception — The Triumph of Dollars and Politics Over Science and Why You Should Care, I cite published, peer-reviewed scientific research, employing the first principles of the relevant scientific fields of thermodynamics, quantum mechanics, atmospheric physics, and spectroscopy to prove that CO2 does not cause global warming. I use publicly available data from the world's temperature databases to prove that there has been no significant global warming of the Earth's atmosphere, oceans, or land mass as the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere increased, thereby falsifying the global warming hypothesis. I use publicly available information to demonstrate that the motivation of the U.N. IPCC, certain world politicians, and global investment firms is to gain financially by promoting the fraudulent hypothesis. It is all about the money and political power. Science has been sacrificed on the altar of political opportunism for economic and political gain.

Will those who stand to benefit economically from the promotion of the fraudulent global warming hypothesis succeed in their efforts to silence the critics of the pseudoscience that underpins the hypothesis? Will dollars and politics triumph over science?

Guy K. Mitchell, Jr. is the author of a book titled Global Warming: The Great Deception — The Triumph of Dollars and Politics Over Science and Why You Should Care. It placed #3 on the Wall Street Journal's Top Ten Best Selling Book list in April 2023. www.globalwarmingdeception.com

Image: kie-ker via Pixabay, Pixabay License.